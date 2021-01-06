After Washington, Republicans Can Never Call BLM Protestors "Violent Extremists" Again
What's happening in Washington D.C. is beyond comprehension. And yet we should have seen this coming. Many of us did.
Our elected leaders, our democracy, and the very fabric of our nation are being threatened by the current attempted coup in Washington. MAGA protestors have invaded the Capitol Building and threatened the lives of our elected representatives. They are carrying guns, and disrupting democracy. They are terrorists, and they are not being stopped.
THREAD OF PEOPLE WHO CAN HELP EVACUATE DC AND THREAD FOR PEOPLE WHO NEED HELP— professional smitty luver (@professional smitty luver)1609966317.0
January 6 started as a triumphant morning for Democrats. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won their races in Georgia. U.S. representatives gathered in the Capitol to count Electoral College votes. Even Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence renounced Trump's continued attempts to take over democracy. It seemed like a transition of power was going to happen smoothly.
But President Trump's supporters weren't going to let that happen. Their protest started peacefully outside the Capitol, and seemed like another group of Trump supporters making their last stand.
But somehow, MAGA protestors, Proud Boys, and attendees of this so-called "Save America Rally" broke through barricades and forced their way into the Capitol Building.
Stunning scenes from the Capitol https://t.co/DN60udjDyY https://t.co/8OF1Ibi8Wy— New York Magazine (@New York Magazine)1609965846.0
Somehow, improbably, the police and security allowed some to break into the building where our government officials — the people carefully and fairly elected to represent us all — were attempting to confirm the election of the next president.
The response to these protestors, and the inaction of the police and the National Guard, is almost unimaginably hypocritical. At Black Lives Matter protests throughout the summer, we saw teeming rows of cops circling protestors, shooting them with rubber bullets and arresting them in droves, often simply for marching.
Today, after destroying government property to break their way in, protestors appear to be walking peacefully around the Capitol, walking on the Senate floor, invading Nancy Pelosi's office, destroying property, striding over the marble floors, carrying machine guns. Members of Congress have been evacuated to secure locations.
If these had been Leftist protestors, if these had been Black and brown protestors, they would be in jail at best, or more likely shot by police.
we got tear gassed and shot at with rubber bullets for literally standing outside the georgia capitol building, lawfully, in June— Hannah Riley (@Hannah Riley)1609963244.0
Republicans constantly claim that the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are necessary to preserve the safety of Americans and that the military requires billions to protect America. But where are these people now, as American extremists storm the Capitol?
Imagine if #BlackLivesMatter were the ones who were storming the Capitol building. Thousands of black people layin… https://t.co/F7HEldgdUJ— Van Jones (@Van Jones)1609960841.0
What about when our own president goes against the prevailing logic of almost everyone else in positions of power and quite literally incites violence against the government? Where is the military, which is supposed to protect America, today? Where is the National Guard? Where is America?
Lost, certainly. Dead, possibly. It will take an act of magic or a miracle to revive us from this.
What we are witnessing is a collapse of massive proportions, an attempted coup that reveals the fragility of our democracy and the way Donald Trump has torn us all apart.
Currently, protestors are on the Senate floor. Members of Congress are cowering inside, calling their family members and assuring them they're alright.
A woman has been carried out on a stretcher, drenched in blood.
People are calling on the president — that insecure, unstable man — but his only responses have included tweets that demand the protestors to stay peaceful and respect the cops.
I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by deman… https://t.co/0EtvVBfAkX— Joe Biden (@Joe Biden)1609968000.0
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & O… https://t.co/XWZnbZWwze— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1609964006.0
Perhaps some of Trump's supporters' delusions that he is remotely competent or sane are finally collapsing, but it is too little too late.
Let us never forget that the President urged protestors to fight. There is no logic here except the logic of a coup, except the logic of violence, except the logic of extreme greed and insanity that has always defined Trump but that has now exploded out of the woodwork and infected the minds of thousands of Americans.
