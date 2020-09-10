Killer Mike Was Right to Meet With Brian Kemp
How are activists supposed to "speak truth to power" if they're not allowed to be in the rooms where power lives?
Killer Mike is widely considered to be one of the best political voices in hip-hop.
One half of the duo Run the Jewels, the Atlanta-based rapper is known for his outspoken support of progressive candidates like Bernie Sanders and policies like Medicare for All, legalization of cannabis, and demilitarizing the police. He has advocated for voters not to let their support be taken for granted—to ask for something in return for their votes. But now he's coming under fire from Twitter for meeting with Georgia governor Brian Kemp.
The meeting took place on Wednesday in the Governor's office in the state capitol building, and images were of the two men talking and shaking hands were promptly shared through the governor's official Twitter account. This prompted a predictable backlash that quickly led "Killer Mike" to be a trending topic on the site.
Various tweets attacked the meeting as just a "photo op" or as "legitimizing" the sitting governor of one of the largest states in the US. Others accused Killer Mike of angling for a media position as the political Black man who will sit down with conservatives.
Killer Mike attempting to brand himself as the Reasonable Negro™ by meeting with a white man who stole an election… https://t.co/PDJ6XRVYLG— Abolish the Police, NOTHING LESS! (@Abolish the Police, NOTHING LESS!)1599742094.0
Maybe there's some truth to one or both of those complaints. After all, this isn't the first time Killer Mike has come under fire for meeting with the other side. Back in 2018 the "Ooh La La" rapper filmed a segment with NRATV advocating for black gun ownership as a defense against racist violence.
Killer Mike later apologized and noted that his comments had been deceptively edited and deliberately posted to coincide with the March for Our Lives demonstration (despite having been filmed the week before). But what about this meeting with Brian Kemp? Does Killer Mike owe another apology to his political allies for meeting with "the enemy?"
Killer Mike And Joy Reid Go One-On-One | AM Joy | MSNBC youtu.be
First of all, it's important to note that Brian Kemp is, indeed, a bad guy. In 2018, while serving as Georgia's secretary of state, Kemp oversaw the gubernatorial election in which he was competing against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Is it fair to attribute the improper purging of hundreds of thousands of Georgians from the states voter rolls ahead of the election to his desire to win? Absolutely.
Kemp chose not to recuse himself in order to avoid the appearance of corruption and deliberate voter suppression. As a result, he must take ownership for the misconduct that likely led to his narrow victory over Abrams. Everyone saying that he stole that election is right to call him out—whatever his claims of innocence. It's very possible that Stacey Abrams should be the governor right now. But she's not.
In addition, Kemp has badly mishandled Georgia's pandemic response and has done his best to undermine abortion rights in his state. But does any of that mean he's not in power?
When Kemp's victory was certified by Georgia's top election official, that "legitimized" him in a way that no photo op ever could. That legitimized his power over Killer Mike's community—the power to hurt and also the power to listen to activists like Killer Mike and actually help.
If we believe in speaking truth to power, doesn't that mean getting into the rooms where power lives? Doesn't progress require more than having some good ideas?
Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Umma le… https://t.co/EnGoPjttmy— Killer Mike (@Killer Mike)1599745100.0
As Killer Mike himself has said, "only time will tell" whether Governor Kemp will take on board any of what they discussed about how to improve the lives of Georgia's Black citizens with improved access to education and government contracts. But Killer Mike did what he could to push in that direction, and did not go out of his way to make Brian Kemp look good in the process.
Yes, he posed for some pictures, but he kept an appropriate amount of social distance, wore a shirt laying out the steps of political activism ("Plot, Plan, Strategize, Organize, Mobilize"), and his familiar smile was missing from his face. In its place was a look of stoic conviction. He wants to believe that Governor Kemp might take these issues seriously—even if hope is hard to come by.
Some of my issues: “Blacks In Ga” having more than 2% of state contracts while making up 35% of the state. Black m… https://t.co/D10ZP1y12Y— Killer Mike (@Killer Mike)1599744240.0
As is often the case in this country, a figure from the political left can never do anything right. When they stand firm on policy issues, they are said to be impractical and uncompromising and kept away from the Democratic establishment that makes deals with the other side. Then, when a leftist figure sits down with the other side, they're treated as a traitor to the Democratic establishment.
There is no winning in this system for someone with Killer Mike's politics. That's why he has to keep fighting.
15 Classic Commercials to Trigger Your '90s-Kid Nostalgia
Let these distilled doses of 1990s advertising take you back to a simpler time, when pizza came on a bagel and hair came in a can.
