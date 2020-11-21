The Worst COVID Inspired Media Made So Far
These tone deaf creations missed the ball completely
Johns Hopkins recently discovered that the COVID-19 pandemic currently "kills an American every 107 seconds."
But as the virus enters this brutal second wave, some creatives are already moving to profit off the latest American tragedy. It remains to be seen whether Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us will strike the right tone while implementing the pandemic into their scripts, but from blockbuster movies to stand alone TV shows, a lot of people are creating COVID content from scratch.
So far, all of it has been...bad. Here is the worst COVID content to come out so far.
Songbird
The issues with Songbird should come as no surprise to anyone. The backlash came down like a hammer once Michael Bay debuted the trailer for the political thriller over the summer.
COVID-19 has mutated to COVID-23, and now it attacks your brain, asthe U.S. remains in its fourth year of lockdown. The Department of Sanitation is the film's antagonists, as they're seen in the tone-deaf trailer kicking down doors and kidnapping infected Americans and sending them to government authorized "Quarantine Camps." They're led by some long-haired creepy doctor who for some reason doesn't wear a mask.
The film has been dismissed as being "completely out of touch" due to its massive scientific inaccuracies and overall timing. Many have gone as far as to accuse Michael Bay of trying to directly make a profit off this brutal pandemic.
Love In The Time of Corona
The premise of a quarantine love story should also come as a surprise to no one, as the pandemic has all but erased casual dating for the foreseeable future and significantly strengthened the sex life of many couples stuck at home together.
But the problem with Love in the Time of Corona and COVID-related love stories in general is that we're still very much living through it, and the Freeform miniseries offers insufferably surface-level characters and cliche quarantine anecdotes as a result.
The series is also only four episodes long, making for a story that lacks the depth that is required when discussing relationships during a pandemic. The concept of a series filmed in quarantine is cool, but I found myself far more invested in the behind the scenes camera robots than I am in these weak caricatures.
Connecting...
Filmed entirely through a zoom group chat, this on-the-nose ensemble comedy is insufferable from the format alone. Who asked for a show like this?
Zoom calls will forever live in infamy and have led to some of the most uncomfortable exchanges in human history. In that respect, it clearly is the least appealing setting for a full-fledged sitcom. The stories exchanged are one dimensional and bland, and the jokes are monotonous.
Untitled Adam McKay Project
Successions' Adam McKay recently announced that he is already working on a scripted drama for HBO surrounding the "race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19"– a race that isn't even remotely close to over yet. The series will adapt a not even released nonfiction book, The First Shot by Brendan Borell, which he's said is about "the global coronavirus vaccine race" and "the companies that are risking it all to win it."At a time when many Americans aren't even comfortable with taking a vaccine, this idea seems half-baked at best and almost destined to miss.
Hold Up
The most problematic COVID content to be released so far, this controversial French documentary plays into one of the leading conspiracy theories surrounding the virus: that the French government lied about COVID-19's severity in order to control the public.
The documentary interviews members of the public, as well as former health minister Philippe Douste-Blazy, who later distanced himself from the project. The film has been reviewed and debunked by fact-checkers: "Hold Up takes the well-known inconsistencies of the global response to the virus–such as when the French government initially provided conflicting information surrounding the use of masks–and uses them to propel volatile narratives and, at times, lies."
Coastal Elites
Coastal Elites is another tone-deaf lighthearted satire. How Jay Roach snagged such an amazing cast is shocking considering how naive the final product is. Starring Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Kaitlyn Dever, and Sarah Paulson, these five lifeless characters live in either New York or Los Angeles amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Together, they're meant to portray the various problematic shades of liberalism. The film was released a mere two weeks before the election, a stretch of time that will surely be remembered as one of the most stressful times in recent American history.
The film is satire at a time when satirizing our collective grief borders on emotionally dismissive. There are jokes made about how dumb Ivanka Trump is, about the notoriety of red MAGA hats, and about COVID.
The intention of Coastal Elites is no doubt to "lighten the mood" and showcase how silly our division is. But released at the tensest moment in American history, telling Americans to calm down is the last thing Coastal Elites should have said.
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively:
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turns 10 years old today.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
Slept On: Unappreciated New Releases From RAYE, Lil Eazzyy & More
All the releases you missed and need to check out.
Megan Thee Stallion's debut album has finally arrived.
Since she announced the album a few weeks ago, the music world has held its breath in anticipation. As a result, a lot of great music has gone unnoticed. While SAINt JHN and Meg will undoubtedly tear up the charts this week, here are other great releases from lesser-known artists that deserve just as much attention.
