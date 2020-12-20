“Big Mouth’s” New Trans Character Is Fine, and That’s a Huge Deal
Warning / Spoilers ahead for Big Mouth Season 4.
The new season of Big Mouth had been out only a few hours when I first received a clip through the trans IG DM whisper network.
I tensed up, as I usually do when a trans character appears in a show created by cis people. It's an involuntary response conditioned during a lifetime of Dallas Buyers Clubs and South Parks and Law and Orders. So you can imagine my surprise at finding the clip to be, well, fine.
In it, a new character, Natalie, recounts her backstory to one of the main characters of the show, Jessi. The show neither shies away from the uniquely painful way puberty often affects transgender people nor falls into tropes such as the "wrong body" narrative. The backstory even includes the concomitant struggle with one's own sexuality that often muddies struggles with gender.
Natalie delivers an especially keen description of this dissociated puberty by saying, "It was like I was vibrating at this weird frequency all the time." Her backstory concludes with Natalie shunning her harshly masculine hormone monster, Gavin, by taking hormone blockers — the often life-saving medication that temporarily delays puberty for trans kids until they are old enough to personally choose their puberty, which was recently banned in the UK.
The first thing I did after watching the clip (before deciding how I felt) was to see who voices Natalie. Another pleasant surprise is that this actress is also a trans woman, Josie Totah. In a world where Scarlett Johansson insists she can play a trans man just as well as she could a tree — ironic considering she has done nothing in her lengthy career to demonstrate her ability to play anything — this is a representational victory.
Totah's voice acting shines brightly thanks to the content of her lines. Those lines, it turns out, were at least partially written by a trans woman. Patti Harrison, who shares a "Written By" credit on this first episode of Season 4, is a trans stand-up comic and writer who is perhaps best known for her hilarious, caustic character, Ruthie, in the show Shrill. The irreverent shock comedy Harrison employs in her stand up and acting roles filter through, giving Natalie's character a certain edge that allows her to blend seamlessly into the crass series.
Josie Totah of "Glee" and "Saved by the Bell" voices Natalie in Netflix's "Big Mouth".Michael Buckner for WWD
This bare-minimum feat of representation is a positive step for the creators of Big Mouth, Goldberg and Nick Kroll, who found themselves in hot water last year for a scene in the third season. That scene centers on a new kid at the school, voiced by Ali Wong, who is pansexual.
The character explains pansexuality as an inclusive alternative to bisexuality. She makes use of an extended metaphor in which the binary genders are tacos and burritos. Bisexuals like tacos and burritos, whereas pansexuals are open to tacos, burritos, "a taco that was born a burrito, or a burrito that is transitioning into a taco."
There is a lot to unpack here, and the last thing I want is to reignite the perpetual bisexual/pansexual Twitter discourse, so I'll just say that this description of bisexuality as inherently binary is outdated and biphobic, and the implication that trans people collectively are nonbinary erases binary trans people.
There is nothing surprising about two middle-aged cis dudes who write a show about children saying "f**k" and jerking off a lot missing the mark with a sexuality explainer. But what is surprising, especially for the creators of a show in a genre long dominated by the creators of shows like South Park (who tend to respond to criticism with more bigotry), is what came next. Goldberg took to Twitter to apologize and promised to do better. And, considering the lengths they went to in bringing in Totah and Harrison and providing them the space to create Natalie, they have kept their word.
None of this is to say that Natalie's three-episode arc is perfect. After a second episode in which she largely functions as support for Jessi during the latter's prolonged struggle to tame an especially massive period with her first tampon, Natalie is brought back up front in the third.
Without Harrison's involvement in the writing process, Natalie falls into a familiar trans trope — shame and rejection from a sexual partner due to her trans identity. Natalie is given the last word, which she uses to tell the 12-year-old version of Seth Rogen voiced by Seth Rogen to "have fun face-f**king your dad's meat, you French-Canadian c**t," but the storyline is not given the time and depth it deserves.
