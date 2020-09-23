5 Years of "TRAPSOUL": Has Bryson Tiller's Debut Aged Well?
The singer recently announced a deluxe re-release of the project will drop this Friday
If we've learned one thing about Bryson Tiller over the last five years, it's that he is a heartfelt person.
"Every day I prayed that this music thing would work so I could give you the life I feel like you deserve," he wrote in one of the many Instagram captions dedicated to his eldest daughter. The singer, who recently welcomed another baby girl with his longtime partner Kendra Bailey, praises his children so often on social media that his two daughters have become as synonymous with Tiller's identity as the somber R&B he curates.
"Still in awe, she's really here and i [sic] can't stop kissing her face," he wrote on Instagram when his second daughter was born.
It's this candid vulnerability that gives Tiller's distinctive R&B hybrid so much weight. On T R A P S O U L–the Louisville singer's cherished, triple-platinum debut, which will garner a deluxe re-release this Friday for its 5 year anniversary–Tiller served as the R&B everyman. His breakthrough was the result of a coming-up story as old as time. He emerged from the shadows of Soundcloud, his raw talent garnering millions of streams and eventually an RCA record deal–also securing Apple Music as a designated hypeman.
Tiller's sound was perfect for the moment, a moody lo-fi blend of soul music that so clearly built upon Drake's thriving aesthetic without being imitative (he passed on a lucrative OVO record deal in 2015). But while Drake pleaded for companionship and The Weeknd indulged in drug-induced sexual depravity, Tiller's vibe fell somewhere in between. He was an inherently good person who strived to right his wrongs and learn from his mistakes, even if that resulted in never getting what he wanted.
Bryson Tiller - Sorry Not Sorry www.youtube.com
Musically, T R A P S O U L thrived on its inventive amalgamations. "Exchange" featured a sample of "Swing My Way" by K.P. and Envyi. "For However Long" sampled Jodeci, "Don't" featured a lyric interloping of "Shake It Off" by Mariah Carey, "Been That Way" made Juvenile's "Back That Thang Up" sound fervent and soulful, and "Sorry Not Sorry" even sampled the glitchy soundtrack from Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. Tiller, along with the talented producers at the helm, helped T R A P S O U L cater to traditionalists and newcomers alike.
Meanwhile, Tiller's blunt songwriting inspired a whole new generation of crooners like 6lack, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai, and Brent Faiyaz. Such a compelling impact on contemporary R&B wouldn't be possible if Bryson Tiller's music and identity were inauthentic.
The album served as a soundtrack to the well-intentioned works in progress– not so much a "how-to" guide as a prolonged moment of reflection. On "Open Interlude," It sounds like Tiller is alone in his room, screaming at the wall, reciting the things he should have said to his partner but might never be able to. "You don't know how much you help me grow," he sings empathically. "Baby, I've been suffering,' does that mean nothing? It's gotta mean something."
"Don't play with her, don't be dishonest," Tiller sings to himself over the chopped and screwed plodding of "Don't." "Still not understanding this logic." He is quick to critique his actions and indulge in slightly toxic pettiness to mask his insecurities. "I am on a whole 'nother level," he sings but a few bars later. "Girl he only f*cked you over 'cause you let him."
On "Exchange" he makes a similar plea for forgiveness, imploring God above to "please save her for me, do this one favor for me," despite his "player ways." He views love as transactional ("just give me all of you in exchange for me") and doesn't yet have enough distance from his heartbreak to fully understand the weight of his mistakes. Tiller is licking his wounds, and it's all so dramatic; but when our hearts ache, don't we all do and say corny things at one point or another, only to reflect back and say, "Wow, I was such an a**hole?"
After T R A P S O U L's success, Tiller fell into a dark spell and began listening more to critics of his music than fans. "I'm my biggest hater and my worst critic," Tiller told Westwood TV. "I don't wanna be putting music out that be making people mad or whatever."
Tiller later admitted that his lackluster sophomore effort, True to Self, was made in a depressive state, a mindset he says directly contributed to its tepid critical and commercial response. True to Self was oversaturated with melancholy. "I can't do what a man should be doing for you," he says on "We Both Know." "I don't expect you to settle for me."
