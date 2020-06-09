Meet Martin Gugino—The 75 Year Old Assaulted by the Police and Attacked by Trump
Trumps latest Twitter harassment is directed at a man who is genuinely heroic
You may have seen the footage of Martin Gugino—a 75-year-old peaceful protester—being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo.
Or, if you prefer the perspective of President Trump and associated right-wing conspiracy theorists: an Antifa provocateur who was harassing the police and trying to sabotage their equipment before deliberately falling "harder than he was pushed," cracking his skull on the sidewalk, and (intentionally?!) bleeding from the ear.
- President Trump tweets about Buffalo protester Martin Gugino ›
- Trump suggests without evidence 75-year-old man shoved to the ... ›
- Trump makes baseless claim about man, 75, shoved by police ... ›
- Martin Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not an 'Antifa provocateur ... ›
- Donald Trump Pushed A Martin Gugino Conspiracy That Falsely ... ›
- Donald Trump Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Protester Shoved ... ›
- Donald Trump's deeply irresponsible conspiracy theory on the ... ›
29 Movies That Received a 0% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
To some extent, a 0% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes is an honor.
Even amongst trash cinema, the Rotten Tomatoes 0% are a special breed of stank.
For a movie to receive a 0% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it can't just be bad, and it can't even just be awful. No, a Rotten Tomatoes 0% movie needs to be so terrible that it convinces even the most contrarian film reviewers to unanimously agree that yes, the movie in question is objectively worthless. To put this into perspective, 21% of film critics gave Tom Hooper's Cats a Fresh rating even though, or perhaps because, it featured Dame Judy Dench licking her own crotch. For even starker perspective, one reviewer out of 80 even gave Daddy Day Camp a Fresh rating, and incredibly, it just so happened to be former Popdust reviewer Fred Topel:
The Last Days of American Crime
Netflix
- "Captain Marvel 2" Is Slated to Trigger Low-Performing Dudes All ... ›
- Before "Uncut Gems" Why Does Adam Sandler Choose Bad Movies ... ›
- Savage reviews of this new Netflix movie earned it a 0% Rotten ... ›
- Netflix's Last Days of American Crime Scores Rare 0% on Rotten ... ›
- Movies that earned a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ›
- Worst Summer Movies of All Time << Rotten Tomatoes – Movie and ... ›
- New Netflix movie lands infamous 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ›
- Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas (2014) - Rotten Tomatoes ›
- Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011) - Rotten Tomatoes ›
- Gotti (2018) - Rotten Tomatoes ›
- Cube Zero (2004) - Rotten Tomatoes ›
- List of films with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - Wikipedia ›
Were Kanye West's MAGA Hats Just a Hoax to Manipulate Trump?
After the rapper made a $2 million donation to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, fans are speculating that his pro-Trump stance might've been a clever hoax.
If anyone has become a meme of themselves since the 2016 presidential election, it's Kanye West.
The rapper/mogul has faced a swarm of backlash over his outward support for President Trump, sporting red MAGA hats and implying his intent to vote for him in 2020. But despite a recent history full of conservative schmoozery, CNN reports that Kanye has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor—all Black people who have been unlawfully murdered by U.S. police this year. This donation includes legal fees for Arbery and Taylor's families, as well as support of black-owned businesses in Kanye's native Chicago and other cities. Kanye's representative also told CNN that the rapper has established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.