There is no logic here, just the abstract soundscape of collapse. Yet no one should really be surprised. We knew that the Proud Boys were planning a boogaloo, a Civil War. The threads and the comments and the threats were all there. Time and time again, we ignored them.
We know that Trump supporters subsist on lies own media outlets. We know that they are being inundated with lies — disproven by countless lawsuits — that our election was fraudulent. We know that many of our own Republican leaders sowed these seeds, continuing to support Donald Trump as he built up his firestorm of lies and insanity.
We know that there are so many factors to blame here, a buildup in tensions from the pandemic to Black Lives Matter to Democratic victories that has exploded here today. We know that Americans are suffering and afraid, all of us.
And yet never — not in the whole summer of protests, not ever in recent American history — have we seen an unobstructed invasion like this.
On the news, the scene is horrifyingly mellow. White supremacists are walking around the Capitol, guns flying, without opposition, without election, without fact to sustain them. Everyone else is absent or cowering in fear. These people are, unforgivably, not being punished; they are being allowed to walk free.
Just to be completely clear today, pointed questions like "Where is the teargas?" or "Why don't we see more choke s… https://t.co/XIZrEdwi8b— tj usiyan (@tj usiyan)1609961116.0
How do we even comprehend this? For now, some of us can at the very least hold fast to the fact that when Republicans criticize the "radical Left" for "violent" protests (AKA looting and damaging of empty buildings, at the most extreme), we will be able to remind them of the time when the more radical sect of their party — led by their beloved president — quite literally committed terrorism and infiltrated the Capitol and threatened our elected representatives' lives.
If we get through this, we know that we have a Democratic Congress. We must hope that in addition to addressing the pandemic, these bodies of government somehow figure out how to stop this from happening ever again.
I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to… https://t.co/ZYHEboSa1i— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@Congresswoman Cori Bush)1609967177.0
It's getting dark soon. Stay safe, stay strong, Americans. Realize that this is white supremacy knowing that it is losing power and lashing out in the way it always has — with violence, intrusion, and destruction.
Facebook, Twitter, Fox News, and rightwing talk radio have enabled this. And the mainstream media has retreated beh… https://t.co/XNcovTn4jD— Robert Reich (@Robert Reich)1609966899.0
Realize that this is in America's blood and we are in the process of draining it out, but it won't go quietly.
Realize this is the spirit of American violence — colonialism and racism and all of their aftereffects — rearing its many ugly heads and, like a hydra, refusing to die, just growing back.
"[Trump] has never tried to put distance between him and the most violent fringe because he views their violence as… https://t.co/YX0HGZqB8B— Guernica Magazine (@Guernica Magazine)1604689319.0
Realize that there are terrorists in America, wearing familiar faces — faces we have been taught to respect but also faces that are willing to corner our democratically elected representatives, faces that are allowed to do so and, as I write this, are still doing so.
We are somehow closer and further than ever before from actualizing the dream of America, a world where everyone can be equal.
We are on the edge of Rome burning. We are both a promise of the best of humanity and a collage of the very worst of it. We can only hope that the truth will prevail in the end.
The camaraderie in professional wrestling is unlike that in any other sport.
Men and women from different walks of life share a bond that only the people in their chosen profession will understand. Unlike other professional sports, there isn't an off-season for pro wrestlers. They are traveling 300+ days a year. The time away from home forces them to build relationships with their fellow competitors behind the scenes.