But on his latest single, "Always Forever," the cover art features a smiling Bryson Tiller and once again portrays an artist who lives in the moment. "Overloaded, on all the memories and all the moments," he sings with urgency. "When I look back to them, it's hard to focus."
Bryson Tiller's superpower has always been transparency, and his music offers in medias res insight into his experiences and relationships, even if his feelings change later on. His sentiments remain timeless as a result, and is why T R A P S O U L provided such an emotional catharsis for so many people.
T R A P S O U L
- Why Is Wale So Insecure? - Popdust ›
- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller's “Wild Thoughts” - Popdust ›
In Defense of "Big Mouth": Pansexuality and Bisexuality Are Confusing
"Big Mouth" fell under fire for getting the definition of bisexuality wrong. But how wrong were they?
Big Mouth, everyone's favorite educationally filthy adult cartoon, recently offered fans a third collection of jizz-filled, cringe-worthy, illuminating episodes.
The hit Netflix show is known for its ability to unflinchingly examine the cultural influences that act on young people, ultimately leading to many of the adult problems in the world, and season 3 is no exception. Topics covered this season include: sl*t shaming, sexual harassment, study drugs, gender equality, friendship, toxic masculinity, and the spectrum of sexuality.
- Big Mouth's Season 3 Trailer Is Aggressively Horny ›
- "Big Mouth" Season 3 masterfully decodes the "politics of childhood ... ›
- Review: Big Mouth's Brilliant Season 3 Premiere | Time ›
- Big Mouth Season 3 Release Date & Story Details | Screen Rant ›
- Big Mouth Season 3 Images Tease Big Changes for the Kids – /Film ›
- 'Big Mouth' Season 3 Review: Disclosure, Drugs, and Duke Ellington ... ›
- When Big Mouth Season 4 Premieres, Change Will Be Major ›
- Big Mouth (TV series) - Wikipedia ›
- Big Mouth Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date ... ›
- 'Big Mouth' Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, and More for the Filthy ... ›
15 Lesbian and Queer TikTok Creators for WLW to Follow
TikTok is basically Tinder for the gays.
After a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the app, it seems that the United States government will not ban TikTok—for now.
This information may mean very little to you if you were born before 2000, but for the millions of zoomers who have found a place for their wide array of interests and identities on TikTok, this is pretty huge news. Everyone knows about the power of TikTok teens to interrupt political proceedings and influence culture (Charlie D'Amelio has a Dunkin' Donuts drink named after her...), but did you know that there are thriving communities of LGBTQ+ people who use TikTok as a safe place to express themselves?
If you're a WLW, it's time you swallow your pride and download TikTok. Otherwise you just might miss out on developments in your own community. Here are our 15 favorite lesbian and queer TickTokers to celebrate TikTok remaining in the app store–for at least a little longer.
kyhanpeppers<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@kyhanpeppers/video/6870288639230741765" data-video-id="6870288639230741765" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@kyhanpeppers" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kyhanpeppers">@kyhanpeppers</a> <p>I love her so 🥺✨ <a title="lgbtq" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lgbtq">##lgbtq</a> <a title="lesbian" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lesbian">##lesbian</a> <a title="lesbiancouple" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lesbiancouple">##lesbiancouple</a> <a title="couplegoals" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/couplegoals">##couplegoals</a> <a title="couplechallenge" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/couplechallenge">##couplechallenge</a> <a title="girlfriend" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/girlfriend">##girlfriend</a> <a title="challenge" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/challenge">##challenge</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ Send Me on My Way - Guy Meets Girl" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Send-Me-on-My-Way-6759290709599062017">♬ Send Me on My Way - Guy Meets Girl</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Kylie and Hannah are one of the cutest couples on TikTok. Not only do they post adorable and funny videos of their loving relationship, but they also use their platform to call out common misconceptions about WLW relationships. The above TikTok, which shows Kylie surprising Hannah in the outfit she wore on their first date, is just one of the many adorable moments the couple shares with their followers. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kyhanpeppers?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out their TikTok page here.</a></p>