Considering the expanse given to Big Mouth's gay main character, Matthew, in his confrontation with homophobia later in the season, I'm hopeful that future Natalie appearances in the show will grant her more runway.
Ultimately, Natalie's arc concludes by emphasizing that her happy ending is her friendship with Jessi. It's a fine ending that typifies the status quo for trans representation in media at the moment — no longer the villainous trickster but the sassy best friend.
Although Big Mouth stops short of breaking new ground by showing Natalie as deserving of and embraced by romantic love, for a show in which a tween gives birth to twin constipation turds named Zach and Cody, the humanity granted to her feels like a step toward progress.
Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Hits All the Right Notes
When news of Chadwick Boseman's death was announced back in August, the world grieved the loss of a true artist. This loss was made more apparent with his final role in Netflix's original film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and produced by Denzel Washington.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a film adaptation of August Wilson's 1980 stage play of the same name. The story focuses on a fictional recording session in 1927 with legendary blues singer Ma Rainey (Davis) and her band in Chicago. Boseman plays the talented but arrogant trumpeter Levee Green.
This Haunts Me: Taylor Swift in That Suitcase
Taylor Swift being carried around in a suitcase in 2017 was the cultural reset.
Who would have thought that when Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" video was announced as the winner of the 2009 Video Music Award for Video of the Year, it would end like this: Taylor being carried out of her apartment inside a suitcase?
That fateful moment in 2009 was the first domino to fall in a series of events that now haunt me, but none more than the idea of Swift concocting the idea of crawling into a suitcase to avoid being seen by the paparazzi, then being carried out into the trunk of her car.
Get Your Refund for "CyberPunk 2077" - So Bad That Sony Pulled It from the PlayStation Store
The games removal from the PlayStation store comes as complaints have mounted against the highly-anticipated RPG
In what has been an absolutely disastrous roll-out week, Sony announced early this morning that it would be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store.
Negative reviews and poor performance complaints have trailed CyberPunk 2077 since its release on December 10th, and Sony's pull of the highly-anticipated RPG is just the latest dramatic development for a game that has been steeped in obscene glitches since the day of its launch, (let's not forget that people are still seeing characters dicks.)
The 10 Best Mega Man Games of All Time
The platform series was born on this day in 1987
On this day in 1987, a playful little blue robot named Mega Man debuted around the world.
Armed with a gun for an arm, the Mega Man series would become insanely popular among platformer and action-RPG junkies and would spawn 50 additional games, a handful of TV, anime, comic, and film adaptations.
Mega Man X8<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTQ4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTAxODAxMX0.dDXs2ukz4Ck3_nQw8kHJ9c1liuUKJPpitDPqSkmg8Cg/img.jpg?width=980" id="b8c10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73b0b71ccf2516651b3fd641d5afc3c8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man X8" />
Mega Man X8<p>The Mega Man X series was one of the most overlooked sub-series, but while critics <a href="https://www.gamespot.com/reviews/mega-man-x8-review/1900-6114749/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">scorned X8 </a>for its tepid level design and difficult gameplay, memorizing a map and dodging those one-kill spike-things bred a deep level of satisfaction.</p><p>The gameplay was fast and unforgiving, the combat colorful, and the difficulty was only suited for Mega Man fans who really wanted a challenge. You could also control two characters <em>at once, </em>and those R2 combos felt so good to time and initiate correctly. It was definitely one of the sub-series' weaker debuts, but to disregard it entirely would feel somewhat like a disservice.<br></p>
Mega Man ZX Advent<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTU0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzkxNDg4OX0.wi49N8mAOy4WhtrGe5JdcevZYG422e6XvfBYrUY9ADU/img.jpg?width=980" id="cc2d2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b19d93d273f7e381cc42f0bafb762c2c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man ZX Advent" />
