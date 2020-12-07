50 Best Breakup Songs to Soothe Your Broken Heart
The holidays don't feel the same in 2020, but fortunately, holiday music is alive and well.
Whether you need music for crying alone by the Christmas tree, railing against the capitalist excess of the season, making hot cocoa, or partying your heart out (safely with your pod), this playlist has the perfect song for you. Featuring covers of old classics and brand-new songs designed just for the strangeness of this year, this is our holiday roundup, curated with love and good cheer and plenty of tears just for you.
beabadoobie, "Winter Wonderland"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZ0aHVtYiUyRk11c2ljMTE0JTJGdjQlMkYwYyUyRjQxJTJGYmElMkYwYzQxYmE5OS1lYjdhLWY4YzYtMjMzMi1jZTc5MmE0Mjc5M2IlMkYxOTI2NDE2MDE5MTBfQ292ZXIuanBnJTJGMTIwMHg2MzB3cC5wbmcmaG89aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpczItc3NsLm16c3RhdGljLmNvbSZzPTE1MSZoPTJjMWE2M2VlYjg4NjExZDg2ZDUzMDJhOTFmYWU4M2VjNDQ1ZDkwZGMzYzE5MzM4YTA1NWZkZTk2NzdiMDRlNDImc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MjE2OTExMzMxNiIsImV4cGlyZXNfYXQiOjE2MTk5MzU1ODF9.Heykb6PfOe_p9dswG6BuJWJX_zX23xqhe7CTkgm_nvI/img.jpg" id="56fdd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5c9e2e1c0c4fab8186f884c88d611d9b" />Winter Wonderland - Single by beabadoobee
HONNE, "Warm on a Christmas Night"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0hNsNVEk5TwAFs6fmXUrmE" id="bc9a3" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c8236e1b2ebb6a07f17ef53dab317167" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>HONNE have returned with a holiday-themed twist on their hit song "warm on a cold night." With its creative string arrangements and classy piano, "Warm on a Christmas Night" is ideal fireside Christmas music, as cozy and full of sultry cheer as you could ask for.</p>
Lindsey Sterling and Darius Rucker, "What Child Is This"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6ae872bf8bf76155c4c849e013bff51b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fdIPWGqPwZ8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Beloved pop violinist Lindsey Stirling has teamed up with golden-voiced crooner Darius Rucker to release a stirring, haunting version of "What Child Is This." The song was created for the CMA Country Christmas Special, which aired on November 30th this year. On December 12th, Stirling will release her own <a href="https://onlocationlive.com/category/lindseystirling" target="_blank">Home for the Holidays Christmas Special</a>.</p>
Black Violin, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d344591122db5906ba35fdfe01f4690e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/32r_aoIFndw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin have released a video for their exquisite rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," featured on their holiday album, <em><a href="https://orcd.co/givethanks" target="_blank">Give Thanks</a>.</em> </p><p>"Give Thanks employs playful storytelling, whimsical strings, and hard-hitting rhythms to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: Giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful," says Black Violin of the album.</p>
Ella Henderson and AJ Mitchell, "Blame It On The Mistletoe"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3MuX8Afd4KC0kGIBOstzxs" id="e681c" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5161f500f405982131fc8f3c9c4e9d3" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>UK pop phenomenon Ella Henderson has teamed up with US pop phenomenon AJ Mitchell to create an infectious, energetic and sparkling tribute to Christmastime love with "Blame It On The Mistletoe." It's a chipper, festive send-off to a rough year.</p>
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, "Christmas Is Coming (We All Know The Score)"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24fa956cc3d4c12f49b917c7cc28d2fd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JCrYRzvSSwU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Welsh outlet Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard has released a truly fantastic Christmas song called "Christmas Is Coming (We All Know The Score)." It's a wry, tongue-in-cheek commentary on the meaninglessness of religion, imperialism, and capitalism that manages to be deeply energizing in the strange way that the holidays are, even if you hate what they represent. </p><p>"Weirdly enough this Christmas song was written many years ago but I suppose the absolute grinding nightmare we call consumer capitalism never really takes a sick day even during a global pandemic, so at least one positive take away from writing sarcastic songs about capitalism is that the situation is almost definitely only going to get worse and we can only become more alarmingly relevant as each year goes by," said the band's Tom Rees.</p>