gabi_livin<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@gabi_livin/video/6863621409487228166" data-video-id="6863621409487228166" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@gabi_livin" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@gabi_livin">@gabi_livin</a> <p>again..? No way!!!!! <a title="readysetgo" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/readysetgo">##readySETgo</a> <a title="duet" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/duet">##duet</a> <a title="moodflip" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/moodflip">##moodflip</a> <a title="trending" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/trending">##trending</a> <a title="stepintolove" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/stepintolove">##stepintolove</a> <a title="superlativesmiles" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/superlativesmiles">##superlativesmiles</a> <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a> <a title="foryoupage" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryoupage">##foryoupage</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ Money trees - Jᴏʀᴅᴀɴᴀᴜᴅɪᴏᴢᴢ🦋" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Money-trees-6842706435575483142">♬ Money trees - Jᴏʀᴅᴀɴᴀᴜᴅɪᴏᴢᴢ🦋</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Gabriella Ovalles is a Michigan State University student with a huge following on TikTok. She looks shockingly like Timothee Chalamet, has an equally gorgeous twin sister, and posts a lot of entertaining videos of her daily life. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@gabi_livin?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her Tik Tok page here.</a></p>
haileeandkendra<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@haileeandkendra/video/6872037592414702853" data-video-id="6872037592414702853" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@haileeandkendra" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@haileeandkendra">@haileeandkendra</a> <p>Family dinner is always the best 😅 <a title="haileeandkendra" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/haileeandkendra">##haileeandkendra</a> <a title="foryou" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryou">##foryou</a> <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a> <a title="funny" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/funny">##funny</a> <a title="pickupline" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/pickupline">##pickupline</a> <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - Hailee and Kendra" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6872037492556712710">♬ original sound - Hailee and Kendra</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Long-time couple Hailee and Kendra first rose to Tik ok fame when they began posting Kendra's hilarious reactions to Hailee's cringey pick up lines. Since then, they've gathered 2.9 million followers and counting. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@haileeandkendra?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out their TikTok here.</a></p>
averycyrus<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@averycyrus/video/6870901062241455366" data-video-id="6870901062241455366" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@averycyrus" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@averycyrus">@averycyrus</a> <p>Tried a lil something new with the @vitaapp.official lmk if you wanna tutorial <a title="vitaapp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/vitaapp">##VITAapp</a> 🥳🥳 <a title="ad" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/ad">##Ad</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - ❗️Arkansas boy😁👋🏽" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6724056786652924678">♬ original sound - ❗️Arkansas boy😁👋🏽</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Avery Cyrus is among the most popular TikTokers on the platform with 3.7 million followers. The subject of her videos vary, but they often feature her adorable girlfriend, Sophie, and address LGBTQ+ culture. We also love her series "Avery Tries" that shows the young influencer trying new things for the first time. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@averycyrus?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Follow her TikTok here.</a></p>
kingprincessofficial69<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@kingprincessoffical69/video/6869125369455217925" data-video-id="6869125369455217925" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@kingprincessoffical69" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kingprincessoffical69">@kingprincessoffical69</a> <p>POV your girlfriend is very feminine and the way she does her makeup looks like rocket science to ur simple mind @quinnwilsonn <a title="imamusician" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/imamusician">##ImAMusician</a> <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ Bella's Lullaby From the film TWILIGHT (Carter Burwell) - Dan Redfeld & Elizabeth Hedman" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Bella's-Lullaby-From-the-film-TWILIGHT-Carter-Burwell-246049721104867328">♬ Bella's Lullaby From the film TWILIGHT (Carter Burwell) - Dan Redfeld & Elizabeth Hedman</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>If you're a queer femme, you almost certainly listen to King Princess. If you've ever been to one of her concerts, you know she has a huge personality and a great sense of humor, all of which shine through on her TikTok account. Plus, you get to see her interact with her girlfriend, Quinn, like in the TikTok above. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@kingprincessoffical69?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here.</a> </p>
itsalissaandsam<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@itsalissaandsam/video/6873240402179181830" data-video-id="6873240402179181830" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@itsalissaandsam" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@itsalissaandsam">@itsalissaandsam</a> <p>right? <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a> <a title="foryourpage" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryourpage">##foryourpage</a> <a title="getthelook" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/getthelook">##GetTheLook</a> <a title="lgbtq" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lgbtq">##lgbtq</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - Dopee.Soundss" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6730792636258585350">♬ original sound - Dopee.Soundss</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Another adorable WLW on the list, Alissa and Sam make cute couple's content, but also meet all your gay thirst trap needs (as seen above). </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@itsalissaandsam?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out their TikTok here.</a> </p>