The Four Horsemen<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjI4NTY5NH0.tey3j-fHT9i4GcIQyGpKX9h89DtHLL5Atwd0Y90cUmk/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3d3a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5a7e3ec290ce79ec4a5703b050e1b75" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Four Horsemen<p>You can't talk about the all-time greats in professional wrestling without mentioning <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/ricflair" target="_blank">Ric Flair</a>. His influence on the sport is unrivaled to this day. Part of Flair's legacy is the formation of The Four Horseman.</p><p>Flair, along with <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0087113/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tully Blanchard</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1047714/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ole Anderson</a>, and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/find?q=Arn+Anderson&ref_=nv_sr_sm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Arn Anderson</a>, ran roughshod over Mid Atlantic Championship and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/classics/wcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">World Championship Wrestling </a>after joining forces in 1985. Blanchard's manager <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1045198/bio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">James J. Dillon </a>acted as the faction's manager, as well. </p><p>Though they were heels, the Horsemen's trash-talking and underhanded tactics made them fan favorites. Flair's flamboyant nature and Blanchard and Andersons' toughness legitimized the group. </p><p>There were many incarnations of the Horseman throughout the years. Flair and Arn Anderson were part of each of them until the group officially disbanded in 1999.</p>
The Hart Foundation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTQzNTUzN30.H5MwqlHcjB3BxCehNLzBUllDubgZObIxOCGLmjelvUM/img.jpg?width=980" id="38add" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9ef5f13158be4c7be11a1ee6bce403f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Hart Foundation<p>The term "strength in numbers" holds plenty of weight with<a href="https://www.thesportster.com/wrestling/hart-family-best-worst-members-2/" target="_blank"> the Hart family</a>. Not only are they one of wrestling's most celebrated families, but they are also one of the largest. Each of Stu and Helen Hart's 12 children either became or married a wrestler. So who better to form a faction with than your flesh and blood?</p><p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/hartfoundation" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Hart Foundation</a> started as a tag team between<a href="https://www.brethart.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Bret Hart </a>and brother-in-law, the late<a href="https://www.espn.com/wwe/story/_/id/24365302/jim-anvil-neidhart-dies-age-63" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart</a>. They separated and focused on solo careers but reformed with <a href="https://www.si.com/wrestling/2019/05/23/wwe-owen-hart-death-20th-anniversary" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Owen Hart</a>, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/britishbulldog" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The British Bulldog</a>, and family friend <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brian-pillman" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brian Pillman</a> in 1997. The new Hart Foundation were villains in the United States but national treasures in the Hart family's home country of Canada. </p>
NWO (New World Order)<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTgyMjg3OH0.-VRH2OzR5C34J7s2HcvqhIYTYYp4FEUShBi2HfFI6FE/img.jpg?width=980" id="d489f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fb0efff87f54c1b9a4c5848d5fe9bd16" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="NWO (New World Order)" />
NWO (New World Order)<p><span>When WCW launched its primetime show </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0185130/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Monday Nitro</em></a><span> in September of 1995, they became a threat to </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0573093/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vince McMahon</a><span> and the WWE. </span><a href="https://www.tedturner.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ted Turner</a><span> had the money to acquire talent that McMahon made stars. Those stars included </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0621760/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kevin Nash</a><span> (Diesel), </span><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0356084/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Scott Hall</a><span> (Razor Ramon), and </span><a href="https://hulkhogan.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hulk Hogan</a><span>.</span></p> <p>These three men would form the New World Order, AKA <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/nwo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">NWO</a>. The NWO was positioned as a group of former WWE luminaries sent to invade WCW. But with an evil Hulk Hogan– … known at the time as <a href="https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/wwe-news/hulk-hogan-opens-up-about-old-persona-of-hollywood-hogan-on-wwe.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hollywood Hogan</a> – as their leader, the NWO propelled WCW to greater heights. </p> <p><em data-redactor-tag="em">WCW Monday Nitro </em>beat WWE's <a href="https://www.wwe.com/shows/raw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Monday Night Raw </em></a>for 84 consecutive weeks in the ratings due to the NWO's popularity.</p>
