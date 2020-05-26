In the first Captain America movie they had to shrink Chris Evans down with special effects to sell his underdog origin story.

In his natural state there is nothing about him that suggests an underdog. His effortless, slightly goofy smile, along with his sculpted physique and striking jawline, seem to tell the story of a life without struggle. He is the physical embodiment of carefree self-assurance and the kind of charm that we imagine carrying men like him to inevitable success and fame. And yet, Chris Evans almost didn't take the role of Captain America because he was so overwhelmed with anxiety about where it might lead.