Oliviaboeyink<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@oliviaboeyink/video/6867337679684635910" data-video-id="6867337679684635910" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@oliviaboeyink" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@oliviaboeyink">@oliviaboeyink</a> <p>idgaf ab ur bf @avasage </p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - hailey ✋🏽🖤" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6865843478262254342">♬ original sound - hailey ✋🏽🖤</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Olivia is dating fellow TikToker Ava Sage, and the two teenagers make an incredibly cute couple. There's something cathartic about watching 17-year-olds be unapologetically gay, especially if you're older and that wasn't really an option in your teenage years. And yes, the eyebrow slit is a gay thing now, apparently. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@oliviaboeyink?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here.</a></p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
lipsticklesbian__<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@lipsticklesbian__/video/6866174389096877318" data-video-id="6866174389096877318" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@lipsticklesbian__" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@lipsticklesbian__">@lipsticklesbian__</a> <p>Ig: @lipsticklesbian_🌈 <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a> <a title="foryoupage" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryoupage">##foryoupage</a> <a title="wlw" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wlw">##wlw</a> <a title="comphet" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/comphet">##comphet</a> <a title="comingout" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/comingout">##comingout</a> <a title="amigay" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/amigay">##amigay</a> <a title="queergirl" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/queergirl">##queergirl</a> <a title="gaygirl" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/gaygirl">##gaygirl</a> <a title="lgbt" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lgbt">##lgbt</a> <a title="lesbian" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lesbian">##lesbian</a> <a title="lesbi" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lesbi">##lesbi</a> <a title="lesbia" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lesbia">##lesbia</a> <a title="lesbianculture" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lesbianculture">##lesbianculture</a> <a title="biwoman" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/biwoman">##biwoman</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ i like girls bc im wlw - annabella" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/i-like-girls-bc-im-wlw-6839435595480042245">♬ i like girls bc im wlw - annabella</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Ash Morgan is an interesting content creator for a lot of reasons, including that she married a man when she was very young, only to later figure out that she was a lesbian and subsequently divorce him and leave the Mormon faith. Now, she creates videos about being a femme lesbian, things she didn't realize until she came out, and details about how compulsory heterosexuality effects women. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@lipsticklesbian__?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here.</a></p>
cheyanneetaylorr<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@cheyanneetaylorr/video/6867344399303576838" data-video-id="6867344399303576838" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@cheyanneetaylorr" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@cheyanneetaylorr">@cheyanneetaylorr</a> <p>come to the back <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a> <a title="lgbt" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lgbt">##lgbt</a> <a title="showandtell" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/showandtell">##ShowAndTell</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - Nat’Sarai <3" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6641935605674543877">♬ original sound - Nat’Sarai <3</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Cheyanne Taylor is one of the most positive people on social media. Cheyanne was previously dating Michelle Lundy, and together the pair were one of social media's most famous WLW couples. But now, after their dramatic breakup, Cheyanne's posts are even better.</p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@cheyanneetaylorr?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here</a>.</p>
vas.hal<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@vas.hal/video/6828701353787886854" data-video-id="6828701353787886854" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@vas.hal" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@vas.hal">@vas.hal</a> <p>the 80s never left tho ??</p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ Tainted Love - Soft Cell" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Tainted-Love-6740263079239501826">♬ Tainted Love - Soft Cell</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Vas Halastaras first got famous on Instagram for her resemblance to the David by Michelangelo, and for her generally striking androgynous beauty. We love the vulnerable, funny, and informative content she's been posting. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@vas.hal?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her account here.</a> </p>
