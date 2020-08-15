If there's one thing President of These United States Donald "John Barron" Trump loves to hate, it's leakers.

Oh those leakers! Bane of his existence, committing the heinous crime of exposing his administration's crimes to the world—vile human beings.

And who is the dirtiest leaker of them all? No, it's not Lada or Irina squatting over a mattress in a Moscow hotel room, but another Russian resident entirely: Edward Snowden. The man whom, in June of 2013, Donald Trump called "a bad guy," noting in a call to Fox & Friends, "You know, there's still a thing called execution."



