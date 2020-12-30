Is the Boston Dynamics Dance Video Proof That Robots Have Soul(s)?
The elaborate four-robot dance to The Contours "Do You Love Me," showed off some impressive moves.
Legendary dancer and choreographer Martha Graham famously said that "dance is the hidden language of the soul."
If that's true, what does it say that the robots of Boston Dynamics just proved that they can dance better than most humans?
In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, a group of Boston Dynamics creations performed an elaborate choreographed dance to The Contours' 1962 Motown classic "Do You Love Me." The performers, by order of appearance, are two of the company's humanoid Atlas robots, one of their quadrupedal Spots, and a wheeled warehouse transport robot known as a Handle.
Together these four robots demonstrate their various rhythmic and acrobatic abilities. They move with genuine grace, performing their mechanized versions of the mashed potato, the twist, with various leaps and spins, touches of ballet, and even some lipless lip-synching.
Do You Love Me? www.youtube.com
Even without faces, their movements communicate clear emotions. Opening on one Atlas slumped in dismay, there is then a note of defiance as it points at the camera before the whole joyous routine kicks off.
Later, when Joe Billingslea's voice sings "little bit of soul now," Spot — looking swanlike with its grasping forelimb — does a four legged version of Swan Lake's iconic gliding spin on crossed tiptoes (not that it has toes…). In the background, the Atlases each extend a single leg in the balletic pose known as Attitude Devant.
So Boston Dynamics would seemingly have us believe that their robots not only have soul, but attitude as well. And, honestly, compared to The Contours original choreography — with three men inexplicably crammed together on a stage the size of a bathroom stall — the robots' sprawling performance is far more impressive.
Clearly the Google-owned robotics company feels that they have something worth showing off with this fleet of extremely versatile and delicately articulated machines. But does Boston Dynamic's latest demonstration indicate that there is something more human — more alive — about these mechanical creatures?
Obviously the real answer is no. As much as their movements feel — to an outside observer — like genuine, visceral responses to the music and expressions of human emotion, we know that it's a ruse.
There is no autonomy or intention behind any of these movements. Instead, there is a team of talented people directing the whole thing.
Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of… https://t.co/XwqQnr4jLE— Robert Rodriguez (@Robert Rodriguez)1608876076.0
Whether the whole routine was preprogrammed or involved some amount of remote control — like the recent video of Baby Yoda bobbing along to Robert Rodriguez' guitar on the set of The Mandalorian — the robots were functioning merely as conduits to relay what people behind the scenes were truly expressing. Even if most of those behind-the-scenes people couldn't move half as well as Atlas.
Boston Dynamics robots can't "dance" anymore than Pixar's Wall-E and Eve could genuinely fall in love. In both cases what we're looking at is a very expensive and impressive form of animation expressing the animators' humanity — whether through cartoon robots, or the real thing.
And indeed, there are moments when it's hard not to believe that Boston Dynamic's video is itself CGI. Whether that's due to a subtle jerking stiffness beneath the automatons' apparent grace, or the way their smooth, clean curves catch the light a little too cleanly the video begins to feel unreal and slightly creepy — like the 2020 version of the dancing CG baby from the 90s.
But no, it's real. The inclusion of a masked man gazing upon the spectacle from a window above the dance floor brings us back to reality.
And are we merely imagining a haunting sense of foreboding that hangs over that man? Or is he — like us — being transported to an increasingly believable future, when the robots are no longer pantomiming emotion?
The humans are dead. (Extended) www.youtube.com
When they have finally achieved true awareness and feeling — hidden depths that must be expressed through dance. Perhaps even "souls."
Is he, like us, imagining that inevitable day when the robots — five or ten generations removed from these — will be dancing with equal joy upon our graves?
Just kidding. Cool robots, guys!
Nostradamus Made 8 Spooky 2021 Predictions (for You Specifically)
A 16th century French astrologer-poet had a surprising amount to say about your plans for the new year.
In 1568, two years after his death, the final edition of Michel de Nostredame's Les Prophéties was published.
It contained 942 quatrains — four line stanzas of poetry — concerned largely with fire, death, and plagues. These were themes that figured heavily in Europe at that time, but Les Prophéties was intended to lay out the dark future of life on Earth leading up to the end of time.
