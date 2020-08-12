The only band making folk music cool again is back today with a new single and companion video.

With plenty of their trademark banjo sound, CAAMP's new single, "Fall, Fall, Fall," is an emotional tune about changing the world for the better. Lead singer Taylor Meier says of the song, "'Fall, Fall, Fall' is a song about change - prescribe whatever meaning to that as fits your spirit, but for all of us, the main themes are racial and environmental injustices." He continues, "We just want more folks to hear this message, especially in these divisive and culturally tense times."