D-Generation X<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzkzMTg1NH0.B4ql0MgRE2qRzqTzm_tW3inWV7yRh9IGoTA0whcohIQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="3b499" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9dea387fbfa2adf8db45ef29c64b65bd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
D-Generation X<p><span>Not looking to be outdone, Vince McMahon turned to a bunch of his degenerates to help wage war against WCW's NWO. Hall and Nash's real-life friends</span><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/shawn-michaels" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Shawn Michaels</a><span>, </span><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/triple-h" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Triple H</a><span>, and his then manager </span><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/chyna" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Chyna </a><span>formed their rebellious faction called D-Generation X.</span></p> <p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/d-generation-x" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">D-Generation X</a>, or DX, was the censors' worst nightmare. When they weren't pointing or referring to their genitalia, they provided the WWE audience with live stripteases. Michaels would leave DX and professional wrestling after a back injury forced him into early retirement.</p> <p>Triple H assumed the role of leader and added the New Age Outlaws and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/x-pac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">X-Pac</a> to the roster. DX was one of the main attractions during WWE's Attitude Era.</p>
The Nation of Domination<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzI5MDA1OX0.iAxPakCPw6xe7b9IU2ddLL00S1lh8UNT9rb_nz18F5s/img.jpg?width=980" id="e7317" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="407f03bb9eecc6745e11317b7690e55b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Nation of Domination" />
The Nation of Domination<p>DX's ascension ran parallel to another burgeoning faction in WWE. Opposite of DX sophomoric hijinx was the militant Nation of Domination.</p> <p>At first, the Nation of Domination was a vehicle designed for Faarooq (<a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/ron-simmons" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ron Simmons</a>) to get over. Their initial message was one of Black Supremacy. But WWE changed the faction's pro-black presentation to a less controversial tone. Other NOD members included D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/mark-henry" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mark Henry</a>, and a young third-generation wrestler looking to forge his path named<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0425005/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson</a>.</p> <p>The Rock became the Nation's leader, as they went head to head with Triple H and D-Generation X in the late '90s. </p>
The Corporation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDc5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODA0NjI5OX0.8aPYSyE8syOFCcsrG49q6RRfTzDaYgMRWysXNTh5Es8/img.jpg?width=980" id="55611" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d45b83275f4b4731e0aa4ca87ed7bf41" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Corporation" />
The Corporation<p>After <a href="https://www.espn.com/wwe/story/_/id/21353608/montreal-screwjob-shawn-michaels-reflects-one-biggest-moments-wrestling-history" target="_blank">the Montreal Screwjob</a> in 1997, there wasn't a more despised man in professional wrestling than Vince McMahon. McMahon used this real-life heat to create the character, Mr. McMahon. Mr. McMahon was a conniving business owner who used his authority to terrorize the superstars who didn't align themselves with him.</p> <p>McMahon went on to form The Corporation. They were a collective of WWE superstars from yesteryear, current stars, and his son <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/shane-mcmahon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Shane</a>. McMahon and company made the lives of the roster hell. The only thing stopping them from total control was WWE's resident hellraiser, Stone Cold Steve Austin.</p>
Evolution<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDI5MTI3NH0.Rh7-3xOm7X3PM3FGR2_BVESnnhuDiYpT8TgRiFWC_wU/img.jpg?width=980" id="cd280" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a808d24b2c15d6a313de800ef8edc947" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Evolution<p>Triple H and Ric Flair experienced tremendous success as part of a faction. In 2003, they decided to take the opportunity to recreate their success and mentor two upcoming superstars in <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/randy-orton" target="_blank">Randy Orton</a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1176985/" target="_blank"> Dave Bautista</a>, AKA Batista.</p> <p>Their pet project was called Evolution. Much like the Four Horseman, Evolution had a lust for money, women, and winning titles. Triple H and Ric Flair were guiding lights for Orton and Batista in and out of the ring. Randy became the youngest world champion, and Batista came into his own as one of the company's biggest stars in 2005. </p>