Mega Man ZX Advent<p>One of the saga's lesser-known subseries, <em>Mega Man ZX Advent</em> wasn't as popular as its other handheld constituents but remained a fun Capcom rehash whose enjoyment <a href="https://www.ign.com/articles/2007/10/23/mega-man-zx-advent-review" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">surprised almost everyone</a> when it was released to Nintendo DS back in 2007. Leaning more into the action/RPG hybrid of previous Mega Man games like <em>Battle Network </em>and <em>Megaman ZX</em>, <em>Advent</em> was far more stylized and colorful. </p><p><em>Advent's</em> open-world map also worked much better on DS touch screen than its predecessor, and the ZX sequel designed the controls to work more intuitively as well. These minute changes made for snappy gameplay that felt more fluid than past Mega Man games. Characters could dash, jump off walls, and overall bounce around any map with minimal effort. </p><p>The game's greatest achievement came in the form of "Biometals," collectible orbs that allowed your player to absorb the powers and overall identity of a defeated boss. It was a refreshing new invention that made for some unique gaming moments. <em>Advent</em> also offered snippets of voice acting throughout the game's cutscenes, but collectively they were pretty terrible.</p>
Mega Man Xtreme 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTk1NDQ4MH0.IMpyLSC3uC61e46NY90J_SXmTOWwwEcTjuMYU561eB0/img.jpg?width=980" id="6451a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c83214acded0fd57134123d8d6bce9d9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Xtreme 2" />
Mega Man Xtreme 2<p>One of the only entries to trek onto the GameBoy Color, <em>Mega Man Xtreme 2</em> was for the young millennials whose parents wouldn't cave and just buy them a Gameboy Advance – where most of the series' better handheld entries existed. But <em>Mega Man Xtreme 2 </em>scratched that itch just fine, as it was a robust and surprisingly complicated game that offered a lot of great boss battles, explorative gameplay, and just an overall fun experience. Plus, you could play as Zero, who we all know is way cooler than Mega Man.</p>
Mega Man X2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTQ5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDI1MjY0MH0.4wtLW5le83UVhCrJORr91TwVBwzgP4HkYuahcTWmZgA/img.jpg?width=980" id="dee52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca26c2409f5585f539d2c8eb3925a590" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man X2" /><p>Colorful level designs, satisfying boss battles, and intuitive gameplay mechanics made Mega Man X2 the best addition to the <em>X</em> sub-series and one of the best side-scrolling platformers to come from the Capcom saga in general. X2 focused heavily on platforming, which made for fast-paced and captivating combat scenarios that were as frustrating as they were compelling. </p><p>X2 placed far more emphasis on the fluid movement of the Mega Man series. Dashing, wall jumping, all of it imperative to master. The storyline was also a twinge darker than past entries, and little additions like reserve energy tanks and improved armor upgrades made X2 a joy to play. As is the case with most <em>X</em> entries, Capcom didn't reinvent the wheel by any stretch in terms of gameplay, but the addition of hidden rooms and special boss battles made for some refreshing moments.</p>
Mega Man & Bass<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDA2NDg5Nn0.OrwbHw3CWxTHAOClb4tA69VXuOaDTMjFrJleUEkZCs8/img.jpg?width=980" id="67c69" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b7a0df8714b83b825fd064b877f1a185" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man & Bass" /><p>One of the most underrated Mega Man entries, <em>Mega Man & Bass</em> was actually a great platformer. You could play as either Mega Man or his foe Bass, and both characters had distinctive pros and cons in terms of combat and powers that made each character feel like their own individual. </p><p>It had all the tried-and-true gameplay mechanics of a classic <em>Mega Man</em> entry, but a surprisingly vast shop system made for a fun range of power-ups to purchase and use. <em>Mega Man & Bass</em> didn't refresh the series, but regardless remained a captivating 2-D platformer that would satisfy <em>Mega Man</em> veterans or newcomers alike.</p>
Mega Man Legends 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzkwNDg0OX0.P8jtHbdLksT1CBmc3Qvpf98Xx7j5eXNDcsyIJ_p_rMg/img.jpg?width=980" id="42499" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e730c15cef124bf557e9f043b2ef60c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Legends 2" />
