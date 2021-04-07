Meet Claire Reneé, a multi-talented singer-songwriter, dancer and esteemed wellness advocate.

Known for her soul-bearing lyricism and expressive vocals, Claire Reneé has just unveiled a nine-track body of work called Wings. The collection of songs is a mesmerizing union of neo-soul, pop, and jazz in which the artist delivers a sincere and heartfelt reflection on the beauty and challenges that characterize loving relationships.

Claire confides, "The human experience encompasses lots of different emotions. There may be some anger, sadness, clarity, visits from spirit guides and even epiphanies. We lead out by honoring that we want to change or see change in our lives. That includes doing work on ourselves, while reminding ourselves we will always push through and even find our Wings. Getting to the other side brings light and even empathy to the very same ones who hurt you, couldn't show up for you, or wronged you in the past."

The first track, "Honey," is an honest and heartfelt song about true connection and how beautiful love can be when we learn to appreciate each other's flaws and embrace our imperfect selves. Claire's sincere lyrics are combined with soulful, sultry vocals and soothing melodies, ultimately creating an atmosphere rich in imagination and dreamy vibes that take the listener on a journey to happier times.

Another highlight, "I'm Tired," is about letting go of the people that don't serve your higher good. Saying goodbye to the friends and lovers that don't have your best interests in mind and who take you for granted is part of loving yourself, Renee implies. When you are constantly in a state of giving, without receiving much in return, you become tired. Again, Claire entrances her listeners with warm and emotive vocals, sensational jazz instrumentation, and chilled R&B infused melodies while delivering this impassioned message.

On another standout track called "Red Lights," the singer-songwriter reminds us all the importance of stillness. Through vibrant piano chords, genre-bridging soundscapes and '90s-inspired hip hop beats, "Red Lights" is all about capturing the moments of peace that can be found in all of us.

Wings is an ambitious effort for an up-and-comer, and Claire Renee thoroughly succeeds in captivating listeners with her undeniable authenticity and unique fusion of musical styles. Take a listen to Wings now and drift into solace.