comptonhannah<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@comptonhannah/video/6862747136056970502" data-video-id="6862747136056970502" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@comptonhannah" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@comptonhannah">@comptonhannah</a> <p>new look what we thinkin?</p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - ✨𝔻.𝕏.ℕ.𝕀.ℂ.𝔸✨" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6525575961251943439">♬ original sound - ✨𝔻.𝕏.ℕ.𝕀.ℂ.𝔸✨</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Another example of the Gen-Z gay girl eyebrow slit trend, Hannah posts a lot of lip sync videos made specifically for WLW.</p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@comptonhannah?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here.</a></p>
marthwubbles<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@marthwubbles/video/6874948919999171841" data-video-id="6874948919999171841" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@marthwubbles" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@marthwubbles">@marthwubbles</a> <p>I call this piece, 2 queers in a café that are too scared to approach eachother.💔 <a title="foryou" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryou">##foryou</a> <a title="foryoupage" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryoupage">##foryoupage</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ When he looks at me - 💎 Mitternacht 💎" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/When-he-looks-at-me-6613362434658798341">♬ When he looks at me - 💎 Mitternacht 💎</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>First of all, Marth is just ridiculously hot. A self-proclaimed masc bisexual, a lot of Marth's content deals with WLW culture and fashions. The rest of it is laugh out loud funny or completely drool-worthy. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@marthwubbles?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here.</a></p>
callmelundy<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@callmelundy/video/6836721041763585285" data-video-id="6836721041763585285" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@callmelundy" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@callmelundy">@callmelundy</a> <p>first it was hide ur bf then it was hide ur gf <a title="gayaftho" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/gayaftho">##gayaftho</a> <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp">##fyp</a> <a title="lgbt" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/lgbt">##lgbt</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ HAHA - lil darkie" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/HAHA-6831913272296491781">♬ HAHA - lil darkie</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>While we prefer her ex-girlfriend, there is no denying that Michelle Lundy is one of the hottest lesbians on TikTok. She mostly posts cringey thirst traps or desperate ploys for Cheyanne's attention, but it all manages to be entertaining (even if it kind of sad).</p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@callmelundy?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdivamag.co.uk%2F&referer_video_id=6823374764644601094&lang=en" target="_blank">Follow her TikTok here.</a></p>
sophmosca<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@sophmosca/video/6874602619789151494" data-video-id="6874602619789151494" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@sophmosca" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@sophmosca">@sophmosca</a> <p>When u friend zone each other back & forth for 6 months >>></p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ Lemonade Internet Money - joy:)" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Lemonade-Internet-Money-6865030898417502981">♬ Lemonade Internet Money - joy:)</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>Soph, who is dating Avery Cyrus, has one million TikTok followers of her own, making them a bit of a TikTok power couple. Soph posts less long form videos than Avery, but her infectious smile and positivity makes all of her videos completely endearing. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@sophmosca?refer=embed&lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here.</a></p>
hannah.raisor48<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@hannah.raisor48/video/6863130141397093637" data-video-id="6863130141397093637" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@hannah.raisor48" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@hannah.raisor48">@hannah.raisor48</a> <p>Ya like?</p> <a target="_blank" title="♬ Calvin Harris - Outside - Natchez Cozart" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Calvin-Harris-Outside-6859503750877350661">♬ Calvin Harris - Outside - Natchez Cozart</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script><p>With an impressive 2.4 million followers, Hannah Raisor is among the most popular WLW TikTokers. It all started with the above TikTok, which has a cool 3.1 million likes and counting. She also tends to post uplifting and encouraging content for her millions of followers. </p><p><a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@hannah.raisor48?lang=en" target="_blank">Check out her TikTok here.</a></p>
- Only Issue with "The Rise of Skywalker" Is the Lesbian Kiss - Popdust ›
- Happy #LesbianVisibilityDay: 10 Queer Musicians Who Are ... ›
- The 10 Best Lesbian And Queer Movies Of All Time - Popdust ›
- 4 LGBTQ Indie Games to Check Out - Popdust ›
- JoJo Siwa and the Art and Artifice of the TikTok "Wipe" Trend - Popdust ›
- Can Trump Really Ban TikTok from the US? ›