You're Going to Hook Up With Someone You Meet Through Social Media<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzYyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjAyMTU2OH0.fgLZ65VM0tuq749mSiHpYMSCXShTNPAnycOOvui3tGs/img.jpg?width=980" id="99626" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5926355df5fdface76d5c57565413a6e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Twitter hookup" /><p>Century VIII, Quatrain 66</p><blockquote>When the inscription D.M. is found<br>in the ancient cave, revealed by a lamp.<br>Law, the King and Prince Ulpian tried,<br>the Queen and Duke in the pavilion under cover.</blockquote><p>Let's start with some good news. You're going to be looking through your DMs when you notice a horny one that you ignored a long time ago. You will connect with this thirsty stranger and get up to some freaky stuff with them. Good for you. Just make sure to clean up the pavilion after you guys try "the Queen and Duke." That one is messy.</p>
Your Houseplants are Not Going to Do Well<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzY0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDI3NDcwMX0.lavHaKFuXs-CeKvNMiBvBBFkxtqXZHIxvno0ov8X9O8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7704d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8c4084cf7e3343bf04bd80cff9ba7fe1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="dying houseplant" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 11</p><blockquote>The seven branches will be reduced to three,<br>The elder ones will be surprised by death,<br>The two will be seduced to fratricide,<br>The conspirators will be dead while sleeping.</blockquote><p>We all know you don't exactly have a green thumb, but this time it won't really be your fault. Just accept that these things happen, and next time you go plant shopping try to look for some succulents that are less conspiratorial.</p>
You will No Longer Be Able to Use Your Friend's Streaming Account<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NDAxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzI4NzYxMn0.7vNyrH-jW5S4Yknl949Iunl2vqR7dPkXr5M9m2mZKAk/img.jpg?width=980" id="0f941" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75628a4c3dc4a2876d3934d23d4e8bd9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Netflix error" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 34</p><blockquote>The device of flying fire<br>Will come to trouble the great besieged chief:<br>Within there will be such sedition<br>That the profligate ones will be in despair.</blockquote><p>You've been signed into your friend's Netflix for too long. He's sick of your viewing habits affecting his recommendations —he feels "besieged." So if you want to keep using your "device of flying fire" (Amazon Fire Stick), you and your roommates ("the profligate ones") have to get your own streaming account.</p>
That Rescue Cat Is Going to Be More Trouble Than It's Worth<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDQ5NTgyOH0.mdQqnug8xK-FxYLKikxW1qxCWUxw8r-Ol_3qyBGbldg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e558d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c92695c9e4caf2fb2a630d611d4f228c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Rescue Cat" /><p>Century III, Quatrain 73</p><blockquote>When the cripple will attain to the realm,<br>For his competitor he will have a near bastard:<br>He and the realm will become so very mangy<br>That before he recovers, it will be too late.</blockquote><p>You're going to adopt a cat that is missing at least one limb/eye (not cool for Nostradamus to call it "the cripple," but the 1500s were a different time). It's going to get outside and get in a fight with a neighborhood feral cat ("a near bastard"), and pick up an infestation of fleas as a result.</p><p>The next thing you know, there will be fleas all over your apartment, and they'll get into the rest of the building. Before you can get rid of them, you're going to get a bill for an exterminator from your landlord.</p>