The field of advertising is designed to plant its simple ideas deep inside your subconscious.
As a result, your brain is overflowing with jingles, images, and snippets of commercial dialogue that you absorbed like a sponge through the hundreds of hours of TV you watched in your childhood.
While this has probably crowded out useful knowledge and skills like your CPR training, or the name of that cousin you see every few years, it does have the bonus of tapping straight into nostalgia. Short of the smell of your childhood home, there is probably nothing better than an old commercial to transport you back in time, away from the horrors and crises of the present.
Bagel Bites
- This Haunts Me: The Insane Body Horror of Gushers Commercials ... ›
- The Dystopian Hellscape of the Charmin Bears Commercials ... ›
The 10 Best Lesbian And Queer Movies Of All Time
WLW deserve to see their lives represented on screen.
Unless you're white, cis-gendered, and heterosexual, it can be hard to find films that reflect your lived experience.
If you're anything like me, you suffer through even the worst movies just because some Reddit user said there was one lesbian kiss somewhere in the second hour of the film. Womxn-loving-womxn relationships have long been fetishized, ignored, or poorly represented in movies, but thankfully there are a few hidden gems out there that get it right.
1. Bound (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="686cb7e56446961eb59e4a5e34775dc2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gzAtuprN3tg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't seen <em>Bound</em>, you're missing out on a true WLW classic. Before the Wachowski siblings hit the big time with <em>The Matrix, </em>they made this unforgettably campy movie starring <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba4c07037" target="_blank">Jennifer Tilly</a> and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba91d8c82" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gina Gershon</a>. </p><p>The story follows the torrid love affair between a mobster's girlfriend and her lesbian-next-door neighbor. Violet and Corky are as electric as they are funny, and there are plenty of love scenes to make you drool. According to the <a href="https://www2.bfi.org.uk/news-opinion/news-bfi/lists/10-great-lesbian-films" target="_blank">British Film Institute</a>, "<em>Bound</em> completed a 90s trilogy of (in critic B. Ruby Rich's phrase) 'Lethal Lesbians' films (beginning with <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a36431f" target="_blank"><em>Thelma & Louise</em></a>, 1991, and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a9e7d13" target="_blank"><em>Basic Instinct</em></a>, 1992) – a cinematic expression of lesbian feminist desire."</p>
2. The Handmaiden (2016)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7380b7c94aaca2296492d6c142b0b0c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/whldChqCsYk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Set in the 1930s (who doesn't love a good lesbian period drama?) <em>The Handmaiden</em> is a South Korean erotic psychological thriller directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong. It takes place in Korea when the country was under Japanese rule, and follows the devious plot of "Count Fujiwara" to steal the inheritance of a rich but secluded heiress. He plans to seduce the heiress and then commit her to an asylum and steal her fortune for himself. He recruits a pickpocket, Sook-hee, to pose as her maid and convince her to marry him. Instead, the heiress and Sook-hee soon begin a sexually intimate relationship. This masterpiece of cinema is worth a watch no matter who you are, but it's definitely an added bonus that it features some of the hottest lesbian love scenes ever put on film. <br></p>
3. Carol (2015)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8ef6a9c87bd9de9ccc2e7b266844b01"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lt-WC9xa7qs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Todd Haynes, this instant classic thrust Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara into the category of queer icons almost immediately. The film is based on Patricia Highsmith's excellent book <em>The Price of Salt, </em>and tells the story of two women, Therese Belevit and Carol Aird, who live very different lives in New York City in the early 1950s. While Therese is struggling to get by working at a department store, Carol is a wealthy, high-society lady in the midst of a messy divorce. Despite everything, the two women have an intense connection that leads them into a tumultuous love affair. <em><u></u></em></p><p>Every performance in this movie is top notch, and it's so beautifully shot and scored that afterwards you can actually feel good about watching a quality film (even if you just put it on for the hot motel scene).</p>
4. Desert Hearts (1985)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6f7505649b93353c6729165a12b3821"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/btiuZwlYhyI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This film about seeking independence and self-actualization through a queer romance was astoundingly ahead of it's time. Helen Shaver plays Professor Vivian Bell, who is taking some time for herself at a ranch in Nevada after finalizing her divorce from her husband. She soon meets Cay Rivers, played by Patricia Charbonneau, who lives and works at the ranch. As the two fall in love, the movie reveals itself to be a shockingly progressive meditation on the fluidity of sexuality. </p>
