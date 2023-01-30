Cailin Russo has been making a name for herself in both the music and fashion world. With over 50 million streams and an LP, INFLUX, coming March 3rd, Russo is providing us with catchy beats that transport us from our homes to the club. Her music makes you want to get up and dance, and her new single "PSYCHO FREAK" is no exception.

Russo penned "PSYCHO FREAK" after a night out and perfectly enshrines the feeling. She keeps a cheeky tone and upbeat vibe that makes you want to get up and dance. With lyrics like "please don't take it personal when I can't give you my own time" and a voicemail telling you she's currently unavailable, you can feel the fun Russo had while creating the song.

Singles like "PSYCHO FREAK" and "DIE DOWN" are showing Russo's fans a little glimpse of what her new LP, INFLUX, is all about. It's guaranteed to provide us with songs of the summer, perfect for spending nights out and drinking champagne with your friends. Fans and new listeners alike can appreciate Cailin's ability to create a track that gets people out of their chairs and onto their feet.

Alongside her music, Cailin has been insanely busy releasing a sold-out NFT for "DIE DOWN" and collaborating on a track for the game League of Legends for "Phoenix." She has modeled for brands like Kim Kardashian's Skims and walked via avatar for the fashion house AVAVAV in the first ever metaverse fashion show.

Now, exclusively with Popdust, Cailin gives us an inside look on her music. You can listen to Cailin's new single, "PSYCHO FREAK," here:







Your song “PSYCHO FREAK” was written after a night out and encapsulates club energy. How do your own experiences help you make music?

My own experiences open me up and create space to write about. I don’t go out alot but when I do, I love to feel liberated and translate that same energy into the music that can hopefully be felt by the listener. I aim to make my music energetically tangible

What was your favorite part about making the song?

My favorite part about making “PSYCHO FREAK” was that our main goal was to write an easy dance song that was super light hearted and catchy. And we did that… and drank a lot of champagne in the process.

Your new album INFLUX is coming March 3 and it’s amazing…what was the hardest part about making it?

The hardest part about making the album is all the promo for me, being social is alot. And tying up loose ends in terms of finalizing business. I don’t love busy work obviously. The creation was easy, I had a vision and people that really helped me follow through.

Who’s inspiring you right now?

My broken heart is leading me where I need to go right now, I’ve been listening to ABRA, this new artist called “the fuckn arti$t” and Kaash Paige.

You’ve done work as a model, released a sold-out NFT, and are now releasing an album…how do you find a way to translate your love for fashion and art into your music?

I haven’t directly correlated those 2 really yet. I think I like to dress in a certain way that probably mirrors the way my music sounds.

Your avatar walked in the first ever metaverse fashion show in BNV for AVAVAV, what was that experience like? How was it different from your modeling at SKIMS and I.AM.GIA?

Well it was my third impression as a computer generated version of myself (I did a whole music video in IMVU and did a 3D render of myself mid 2020) but this was obviously very special to walk in a runway show. It’s a very interesting experience since you don’t have physical contact or interaction but it was very memorable and cool to be a part of.