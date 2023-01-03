Demi Ramos dropped the surprise single "Alien" right before the New Year. The acoustic track, which she produced and mixed herself, is a departure from songs like "Dear Ramona" and "Rock n Roll."



For the visualizer, Ramos turned to It’s Real cohost Jordan Edwards. Images of the dusty Southern California landscape at sunset blend with Ramos' gentle voice and an eerie whistled chorus.



Popdust followers may know Ramos for her interviews with artists like Surf Curse, Gavin Rossdale, and Calum Scott. But she’s also a fixture of the New York rock scene. Her band has played many of the city's popular clubs, including The Knitting Factory, The Sultan Room and Berlin.



Watch the visualizer below and stream the single on Spotify.

Alien





For more from Demi Ramos, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.