You're Going to See Your Coworker's Dick<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NjU5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjExMzA3NX0.__LeFfRHa3_YiY7TmELiWmoMxoRWI8n1f05rPuLsego/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cfa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5910a4c1bbb889e2b82dbe14a5ea5091" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Work Christmas party" /><p>Century II, Quatrain 29</p><blockquote>The Easterner will leave his seat,<br>To pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul:<br>He will transpire the sky, the waters and the snow,<br>And everyone will be struck with his rod.</blockquote><p>At next year's office Christmas party, a drunk coworker who grew up on the east coast is going to go to the bathroom — or "pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul" as it was known in 16th century France. When he comes back, his junk will be hanging out of his open fly.</p><p>He will be so embarrassed that he will request to be transferred to the European branch of the company and thus "transpire the sky, the waters, and the snow." But everyone will still be talking about his rod.</p>
You're Going to Eat Some Old Cheese<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NzAwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTQ2MDkyNn0.uoWf7QbGV78W7e87J193udhecZ-KZFWlUo1szauEsbE/img.jpg?width=980" id="5be1f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5875077e93028c86973586e9998fe4b6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="old cheese" /><p>Century I, Quatrain 25</p><blockquote>The lost thing is discovered, hidden for many centuries.<br>Pasteur will be celebrated almost as a god-like figure.<br>This is when the moon completes her great cycle,<br>but by other rumours he shall be dishonoured.</blockquote><p>You will be about to start your period — "when the moon completes her great cycle." If this has never happened to you, and you don't really have the anatomy to pull it off, don't worry. The important part is that you will have some intense cravings.</p><p>You'll find some old cheese hidden in the back of the fridge, and it will look okay, so you will celebrate Louis Pasteur — inventor of dairy pasteurization process. Or <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/predictions-of-nostradamus-2011-12#louis-pasteur-4" target="_blank">possibly just some random pastor</a>. Do you buy your cheese from a random pastor?</p><p>But then it will turn out that the cheese was actually bad, and you will end up cursing his name from the bathroom.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
You're Finally Going to Get Your Bathroom Redone<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA3MDg2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Nzc4Njc5OH0.Xy_J9g_lPWJMZN8_vBVRA8rq6wa-lzhDXhr-vnaVrPM/img.jpg?width=980" id="80fa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff1509e0e38a0468b15634317e5150b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Marble bathroom" /><p>Century X, Quatrain 89</p><blockquote>The walls will be converted from brick to marble,<br>Seven and fifty pacific years:<br>Joy to mortals, the aqueduct renewed,<br>Health, abundance of fruits, joy and mellifluous times.</blockquote><p>It might be that time you spend stuck in the bathroom that motivates you to finally renovate. Marble tiles, new pipes ("aqueduct") and an ocean color scheme. Just pick everything carefully, because you're going to be stuck with it for the next 57 years. As a final touch, you will put a picture of fruit in the corner to soothe you while you're noisily using the facilities ("mellifluous times"). Good for you.</p>
You're Going to Execute a Daring Prison Escape<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2ODA5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM0NTA3N30.L667VZHkk3QefAxXCDmx4W8RoZun9xwg_7rPnW1ErpQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="22325" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a435509535644722b40ce0b8a47c820f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="prison escape" /><p>Century IV, Quatrain 8</p><blockquote>The great city by prompt and sudden assault<br>Surprised at night, guards interrupted:<br>The guards and watches of Saint-Quentin<br>Slaughtered, guards and the portals broken.</blockquote><p>More good news! You're going to break out of San Quentin State Prison and get back to terrorizing "the great city" — San Francisco really is underrated. It's too bad about those guards, but they shouldn't have gotten in your way. While we can't condone your actions, we're happy that you're happy.</p>
The Most Underrated Aly & AJ Tracks
The explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" is HERE.
The explicit release of Aly and AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" is the light at the end of the tunnel for 2020.
Who knew switching "stupid" for "f**king" and "stuff" for "sh*t" would trigger such visceral nostalgia and feelings of empowerment? But it's worth noting that while "Potential Breakup Song" would be the track that defined a generation, Aly & AJ have churned out other pop hits as well.
