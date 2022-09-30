Everyone has their thoughts on Don’t Worry Darling. Everyone has their opinions, their takes, their verdicts on Harry Styles’s acting. And everybody’s worrying. Except, of course, the producers of the film. Yep, the messy, messy DWD debuted at #1 in the Box Office. And not because it’s “a movie,” as Harry Styles so eloquently put it. The drama probably had something to do with it.

But here’s what nobody’s talking about enough: the interior design.

My mind can’t stop replaying scenes from the film. Namely, the scenes that spotlight those gorgeous interiors. Florence Pugh in a nightgown, slumped into a mid-century chair. Florence Pugh in a robe, vacuuming around the art-inspired furniture and polishing the walnut cabinetry. And Florence Pugh frantically scrubbing the art-deco bath and wiping those big, big windows that let all that light in.

Give her an Oscar. And then give the set designer one, too.

Turns out, the idyllic, glamorous Victory neighborhood wasn’t a completely fabricated set. Though it looks like a Barbie-set come to life, it’s actually a real neighborhood in Palm Springs. That’s right. Those houses actually exist. And some of them are pretty famous.

For example, the set of Frank’s house — i.e., the home featured in the party scene — has been in the spotlight for decades. You might recognize it from the iconic Slim Aarons photo, Poolside Gossip, Palm Springs, California, USA, 1970. While Slim Aarons photography only provided glimpses of this exclusive property, DWD gave a mouth-watering, full-picture peek into the gorgeous estate.

Other iconic architecture featured in the film include the Canyon View Estates, another exclusive Palm Springs landmark. And all of these have more in common than just their astronomical price tags and fiercely guarded gates: their gorgeously preserved mid-century interiors.

“Mid-Century Modern” has become quite the buzzword over the past couple of years. Every listing on Facebook Marketplace claims it’s a vintage mid-century modern piece. But girl … I know you got that from Ikea. Drop the price.

I won’t lie. I love the trend. I’ve rewatched the iconic Dakota Johnson AD Home Tour an embarrassing number of times. And her home is a Mid-Century Modern dream — just like the DWD set.

Ever since the Dakota video dropped, I’ve been fantasizing about a green kitchen and an artfully decorated living room. I’ve scoured FB Marketplace, eBay, vintage stores, and stoop-spotting Instagram accounts in pursuit of this aesthetic.

DWD rekindled the fire I feel for this aesthetic. And in my search, I found so many great, affordable options at the most unlikely source: Urban Outfitters Home. Urban Outfitters has really stepped up its home decor game. Their vintage-inspired pieces actually look like the real thing. And these quality dupes won’t fall apart after a few years. In fact, many of them are made with recycled materials, so they’re built to last.

I’m getting my dream decor sooner than I thought, thanks to Urban Outfitters Home — no FB Marketplace haggling required. Here are the pieces I’m shopping to channel my very own Don’t Worry Darling vibes at home (problematic elements aside):

Artfully stacked around the set of Jack and Alice's living room are tufted square floor pillows. Seeing them on the big screen was the last push I needed to convince myself to get them for my own home. They're the perfect addition to any space for any needs. They seat guests. They make great beds for pets. And most importantly, they add color and texture to my budding home decor tableau.

Where there are floor cushions, there must be couch cushions. A classic mid-century modern discord trick is using cushions for a surprising and visually pleasing, pop of color. If Jack and Alice have bright yellow couch cushions, as will I.

One thing about Mid-Century design is that there will be wood. Burl wood, walnut, orangey-hued cabinets. DWD has them all. Add some natural-looking wood without the exorbitant price tag from vintage stores with the UO Home collection of wooden consoles and cabinets and more.

Triangle, squares, circles — oh my! Coffee tables can be more than just rectangular. Spice up your tablescape by spicing up your table. UO Home has a fun collection of geometric tables that instantly give your home some character.

A sofa is the center of every living area. The sleek, low sectional is the epitome of Mid-Century elegance. From low, leather couches to wooden bases with curved-edge cushions, UO Home has it all.