POP: Euphoric Sad Songs by RAYE<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="69fddfde931e40ec0eb8896f97d744fa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nPLN5HXsq04?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The captivating British singer/songwriter has possesses an uncanny ear for melody. She was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound Of...award for 2017 and earned third place; and over the last year has been featured alongside an eclectic mix of artists. She glided alongside alt artist Odsuni with breezy confidence on 2019's hit "Tipsy" and went on to dabble in deep house, pop and even synth-rock. On her fifth EP, <em>Euphoric Sad Songs</em>, she reigns it all in for a collection of bright and multifaceted pop tracks.</p>
RAP: Underrated by Lil Eazzyy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="758ef745539db00903e9b718964ea619"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8mcoHe9qDHE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At just 18, Lil Eazzyy has quickly carved out a space for himself among the crowded Chicago drill scene. A raw story teller, Lil Eazzyy's moniker started to generate buzz with songs like "Onna Come Up," a springy two-minute freestyle that was surprisingly littered with detailed street anecdotes and unique bravado. "Blue tips in the 40, it fuck up his mental, we put him on TV, like he Jimmy Kimmel, My n***** some refs, we'll attack like a whistle." For such a young emcee, the track had a surprising amount of personality and now has been streamed over 22 million times.</p><p>The emcee officially announces his arrival with <em>Underrated</em>, a streamlined collection of detailed street narratives that move with buoyancy. The project delves deeper into Eazzyy's untapped talent as a storyteller. On "Feeling Different," Eazzyy speaks candidly on the riff's in his community caused by fame and the paranoia that notoriety brings. On "For33," Eazzyy sings mournfully for the friends he's lost over a soulful guitar, showcasing the young emcee as a versatile and severely "underrated" talent.</p>
R&B: The Night Before The Morning After by 11:11<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb1b86c543c7eb2adef2f9d89326a30f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_bXEO_B2sBY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Toronto crooner 11:11 has been making steady waves in his city since 2016 with his smooth contemporary R&B. His double EP, <em>The Night Before The Morning After, </em>released last week, is a refined collection of lustful bedroom bops. Exploring both a promiscuous late-night escapade in the city and a flirtatious morning after, 11:11's silky R&B will scratch the itch for those looking to soundtrack a late-night drive.</p>
R&B: "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1382f8ac7a6570b6adf390b8e2a896df"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZeP--wHHiy8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is sick of all the moping and whining of 2020. On "Pick Up Your Feelings," Sullivan brings a massive amount of swagger as she warbles and rolls her eyes at insecure men. A respected R&B icon, her latest single is as wavy as any of today's contemporary R&B while still maintaining an old school flair.</p>
METAL: "Brick Wall" by A Day To Remember<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5080f2a1792690da0fdbd9af9996c496"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xnOvmReZQNI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amalgamative pop-punk metalcore outfit A Day To Remember have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music. Their sixth album, <em>Bad Vibrations</em>, was their heaviest release ever and received critical acclaim across the board. While the band's latest singles off their upcoming seventh record, <em>You're Welcome,</em> have leaned more into commercial pop-rock, they returned today with "Brick Wall," a satisfyingly grungy record that steps away from the clean sound of the last three records. </p>
METAL: "The Purge" by Within Temptation<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34d705bc0261419ab013a453c24ab9cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2HSprjvygY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Gothic metal icons Within Temptation are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, and from the sound of their latest single, "The Purge," it's shaping up to be another impressive balance of EDM and metal as showcased by 2019's <em>Resist.</em> "The Purge" is a harrowing, almost angelic track, as the band's metal and electronic fusion is uplifted even further by a haunting orchestral score. Known as the band that defies genres, Within Temptation still remains at the top of their game.</p>
Charli And Dixie D'Amelio Are Canceled: But Did They Do Anything Wrong?
Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio are receiving backlash for their behavior in a recent YouTube video.
TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have been "cancelled" online amidst accusations of entitled behavior.
16-year-old Charli D'Amelio has the most followers of any user on TikTok, 99.5 million, before this recent scandal lost her one million followers, and her 19-year-old older sister isn't far behind with 43.8 million followers of her own.
The teenage sisters began to garner criticism after the release of a new YouTube video on their family channel, which they share with their dad Marc and mom Heidi, called "Our Mystery Guest | Dinner With The D'Amelios."
Interview: Cautious Clay Is Learning How to Embrace Discomfort
The singer sat down with Popdust to talk about his upcoming debut album
It's easy to connect with Cautious Clay's music.
Texturized and diaphanous, it can snap with precision alongside quippy surf-rock guitars ("Cheesin") or float effortlessly above reverberating R&B instrumentals ("Sidewinder").
It's clear from the first few moments talking with him that 27-year-old Josh Karpeh is completely unaware of how talented he is. Just three years ago, Karpeh worked in real estate and loosely balanced his creative pursuits with his day job. But as of 2020, he's been praised by The New Yorker, credited and sampled by Taylor Swift, contributed music to the Insecure soundtrack, and maintained a steady creative relationship with John Mayer, all while he averages around two-million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Even with these accolades, Karpeh won't go as far as to say that he's made it. "I'm hopeful," he told me.