Bullet Club<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjg3NzUwOH0.4EVYiHECmw8xFfQiDj9MDGyI0iJdrND1vMsGl0V6lKE/img.jpg?width=980" id="10c3d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a94258f4c423b3a2648bc119c92ec396" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Bullet Club<p>Japanese wrestling matches are known for being quick-paced and hard-hitting. Characters and gimmicks are as important there as they are in the States, But the focus is mainly on the in-ring product. That's why the faction created by the then Prince Devitt was so groundbreaking.</p> <p>Prince Devitt (now known in WWE as <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/finn-balor" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Finn Balor</a>) was the creator of Bullet Club. A stable made up of mostly American wrestlers looking to rule<a href="https://www.njpw1972.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> New Japan Pro Wrestling</a>, Bullet Club was a mirror image of the NWO. They had a gang mentality, used the same hand gesture to greet each other, and helped NJPW become more popular than ever before. </p> <p>Bullet Club had ever-changing members and leaders. After Devitt departed for WWE, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/aj-styles" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">AJ Styles</a> became the group's leader. Styles followed Balor's lead and joined WWE as well. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kennyomegamanx/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kenny Omega </a>replaced Styles, taking Bullet Club to the height of its popularity before leaving to start <a href="https://www.allelitewrestling.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">All Elite Wrestling</a> with fellow BC Club members <a href="https://twitter.com/youngbucks?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Young Bucks</a> and<a href="https://www.instagram.com/americannightmarecody/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Cody Rhodes</a>. </p>
The New Day<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTgwMTMxMX0.Zkz6uNXF0W5sl6IeUJ8OIm_6pfvnU9djqVkydLFpi1A/img.jpg?width=980" id="7bc26" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5d2b36380705ebe26ad1ee7a1ce04be" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="the New Day" />
The New Day<p>Floundering WWE stars <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/xavier-woods" target="_blank">Xavier Woods </a>and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/big-e" target="_blank">Big E </a>approached the underutilized veteran <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/kofi-kingston" target="_blank">Kofi Kingston</a> about joining forces to get more television time. The idea was dead on arrival when they debuted as cheesy preacher-like good guys. Fortunately, slight character adjustments and organic fan support helped them become one of the company's most successful acts, The New Day.</p> <p>The New Day are three colorful, vibrant, and intelligent Black men who love entertaining WWE's audience with their athleticism and antics. Their popularity with parents and kids has manifested itself into high merchandise sales, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/WWE-Booty-Breakfast-Cereal-11-5oz/dp/B01JN4P0U8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a breakfast cereal</a>, and a record-setting reign as tag team champions. </p>
The Shield<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTI2MDgyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTcyMDE3NH0.fEp8e_jwtZphdnTtV97TiDjTUVUi8YmUZ6Y2ve_nhI4/img.jpg?width=980" id="cafc5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e6bbbd8eea51eba0c63c2bda8f46bb63" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Shield<p>Take two independent wrestling legends and a second-generation wrestler from the prestigious Samoan pro wrestling dynasty, and you have a group that has been on top of WWE since their debut in November 2012.</p> <p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/dean-ambrose" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Dean Ambrose</a>, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/seth-rollins" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Seth Rollins</a>, and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/roman-reigns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Roman Reigns</a> were members of The Shield. Three hungry young men looking to make a name for themselves in WWE. The Shield were the recipients of one of the biggest pushes for a new group in the company. They were made champions instantly and remained close to the main event scene.</p> <p>The Shield disbanded in 2014 after Rollins betrayed Ambrose and Reigns by turning on them and joining Triple H. Each member embarked on a solo career, winning multiple championships, including the WWE Championship.</p> <p>The group reunited twice before Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) left the company in 2019.</p>
The 15 Best Songs of 2020
In 2020, certain songs broke through the noise, connected us through our grief, and sometimes helped us remember the meaning of life.
From Fiona Apple's fractured-jazz ode to her middle school heroine to Bob Dylan's 17-minute number 1 hit, the songs of 2020 veered towards the nontraditional but were ultimately more memorable for it.
