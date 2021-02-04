22-year-old Chloe Bailey of R&B duo Chloe x Halle took to Instagram Live this week to emotionally address the recent backlash she has received over her recent social media posts.

Bailey is half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who are sisters. The two shared joint social media accounts until recently; in January, the sisters decided to split into individual social media accounts instead of being linked together as one personality. The dissociation of the duo on social media has allowed them express themselves openly, making it clear that Chloe and Halle are different identities.

However, Chloe Bailey has received backlash after people have deemed her posts "too provocative."

Chloe has been blessing our timelines with content we are not used to.

The 22-year old has amassed over 1.4 million followers on her Instagram page within a short few weeks and unfortunately has received a lot of negative comments on her posts.





Recently Chloe posted her contribution to the recent "Buss It Challenge." She shared her rendition of the challenge on Jan. 21st, and it quickly went viral on Twitter. Because it was so different from her usual content, it was a shock to the Internet. Many people basked in her glory as she danced in black co-op and strappy heels.

Chloe Bailey Buss It Challenge www.youtube.com

But later, one of Chloe's posts received extensive backlash: a video of Chloe saging her bedroom in her underwear and a t-shirt to spread positive vibes within her room.

Chloe Bailey Pt. 7: Burning Sage www.youtube.com

Clearly, she didn't think anything of it — she was just her having fun with her sage routine. However, people sexualized the post and left tons of negative comments.



Bailey hopped on IG Live on Sunday, Jan. 31st to express her feelings regarding the recent backlash, opening up about her insecurities and her journey of self-love.

Chloe started the Instagram Live by giving advice: "For every woman out there," she said, "don't change who you are to make society feel comfortable."

Referring to the saging video, Chloe said, "I didn't even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, 'Okay, I'm just walking in from one second, two seconds.'"

Chloe Bailey Instagram Live 1/31/21 www.youtube.com





Apparently, the saging video was previously recorded for a finsta account, an account she made private by a select few of her closest friends. "And I feel like I've shown my ass more than I have with that, like, if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself," she said.

Chloe went on to further clarify that her recent posts are meant to let people see her personality and to learn more about her as a person rather than just an artist. She wants people to get to know her better on who she is on the inside.

In the Instagram Live, she proceeded to chat about how the way she views herself contrasts the ways people are perceiving her on social media. "And it's really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I'm a bit confused," she said.

"I don't understand because I've really never seen myself in that way or in that light." Chloe continued to talk about how she is flattered by those comments about her being attractive. "So, I take it as a huge compliment that you even think of me as a sexual, sexy being," she said.

Chloe explained that she is a very spiritual person, and during quarantine, she got closer to her spiritual side and with God. She clarified that she doesn't seek out attention, which people claim is what she is posting for. The grown-ish actress continued, "I don't post what I post to get attention, I don't need that… I've learned I don't need outside attention, so you all seeing what I'm posting is just me being me. I just hope you can see who I am, that's it."

Bailey got emotional as she explained her sense of fulfillment and self-validation. "I own who I am, and my body," she said. "For so long, I thought I was fat with my cellulite and stretch marks." She continued to discuss her body image insecurities, stating, "I'm not going to cry," as she wiped away tears. She continued, "But it's like now, I really love who I am and can be strong, and stand in my power in every single way."