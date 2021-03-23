As part of a massive announcement from Disney, Black Widow and Cruella will no longer premiere strictly in theaters.

The highly anticipated films will now also premiere on Disney Plus. Cruella will hit the site on May 28, while Black Widow has been pushed back two months, debuting now on July 9 rather than May 7. The "Premier Access" titles will of course cost a $30 renter fee. Kareem Daniel, who is the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment distribution, reiterated that the announcement "reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences."

While the gradual refocus on streaming has become more intense amidst the Pandemic, Disney said that the studios smaller titles, such as Free Guy (August 13), The Kings Man (December 22), and Death on the Nile (February 11, 2022) will be postponed but will eventually appear on the big screen.

Disney is no stranger to delaying movies these days. Fans will remember the recent Mulan remake launched exclusively on Disney Plus, avoiding theaters entirely. Meanwhile, the recent family film Raya and the Last Dragon debuted on both Disney Plus and in theaters. Unlike many studios, Disney has been able to gauge the movie market during the Pandemic and adjust their titles accordingly. The delay of Black Widow and Cruella may be disappointing, but frankly, they would likely tank considering the circumstances.

Check out the latest trailer for Cruella below:

CRUELLA Trailer 2 (2021) www.youtube.com