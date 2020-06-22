On Sunday afternoon a noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Wallace is the only Black competitor to drive full-time in the NASCAR cup series–the highest tier of NASCAR racing–and the noose seems to be a direct response to his recent efforts to reform the sport and use his platform to promote racial justice.

In a clear threat of lynching, the noose appeared in Wallace's stall less than two weeks after his successfull campaign to get the Confederate flag banned from NASCAR events–which also coincided with the unveiling of his new Black Lives Matter-themed car.