5. Pariah (2011)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="996644e20e9e2f74fa7c947945fae950"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rbBiTlGhrPY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A smash hit at its world premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, this stirring film cements the immensity of director/writer Dee Rees' talent. Many directors end up making a coming of age movie that reflects their own experiences, but few offer a perspective as badly needed as Rees' story about her own Black queerness. The film follows the life of a teenager named Alike (artfully played by Adepero Oduye) as she discovers her sexuality and gender identity despite backlash from her more conservative parents. While this movie is often heart-wrenching, it also makes plenty of time for the joy of first love and self-discovery. </p>
6. The Favourite (2018)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4f8e0763d73cfa34cefba4215c718e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SYb-wkehT1g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Is there anything better than Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Coleman embroiled in a torrid love triangle? No. The answer is no. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this darkly funny period piece about three women's struggle to feel powerful in a patriarchal world is as stirring as it is bizarre. As Weisz and Stone (as Sarah and Abigail) fight for the love of the queen through sexual favors, the audience is taken on a deliciously twisted ride full of desire and the corrupting force of power. </p>
7. Tomboy (2007)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe5f2ba8bfa39f839b983dc23fd906e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jb-Oys-IcWE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Between <em>Tomboy</em> and <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em>, Céline Sciamma is becoming one of the most prominent figures in queer cinema. While <em>Tomboy</em> has fewer spine-tingling sex scenes than Sciamma's 2019 offering, it's definitely just as powerful of a meditation on what it means to be a queer woman or gender non-conforming individual. The film follows a 10-year-old named Laure who moves to a new town and decides to reinvent herself as the boy she's always wanted to be. As we watch Laure traverse that first summer with her new haircut and oversized T-shirts, it's impossible not to reflect on your own childhood, and all the ways you were shaped by the gender roles you may or may not have ascribed to. </p>
8. The Watermelon Woman (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="984236abc583a8af5cb479528ccda103"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jYyRYngh9oc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As <a href="https://www.autostraddle.com/100-best-lesbian-queer-bisexual-movies-285412/?all=1" target="_blank"><em>Autostraddle</em></a> puts it, "Cheryl Dunye's debut feature is a work of Black lesbian cinema highly aware of its place within film history." Within this film, Dunye is not only claiming space for her Black lesbian identity; she's also asserting her right to build a world that works for her. Funny, quirky, hot, and occasionally uncomfortable, <em>The Watermelon Woman</em> is required watching. </p>
9. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4474342ac2f27c7ff069b89e1de6c3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YxxaLMGi9ng?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't already seen this defining work of queer cinema, it's time to change that before your next Taimi date finds out how behind you are. Perhaps one of the best things about this movie is how thoroughly misunderstood it is by straight audiences and critics. It was first released to very poor reviews because the largely cis-het critics in charge of reviewing the film just could not understand how the traumatic subject matter could exist alongside a decidedly campy, spoofy aesthetic. But the queers get it, and we love it. The movie's satirical bent mocks the absurdity of homophobia while Natasha Lyonne and Clea Duvall give such grounded, relatable performances that you can't help but to feel their specific brand of young queer yearning right alongside them. The movie also includes performances from Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams, Cathy Moriarty, Mink Stole, and RuPaul. </p>
10. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93f96f1075833565fbf6e473ae762c4d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-fQPTwma9o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Céline Sciamma and starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em> is one of the most beautiful subversions of the male gaze to ever be shown on a screen. The period piece takes place in France in 1760, and follows the story of portrait painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant), and Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a rich noblewoman engaged to be married to a man she's never met. Marianne comes to stay with Héloïse in order to secretly paint a portrait of her to be sent to her husband-to-be. What ensues is a powerful battle of wills that ultimately transforms into a firey intimacy between the two women. <a href="https://www.popdust.com/portrait-of-a-lady-on-fire-and-the-creation-of-the-female-gaze-2645396034.html" target="_blank">As I've previously discussed</a>, the most powerful thing about the film is Sciamma's ability to build a world that is almost completely free of toxic masculine energy or the male gaze. </p>
- VIDEO GAY-MER: Night in the Woods- Queer Rep Done Right ... ›
- 7 Film and TV Shows From 2019 to Celebrate Pride Month - Popdust ›
- lgbtq ›
- Let's Talk about Bisexuality - Popdust ›
- Happy #LesbianVisibilityDay: 10 Queer Musicians Who Are ... ›
- The Best LGBTQ+ Movies to Stream This Weekend - Popdust ›