15. "Shameika" - Fiona Apple<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9907d00f40559aa7820d787321a048f3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yM63Tzv-uZg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The songs in Fiona Apple's expansive discography have often been odes to the people who have loved her or the people who have hurt her. But the subject of "Shameika," a highlight from Apple's latest album <em>Fetch the Bolt Cutters</em>, tells the story of a classmate who once told her she had "potential" before vanishing. It's a heartwarming reminder of the little impacts people can have on each others' lives.</p>
14. "Kawasaki Backflip" - Dogleg<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31e49e93bf29f49547b8026bfaccc7c8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zjjygwmqG9M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Had concerts been allowed in 2020, "Kawasaki Backflip" would've been the type of song to conjure mosh pits and stage dives in the first notes. The breakout track from Michigan emo band Dogleg is a burst of adrenaline, teetering between blistering hardcore and melodious pop-punk.<br></p>
13. "WHATS POPPIN" - Jack Harlow<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="01e3a36e902b0a54324993e68284c2df"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HIwAI05Y1fU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Louisville, Kentucky rapper <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jackharlow/?hl=en" target="_blank">Jack Harlow</a> has been making a name for himself over the last four years. His rapid-fire flow and hit-making ability have made him one of Hip-Hop's most promising prospects. Harlow would hit big on a mainstream level with<a href="https://open.spotify.com/track/1jaTQ3nqY3oAAYyCTbIvnM" target="_blank"> "WHATS POPPIN"</a>. The song would have been a success from its content alone, but it would get a tremendous boost in streams from the TikTok challenge it inspired. Harlow released his debut album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5g2INX6dnMIJG0xKygXwF3" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>That's What They All Say</em></a><em>, </em>in December.<br></p>
12. "Pretty Boy" - The NBHD<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b47a3cb3c2527460fb304acf07155397"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jir-WItz1OI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Even if my heart stops beating, / You're the only thing I need," starts the Neighbourhood song "Pretty Boy," a love song for a world on fire. More pared down than The Neighbourhood's atmospheric sound, this heartfelt acoustic track manages to stand out for its prescient earnestness. It's not overwrought with sickly sentiment; and written before the pandemic, it feels immediate without feeling cheap. It's the kind of sentiment that's pretty to think, especially now, when the world is ending but you still want a love song.</p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 04B3-text-and-display --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1924957707" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script><br></p>
11. "To perth, before the border closes" - Julia Jacklin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93930b0e696db9720764aba2a02ef0c5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3Ck5b91CeEw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Though the title denotes "To perth, before the border closes'' as a quarantine song, what unfolds is a meditation on movement, on change. What Julia Jacklin does is the epitome of good songwriting — taking mundane, the ordinary, and making something beautiful. Her lyrics and climbing vocals make a surprisingly uplifting, almost anthemic, ode to the fact that "everything's changing," because it is, it always is.<br></p>
10. "Black 2" - Buddy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6eeb37f742494b2a7287da6eb5aa155b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rNoUHRomvoov?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Black 2" by Buddy is what "This is America" by Childish Gambino wanted to be. The lyrics are searingly ironic, confronting Black stereotypes while also confronting the hypocrisy of American pop culture, in which "don't nobody wanna be Black" while mimicking its cultural aesthetics. "It's a Black thing," Buddy repeats, creating a kaleidoscopic vision of Blackness in which, in a year defined in part by protest and racial reckoning, resists some tempered version of Blackness and exists unapologetically whole.</p>
9. "Cabin Fever" - Jaden Smith<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d3e11d3282302b65ca025b1f1909b09"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/82UsnbunJUs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Jaden Smith is a Gen Z dream. "Cabin Fever" sees him soaked in sunset, surrounded by protest signs and his signature pink sky, comparing a crush to quarantine. There were no shortage of saccharine pop efforts about being stuck indoors, but Jaden's take is refreshing. For Jaden, there's still the dream of summer and something salvageable in this.<br></p>
8. "I Know the End" - Phoebe Bridgers<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a9ffbc4b8f6167afc61867c9038d7eaa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WJ9-xN6dCW4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"I Know the End" is perhaps the best and most ambitious track on Phoebe Bridgers' <em>Punisher. </em>Apocalyptic, filled with images of broken-down Americana (slot machines, fear of God), storms, and UFOs, and building up to an outro of straight-up screams, it was a perfect anti-anthem for a year of constant apocalypses and perpetual collapse.<br></p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