Margo Price, "River"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8aff73a5d55891743bdd52c05828f823"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EJJ2EDk1je8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Margo Price has released a cover of Joni Mitchell's stunning heartbreaker of a Christmas classic, "River." Her piano-voice only rendition gets to the heart of the song's devastating core.</p>
Sabrina Claudio - Christmas Blues<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c5743bc831692baa262256fe57361435"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XRjFkbNt1rg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Pop sensation Sabrina Claudio released a Christmas album called <em>Christmas Blues </em>this year. With features from The Weeknd and Alicia Keys, it's an ode to finding joy and pleasure in the darkest times. </p><p>"My intention behind creating and indulging into a Christmas album was to attempt to shine a small light through an incredibly dark year for as many people as I can reach," she said. "If I have the opportunity to bring a sense of happiness, nostalgia, or calmness to someone with this album, that's all I could ever ask for. I'm also just a sucker for Christmas time and Christmas music!" Aren't we all.<strong></strong></p>
Mabes - "Alone On Christmas Eve" and "Let It Snow"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4GqryIZs95P5M0oI2Mg638" id="df05b" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2886874f75c1f3955858c26519b2c42c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Singer-songwriter Mabes has released two charmingly angsty Christmas songs, "Alone On Christmas Eve" and "Let It Snow." The cheeky songs will resonate with anyone who's been spending most of their time alone in 2020 and feeling like they should maybe get their lives together. "They say time is a healer," she sings. "F*ck them, I'll drink this tequila." </p><p>Mabes' EP, <em>Too Young To Love EP, </em>is out December 6th.</p>
Jacob Collier, "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7807596cf2bfdbe46feee329fe396d05"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o9CusMKhoqk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Music theory prodigy Jacob Collier has combined hundreds of his own voices to create a mystical cover of "A Christmas Song." The video is a charming tribute to Christmas picture books of old; the song is a spine-tingling ode to the power of harmony and the human voice.</p>
David Bisball and Carrie Underwood, "Tears of Gold"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0e1681e222b5852f02fdeaf313a772d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o6teH-xJn5o?list=UU6YGTwA7MY9m2sb8daK7NGg&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Superstars David Bisball and Carrie Underwood have released a duet in the form of "Tears Of Gold," an opulent, EDM-driven holiday anthem. The song is kind of terrifyingly pumped up and feels reminiscent of pop culture circa sometime around 2012, but you know, Carrie Underwood sings in Spanish and there's a lot of glitter. </p>
Leslie Odom, Jr., The Christmas Album<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3dtH58hWKPjBEiKXRs69PJ" id="5c954" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75a4ac7454e472985e9dbfc6741f1773" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Angel-voiced Leslie Odom, Jr. came ready for Christmas this year, releasing his holiday album on November 6th. The jazzy, elegant, pop-infused album is a combination of classic Christmas jams and original songs, it's the perfectly celebratory escape from 2020 you need. The exuberant "Snow" is particularly uplifting. </p>
Andrew Bird, "Night's Falling"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e3ceb26d725a8c2e398ce2dbdf77b99f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-w42xQS97XA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Andrew Bird has released a beautifully animated video for his gorgeous, bass-driven Christmas song "Night's Falling," which is off his album of Christmas songs, <em>HARK! </em></p><p>"Night's falling, no you're not alone. Take courage," Bird sings, gospel for our times. Bird has been bringing the Christmas spirit to the world for years, and this year, he will perform his annual holiday musical event, <a href="https://go.seated.com/events/9864d335-f5e3-4df6-82bc-355cce77cdd3" target="_blank">"Gezelligheid,"</a> on December 13 as a livestream from the California mountains.</p><p>"I want to keep the Gezelligheid tradition going, though I'll be nowhere near Fourth Presbyterian in Chicago this year," Bird said of the upcoming performance. "In a way, I'll be merging Gezelligheid with Echolocations as the Janus horn sends my violin bouncing off surrounding oaks and mountains as the sun sets. Gezelligheid (which roughly translates to cozy) was conceived as a way to get through the seasonal darkness with a communal experience. This year will be a test of our individual and collective strength."</p>