Mega Man Legends 2<p>Mega Man Legends was an iconic game to begin with. The first Mega Man sub-series from Capcom and only the second 3D Mega Man title created, Legends offered smooth graphics (at the time), adorable characters, fun, (albeit relatively janky) combat, and a fairly lighthearted story to tie it all together.</p><p>But the game's sequel drastically improved on the game's controls and significantly polished its animated graphics. Offering four different control layouts and multiple customizable options within that, Capcom no doubt listened to the complaints of wacky controls that plagued the last entry. You could also lock on to enemies and quickly sweep through your angles with more precision thanks to a redesigned camera, which collectively made for smoother gameplay and just a less stressful experience. </p><p>The game's open-world layout was also more expansive than the one-town island of its predecessor. With airships, multiple towns, a few dangerous remote areas, <em>Mega Man Legends 2 </em>placed a significant emphasis on exploration, making for a longer and fuller experience. But to be honest, trying to and escape those water ruins still breeds deep-rooted contempt in this writer to this day. </p>
Mega Man Battle Network 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzMi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjYwMTU0M30.jemsrJ-MYBSo1KjZ77eWFLJxeyrvKxPV2B9YGvH9bB0/img.png?width=980" id="f74c4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="66290c07746cd34ad21d385e4560186d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Battle Network 3" />
Mega Man Battle Network 3<p>The <em>Mega Man Battle Network</em> series was one of the most beloved sub-series of all time, so much so that it even spawned a four-season cartoon spin-off that lived on <em>WB Kids </em>– the go-to cartoon destination for any American kid on Saturday mornings. While the games themselves birthed six awesome entries before concluding in 2009, the saga's third outing was a particular highlight for the series.</p><p>It sprinkled in some new features, like a more streamlined and integrated inventory system and some experimental new battle styles for Mega Man, but mostly it was just a cleaner reiteration of the tried-and-true <em>Battle Network</em> mechanics that made the series so much fun to begin with. Action-RPG elements remained complex and enjoyable, and the game's lighthearted characters were still extremely likable.</p><p>Not to mention the third entry came in two distinct versions, Blue and White, each of which offered distinctive battle-chips catered for that version. <em>Battle Network 3</em> also offered the Navi Customizer, an excellent new strategic plugin that helped Mega Man unlock new abilities.<br></p>
Mega Man 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzE5NDU4OX0.aRbG2hLOIoMVEqABoa23FeY93TA4WRdEr0HnBEyjc2E/img.png?width=980" id="af419" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c0619211a171d4cdc0e6c4fd090c10a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man 3" /><p>Obviously, the 8-bit classic saga will place high on this list. For as fun as each sub-series was, the traditional platformer still provided some of the best gameplay the series had to offer. <em>Mega Man 3</em> was great because it improved on everything fans adored about <em>Mega Man 2</em> and added some flashy new features, like new characters and intricate level designs to help it feel like its own game.</p> <p>The seemingly minuscule addition of the "slide" dodge maneuver made combat feel much more fluid, and being able to call on Rush the Robot Dog to get you out of sticky situations was really helpful. The game also comes with a great twist: When you defeat the game's eight initial bosses, <em>Mega Man 3</em> offers players a whole new set of maps to play through. It's small twists like that that solidified <em>Mega Man 3's</em> place as one of the best entries in the series.</p>
Mega Man Zero 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDkxOTEwMX0.0gQYYid4uORa68rDn0ovdbYLq2raCI9V_qip5QPjPd4/img.png?width=980" id="471dd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10be21a0429c0c9817d5b07d8d037a9c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Zero 3" />