7. "Murder Most Foul" - Bob Dylan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="971baf4efa156b9bbb174c4c6d1a6c2d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3NbQkyvbw18?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Bob Dylan came in strong at the start of 2020 quarantine with the 17-minute "Murder Most Foul," a rambling collection of reminiscences about JFK, pop culture iconography, and late-20th century American history. It was his first number-one hit, and it's jam-packed with gemlike lines that describe the ennui of being alive in America as no one else but Dylan really can.<br></p>
6. "WAP" - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8fdc5a42cf9a02cf5e54e216541da89"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hsm4poTWjMs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>WAP is the sexiest, most thrilling song of 2020. An unabashed, unfiltered celebration of raw female sexuality, it's also just a hell of a lot of fun. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are iconic in the music video and on the song; plus, it spawned a TikTok challenge that horrified countless parents and helped us all smile a bit more during this year.<br></p>
5. "Ode to the Mets" - The Strokes<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20fd149a4c7b65131ba32f0f50555c37"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BjC0KUxiMhc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Ode to the Mets," the last song on The Strokes' <em>The New Abnormal, </em>is a perfect ending song and a portrait of a city and civilization in crisis. It starts gloomy and only gets more so, layering darkly ruminating lyrics over dismal synthesizer and guitar. Deeply nostalgic for the New York days of his youth and yet resigned to a future of rising seas, Julian Casablancas is all of us on "Ode to the Mets," remembering what was and accepting that the old ways are gone for good. In that—leaving the old ways behind, clearing space for the new—and in his voice, there's a tiny flicker of possibility.</p>
4. "Song 33" - Noname<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fb9eaeeab066a5661c012f97442b7365"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NFp1eW2bihg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>After "Song 33" dropped, Noname said she wished she hadn't released it — but many of us are so glad and grateful she did. The song was released only two days after J Cole dropped "Snow on tha Bluff," a diss track apparently targeted at Noname. </p><p>But "Song 33" doesn't come for J Cole specifically; instead, it takes on all of patriarchy and racial violence, attacking the intersections of the two that have led to so many tragedies for Black women. Its lyrics reference George Floyd, Oluwatoyin Salau, and many of the others whose deaths added fuel to the fire of this summer's Black Lives Matter protests. In that, it's a time capsule and a broken mirror.</p>
3. "Describe" - Perfume Genius<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5dbda858fd79875e40e0570448856b27"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vAoWMJTClqo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Perfume Genius's <em>Set My Heart on Fire Immediately </em>has a lot of crown jewels, but "Describe" is particularly devastating. It's a slow-burning anthem that builds to a cathartic collapse, much like this year itself.<br></p>
2. "exile (feat. Bon Iver)" - Taylor Swift<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6899f8b2302dc70391510cacfe0dd723"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/osdoLjUNFnA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the few good surprises of 2020 was Taylor Swift's release of not one, but two albums.<em> folkore,</em> with its later companion album, <em>evermore,</em> showcases Taylor going back to her singer-songwriter roots. </p><p>"Exile," a collaboration with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, is a heartbreaking portrait of a relationship ending. The tender lyrics and swelling instrumentals embody the "cottage core" aesthetic Taylor solidified in 2020. </p>
1. "Colouour" - Moses Sumney<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f38b840d8529824ab9748150f613954"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vdOZJEZJEPs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As another track on Moses Sumney's excellent 2020 album says, "I insist upon my right to be multiple, even more so I insist on the recognition of my multiplicity." It's this idea, that every individual is made up of contradictions, that Sumney explores throughout "græ." No song embodies this more than "Colourour," a sensual meditation that contains the earth-shatteringly good lyric: "Why don't you try some earth tones / Since you claim you wanna die." </p>
Ellen Degeneres and 5 Other "Canceled" Celebrities Who Are Doing Fine, Actually
Wait, I Thought We Were Mad at Ellen?
Proverbial "cancel culture" is not new, but it reached its zenith in 2020.
Everything was fodder for canceling and nobody was safe. People had the time to comb through old tweets and Instagram posts, while new content was prolific from every celebrity whose projects and vacations were paused.
From irresponsible pandemic comments and behavior to more serious unearthings of racism, 2020's cancellations ran a wide range when it came to who and why.