Phoebe Bridgers, "If We Make It Through December"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8080461b4685cd4dcbae8596a1ad0cdc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wNfK819vnrQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Phoebe Bridgers typically releases a sad Christmas song every holiday season, and this year she's come through with a dreary, ghostly rendition of Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December." It's a perfect song for the end of 2020, as many of us lament our loss of Christmas joys while dreaming about 2021 somehow, suddenly being better—if we can make it through.</p>
Kat Cunning, "O'Holy Night"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6UZ92OsliFZN4TrzPyFT7D" id="1a968" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c003603c38aa0581d8eb008ab02e14c3" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Kat Cunning's version of "O'Holy Night" is emotional and stripped-down, revealing the song's power and beauty. It makes you think: We could all probably use a new appearance from Jesus right about now, if only to remind the wealthy to care for the masses. </p>
Gold Record, "Candy Cane"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6Uebuv7EtiVnz6PAMEZz5K" id="72a1e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="268aefa6cf114d86d91f550225490397" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>New Mexico-based band Gold Record is releasing a sultry Christmas-themed EP called "Volume XMAS" on December 18th, and they just released the first single, "Candy Cane." This is Christmas music at its sultry, funky, slacker-y, punny best.</p>
Kandle, "Christmas Mourn"<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:3cJopoeRGYSXkbU5VGRZhJ" id="91a93" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d5bc0699604d66f095b302fac84f38b" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Sad, gloomy Christmas songs never sounded sweeter. Kandle's "Christmas Mourn" is a bittersweet 50s dream pop-influenced ode to longing that sounds like a wild snowstorm. The song, a collaboration with Debra-Jean Creelman, is intended to be "the only thing that can help folks like us to deal with the loneliness of a covid Christmas," according to the artist.</p>
Jamie Grey, "Christmas In our Home Town"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="db12eb8498306b3ce2f0cf1e0d3de2fc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A_n5W9wpEzU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"This won't be happening this year which has made me appreciate little things like this even more! We are getting there! I'll look forward to a beer with a mate..." says Jamie Grey of his video for "Christmas in our Home Town," a warm and nostalgic tribute to local attractions and hometown holidays. We'll never take the chance to reunite with old friends at a bar for granted again, and this song summarizes that fact perfectly.</p>
GIVĒON, "O Christmas Tree"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZ0aHVtYiUyRk11c2ljMTE0JTJGdjQlMkY3MCUyRmM5JTJGNzAlMkY3MGM5NzA1My1jNzlmLTUyMDYtNzA3Yy01Y2NkNjY0MjdmNmUlMkY4ODY0NDg5MDM1ODEuanBnJTJGMTIwMHg2MzB3cC5wbmcmaG89aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpczUtc3NsLm16c3RhdGljLmNvbSZzPTEwMiZoPWE2YzkxMTMyODMwYzg1MjY3NzFiZmJiZDA2NWE1NDYxZmQ5ZjUyMTkzZWZhNWQwNzU4NGY0MmIwNTU2MjFiZjgmc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MzczODgxNTMxIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTM5NjQxM30.eMA6rX033KpekkyvZM0fDSgr1nqmusdg4y6Z2hXzPKs/img.jpg" id="cdae4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cdbc3a4c2bb29ce3fae377c296f37b47" />O Christmas Tree by GIVĒON
Tory Kelly, "25th"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a402554b4702362c89702c04c306d93"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PpW_sYtwun0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Tory Kelly's "25th" is clearly trying to emulate Mariah Carey-esque holiday pop. The sugar-sweet holiday song is part of Kelly's first holiday album, <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3T1Te4622DNLaTajXIkY9l" target="_blank">A Tory Kelly Christmas</a>. </em>Full of exuberant holiday gems, it's perfect for lifting your spirits on the darkest, holiest nights of the year. </p><p><em><br></em></p>
Everything You Need for "Euphoria" -Inspired Makeup Looks
Life is short, go for a bold eye like Jules.
Regardless of how you felt about the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria, you have to admit the looks in the show are pretty iconic.
From Rue's grungy over-sized aesthetic to Jules' femme futuristic looks, there are plenty of outfits shown throughout the series to inspire you to reinvent your whole wardrobe. Not to mention the makeup looks, which are so unique and striking as to have inspired hundreds of Halloween costumes last year. But why reserve a neon eye shadow or sequin eyelid look for Halloween when you can channel your inner Maddie or Jules all year long?