Mega Man Zero 3<p>The <em>Mega Man Zero</em> series, similar to the <em>Battle Network</em> series, was highly beloved among Mega Man fanatics. While its predecessors were a great amount of fun, <em>Mega Man Zero 3</em> is probably the best Game Boy Advance entry out of the whole lot. </p><p>The bosses were huge and scary, Zero's suit and armor upgrades were abundant, and the combat was at times difficult but never agonizing. Zero was always cooler than Mega Man, and giving the Reploid robot his own standalone series was the best idea Capcom could have had. </p><p>Each level is intricate and detailed, with multiple opportunities throughout to discover secret passageways via wall-jumping and using the flame buster to remove concealing shrubberies. The 3rd entry also thrives because of its varietal boss battles, with each one having a unique range of attacks that keep players on their toes. Zero's arsenal is also twice as large as that in <em>Zero 2</em>. The addition of new elemental suits and the "cyber elf" customizable options are just a handful of other reasons why <em>Mega Man Zero 3</em> is the best handheld Mega Man game ever.</p>
Mega Man 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Mzk4Nzc0N30.huZcxEJQiHWQj2ic-UxOs9h2221083Q0woBE0uGDk-M/img.png?width=980" id="d4451" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4ee7ae430d214a8c44e02a6d7ffe4e3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man 2" /><p><em>Mega Man 2 </em>is regularly cited as the greatest <em>Mega Man</em> game of all time, and to describe its cultural importance in three paragraphs is nearly impossible. While the series debut went relatively unnoticed, its sequel birthed an international fandom that propelled the series from that point on. </p><p>It just gets everything right. The bosses are unique and satisfying to defeat, the gameplay is fast but not too maniacal, and it has the best weapon to ever exist in the series: Metal Man's Metal Blades. The powerful buzzsaws could be hurled in any direction to decapitate foes, dealt insane damage to any enemy, and were a blast to use. </p><p>Other fun gadgets like "Time-Stopper" and "Atomic Fire" were game-changers and would continue to appear in other <em>Mega Man</em> entries to come. But the thing that sets this game apart from the pack is its explosive endgame boss battles, all of which get even more difficult when you return for a second playthrough. <em>Mega Man 2 </em>laid the groundwork for every great entry that came after it, and to this day it's still an absolute blast to play.</p>
Is Donald Trump Actually "Stanky"?
The hashtag #StankyTrump was trending on Twitter on Thursday, but do we have evidence of the president's stank?
We should all know by now that soon-to-be-former-president Donald Trump is awful.
He's a narcissistic, xenophobic, race-baiting, violence-peddling, (alleged) serial sex offender who is motivated by nothing beyond greed and ego. More than six weeks after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, he continues to invent versions of reality in which the forces of evil (i.e. anyone who doesn't love him) aligned to disrupt his landslide reelection.
His Diet<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTM1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTQ1MzYzN30.CaBTnJpGJMCbNAtGOVLJtzmLYyfsSuJSv_LU7HgqOgY/img.jpg?width=980" id="ff15e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="993216b345db3f58baafa715503e3fe1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trump posing with fast food" />
Trump posing with fast food<p>Donald Trump's strange dietary habits are iconic — some would say disgusting. In addition to his preference for well-done steaks served with ketchup, Donald Trump has been vocal about his taste for fast food, which he sees as conforming to higher standards of food safety.</p><p><a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/what-trumps-diet-is-like-review-2018-1" target="_blank">His typical McDonald's dinner order</a> was, reportedly, "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake." And while that's way too much greasy, fatty food for a single meal, it could be worse. When it comes to pizza, for instance, <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/donald-trump-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-2015179/" target="_blank">Trump once reported to <em>US Weekly</em> </a><a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/donald-trump-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-2015179/"> </a>that he "never eat[s] the dough," preferring to scrape off the toppings and just eat that wad of cheese meat and sauce.</p><p>If that doesn't sound like the diet of a man who is constantly bloated with gas and sweating profusely — thus developing a potent tang of stank — we don't know what does. However, Donald Trump has reportedly shifted to more healthy eating habits in recent years, so it may be that he's no longer permanently slick with a sheen of pungent meat sweats.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>