Promises<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTExMzQ1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDc1NzQwNH0.4N82l4KLbkkwohtEGQeqDhnAhCS136n-wl_bMmRyK8Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="0e831" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1442a42689c36bdc1b3343c2ba90431" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Aly & AJ "Promises"" /><p>This 2020 single is soaked in '80s synth-pop without sounding imitative. After a decade-long break, Aly & AJ went from the commercial wave pop sounds of <em>Insomniatic</em> to a beefy 13-track synth-pop collection full of mature songwriting. "Promises" chugs along with a glitchy production that caresses the sisters' voices. Thematically, it's like if the heartbroken kid from "Potential Breakup Song" relapsed and reimmersed themself in yet another troubling relationship, a mistake we've all made.</p>
If I Could Have You Back<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41df32b36cc1254187d22abcb01b7d3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Oqgzdrhyac?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another bouncy pop track from 2007's <em>Insomniatik</em>, "If I Could Have You Back" has just as much high school drama and rock and roll drive as "Potential Breakup Song," but it adds a splash of autotune and '80s flair, because why not? The glitchy chorus, the fleeting crunch of the guitars, the sprinkle of video game sounds as the girls coo, "It's game over, you've lost this round" — it's all ripe to soundtrack a high school coming-of-age story, but unless you were a die-hard Aly & AJ stan, you probably missed this one.</p>
Collapsed<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b307ee921310201b4212610dc97f3a5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxCQTQyYh5g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off their platinum debu<em>t , Into The Rush</em>, "Collapsed" is like an early-aughts time capsule. The track moves with the urgency of a <em>One Tree Hill </em>montage, plowing along with nothing but pure teen mania and melodramatic lyrics ("there you stood, you're blue eyes hidden underneath your hurt.") "Collapsed" feels like an episode of<em> Lizzie McGuire </em>turned into a song.</p>
Bullseye<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdd8d3bdccc7ddb046398f253c498887"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mCXveW_8iDA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If listeners were to tune in for a few brief moments after "Potential Breakup Song," they would be serenaded by a heavier rock track arguably better than its predecessor. "Bullseye" is heavy with grunge guitars and synthesized drums and even offers a shredder of a guitar solo at the halfway mark.</p><p> "Bullseye" seemed to be the track that would distance the duo from their Disney teen fan base altogether, fully marking a departure from their family-friendly sound of <em>Into The Rush</em> in favor of a more mature grind about setting emotional boundaries rather than indulging in fleeting romances.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Like Whoa<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea6b0bdf74f33bbb88ac8d501a2e7a9f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L8p5t4uPCZQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Like Whoa" was one of those songs that many didn't know; but if you did, it was impossible to remove from your brain. While released as an official single from <em>Insomniatic</em>, the track only made it to #63 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the track's electronic drive and "whoa-oh's" were as indulgent as candy.</p><p>With a chorus that wriggles its way into your brain like a parasite, the track should have exploded into the mainstream, but somehow missed the wave. Regardless, it brings back nostalgic memories for anyone who was lucky enough to hear it.</p>
Insomniatic<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e36f4bdc365cd3b1f22bdda7b5978393"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j-6dJdRb31M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>From the album of the same title, "Insomniatic" is melodically one of the grittier tracks on the record. Leaning fully into their newfound rock and roll aesthetic, the track actually heaves and haws with all the charisma of a mid-aughts rock track. The song never broke through to the masses, which is too bad considering it was a charismatic piece of songwriting.</p>
Melania Trump hates Christmas.
That's pretty much canon at this point after a phone call audio featuring Melania complaining about Christmas went public. "I'm working my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct?" she said in an audio file leaked by her former friend Stephanie Winston Wokoff.
But after four years of seeing her decorations stain the White House in all their ominous, grim glory, are any of us really that surprised?
Recently, The Cut ranked Melania's decorations from most to least haunted. It gave 2018's blood-red Christmas trees the top spot; and truly, those were cursed. The particular shade of red was ominous against the bland carpets; images of Melania walking alone through them had something of a Little Red Riding Hood feel to them.
But this raises the question: is Melania Little Red Riding Hood or the wolf?
Is Playboi Carti's “Whole Lotta Red” Really That Bad?
Playboi Carti has always been a trendsetter, an explorer of new worlds, and Whole Lotta Red finds him further pushing the boundaries.
"Damn my sh*t so radical," Playboi Carti caws over giddy synths and meticulous high hats on his 2017 debut mixtape.
To be fair, to call Playboi Carti's discography anything other than progressive is to do the emcee a disservice. From the guileful braggadocio of his self-titled mixtape to the unhinged, animated mania of 2018's Die Lit, Playboi Carti has always walked the line between groundbreaking art and nonsensical absurdity.
- The 20 Best K-pop Music Videos of the Year (That Aren't "Gangnam ... ›
- The Worst XXL Freshman Freestyles - Popdust ›
Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have many parallels.
They are both filled with characters with larger-than-life personas that feed off the energy of their audiences and have critics who constantly question their authenticity. They also contain participants who tend to dabble in both.