Indie Roundup: Our Five Favorite New Music Releases This Week
Here's what to stream this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Jordana, Something to Say to You<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2A6VsLoEwhNrIX1PnxSNoL" id="43d23" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c0e2765824817964f2530f04b869de70" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Inspired by 2000s indie rock as much as current rap heroes like Lil Uzi Vert, Jordana Nye's second full-length album, <em>Something to Say to You,</em> is a chameleonic collection of lo-fi bedroom pop. After her early SoundCloud releases caught the ears of New York indie label Grand Jury, Jordana's sound has leveled up — wavering between layered electronica and acoustic ballads — without ever losing her homespun charm.</p>
Dogleg / Worst Party Ever, Go EP<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZhYjY3NzA2YzAwMDBiZWJiMjVhYjkzNTkxNDJkYWViM2IzMzEyZDY5JmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaS5zY2RuLmNvJnM9MzQ4Jmg9NTQ5MWIwMzBiZjA5ODIwMjlhOGExMjc4OGY2ZDdkN2JmMzRiMjFiOGE5Njk1MTZkYzczN2FlZTgzOTdmYjFjNiZzaXplPTk4MHgmYz0xNjQxNTAwMjA2IiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjI2NjkyMn0.bm0HvEP0OlqD3CA4ZqtRJWHYLPhNQb8X6X9Lzt6zIKM/img.jpg" id="3c88f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9aae84184b12a4b2de84b15b1052ff0" />Dogleg x Worst Party Ever - "GO"
Winston C.W., Good Guess<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:76e0yvuj6mQqf9A4l2MxR1" id="32d8f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21bd6eeae038c3dd0c92abde74a04988" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Winston Cook-Wilson is a songwriter, music journalist, and frontman of the Brooklyn rock band Office Culture. On his latest release under the moniker Winston C.W., <em>Good Guess, </em>Cook-Wilson takes a quieter approach, with his jazzy piano and vocals backed by upright bassist Carmen Rothwell and guitarist Ryan Beckley. At once intimate and spacious, <em>Good Guess </em>acts as Cook-Wilson's reflection on a period of personal turmoil last year in a fitting soundtrack to healing.</p>
Drakeo the Ruler, We Know the Truth<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3JHBh2GhfyEDtV9n2sSy77" id="fd6b0" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9c28db37b4280421677b5cec637ac060" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>In November, when most of America was awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election, Darrell Caldwell—the Los Angeles-based rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler — was <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/12/01/940814717/drakeo-the-ruler-less-than-a-month-out-of-prison-releases-we-know-the-truth" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">released from prison</a> following years of institutional corruption at the hands of Los Angeles' District Attorney, Jackie Lacey.</p><p>Less than a month later, Drakeo has released his latest full-length project, <em>We Know the Truth, </em>a collection of gritty West Coast hip-hop that feels like a culmination of the rapper's emotions while behind bars. He wrote all the lyrics while in prison.</p>
Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:741roIjrflAKmW4Cxe1U3K" id="310d5" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="915b9785440a12cb635fe3eb4c3acd29" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Joan of Arc were one of the most polarizing bands to emerge from <a href="https://www.popdust.com/essential-emo-albums-2645236632.html?share_id=5564901" target="_self">emo's second wave</a> around the turn of the century. Formed by frontman Tim Kinsella after the dissolution of his short-lived yet highly influential band Cap'n Jazz, Joan of Arc offered a more experimental interpretation of the genre. </p> <p>Kinsella's knack for challenging expectations is still prevalent today on the band's final album, <em>Tim Melina Theo Bobby. </em>Idiosyncratic, evocative, and sprawling, the record helps memorialize the legacy of a band whose impact was often overlooked in its heyday.</p>
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Rap
New releases from Baby Smoove, Yung Baby Tate & more
Many of you are waking up to a good amount of mainstream releases this morning. With new releases from YUNGBLUD and Shawn Mendes, pop fans are having a good day today.
"Hardwood Classics" – Baby Smoove<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f061075360f2bf5a44dd80101a8fb803"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bLudiAO5Ud8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Soft-spoken Detroit emcee Baby Smoove has never had any issue getting his point across. He is never one to exaggerate, and his bars are often candid. In turn, they're often menacing in their minimalism. </p><p>"Can't even lie, f*cked me up you still alive," he whispers to his foes on "Prada Me," the second track off his excellent new mixtape, <em>Hardwood Classic</em>. "I'll pay like 20k to find out where y'all hide." </p><p>Smoove's voice rarely floats above a soft murmur and is sometimes barely audible above <em>Hardwood Classic</em>'s quaking 808s, but on tracks like "Sleep Walking Pt. 2" and "Floyd May," he implores you to lean in and engage in his hushed conversations. </p>
"After The Rain" – Yung Baby Tate<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7cf66c3c1e1c304ba3a7385dc7152511"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KeR0GRHiOdM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Yung Baby Tate is through with comparisons. The ATL emcee and vocalist finally released her <em>After the Rain </em>EP today, her mother's birthday (the legendary Dionne Farris). It's her first release on Issa Rae's Raedio label, which she was signed to earlier this year. </p><p>The braggadocious EP is filled with both audacious bubble-gum rhymes and brooding soulful crooning. Building off the versatile momentum of last year's confident debut, <em>Girls</em>, Tate has begun to distance herself from the Nicki Minaj comparisons that overshadowed her last project. </p><p>Her honeyed voice glides on "Baecation" and cracks like a whip on melodic trap offerings like "Bounce." Overall, it's her charisma that gives the project its distinctive flair. "Oh damn, I just outdid b*tches again," she snaps on "Rainbow Cadillac." "If they wasn't hating so hard, we probably could've been friends." </p>
"Waiting to Die" – Working on Dying<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2SbgyrDcbsPnuBEeg2amNK" id="3b0cb" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf438e0b18496e0264a98dca40a6a295" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The debut project from the platinum-selling production collective Working on Dying, <em>Waiting to Die</em> is a haunting collection of woozy instrumentals and quippy rhymes from indie emcees like Key!, Robb Banks, Lucki, and Father.</p><p>The project is an all-consuming experience. Tracks like "Cedric Benson" and "Loose Screw" are muddied and fast-paced, building on the collective's signature "tread" subgenre. Meanwhile, tracks like "Off the Lead" and "FYB" find newcomers Hula and Lancey Foux casually slinking alongside a distorted gurgle of synths and high hats. WOD's debut will scratch the itch for anyone who loved their grimy work on <em>Eternal Atake</em>.<br></p>
"Belair Baby 2" – LBS Kee'vin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57762b0729001b95cfdfd02db25c8fb8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RV4EtSiI1_s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>LBS Kee'vin's melodic spitfire has earned him a significant amount of buzz in 2020. In January, the Florida emcee <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8548072/florida-rapper-lbs-keevin-signs-visionary-records" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">signed with Visionary Records</a>, which had just announced a massive partnership with Sony Music. LBS then started cranking out work in 2020, releasing <em>Belair Baby</em> earlier this year, only to quickly follow up with its sequel today. </p><p>With features from 42 Dugg, Juicy J, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/interview-2647880210.html" target="_self">and Luh Kel</a>, <em>Belair Baby 2</em> is a captivating ride that rolls along with confidence. Kee'vin bounces hand-in-hand with Dugg's choppy flow on "Shining," before exhaling a turbulent freestyle on "John Doe" and howling with earnestness on "Toxic" and "Mixed Emotions." Kee'vin covers a lot of melodic ground in the project's half-hour runtime, and it makes for a captivating listen.</p>
"Wasteland." – TisaKorean<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0eb5c456bee56a1caafdb44855854d94"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yMd4U5_ZRzU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The messy Fruity Loops-inspired beats and quippy bars of TisaKorean made his debut, <em>A Guide to Being a Partying Freshman, </em>a 2019 stand-out. TisaKorean's latest work, <em>Wasteland.,</em> is just as playfully choppy. Here, the Texas "dance-rap" king returns with another collection of witty squawks and exuberant bedroom beats. </p><p>TisaKorean's goal has always been virality, and each song on <em>Wasteland.</em> sounds fit for any range of exuberant Tik Toks. One can't help but smile at the innocence presented on <em>Wasteland</em>. </p><p>On "F*ck It Up," TisaKorean raps enthusiastically about the money he's throwing at strippers, as each dollar bill gets him visibly more excited. On "Sunset," TisaKorean howls about lost love in an atmospheric haze of autotune that is new melodic territory for the emcee.</p><p> But he thrives in minimalist realms like "iRock (Sippin on that Ciroc)" a jaunty club anthem that is presented at goofy face value ("It ain't Thanksgiving, but she gon' eat this d*ck like it's a feast!").</p><p><em>Wasteland.</em> is not meant to be absorbed in one sitting, but rather to be picked apart for whatever viral ideas you have for your TikTok or Triller. It's a niche market for sure, but TisaKorean's knack for curating viral anthems hasn't faltered yet.<br></p>
This Haunts Me: "Jen from Appleton" and the Epic Bath and Body Works Rant
Sometimes you've just got to get yourself that Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread.
I hope Jen from Appleton, Wisconsin is doing well these days.
As for Angela, the star of the best Bath & Body Works rant of all time (and there are surprisingly many on YouTube), I hope she's living a Winter Candy Apple-scented life to the fullest.
In 2012, the aspiring vlogger posted a rant about her dire mission to acquire two coveted candles from Bath & Body Works: Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread. The outstanding 11-minute video recounts her harrowing journey to the store in APPLETON, WISCONSIN (it's very important the store is called out for their heinous treatment of Angela).
After the video was discovered and spread across Tumblr, it was recognized as a cultural masterpiece of our time, a treatise on the frailty of the human condition and our undying perseverance to end our own suffering at any cost.
