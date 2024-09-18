Before you come at me: I’ve seen the thirst trap TikToks about Drew Starkey as the erratic Rafe in Netflix’s Outer Banks. I know he’s been White Boy of the Month for a select group since 2020.

Sure, Outer Banks has a cast of overly attractive adults playing teenagers ripping off The Goonies. It’s terrific television due to how outrageously good-looking the cast is…and every viewer has their own personal favorite.

For many, that is Drew Starkey’s reckless, violent and unstable Rafe Cameron. If you search “Rafe Cameron edit” on TikTok, there are a multitude of videos with millions of likes. His Outer Banks clips alone have been repurposed and replayed billions of times.

While Drew Starkey made a name for himself as a heartthrob in the industry, he’s on his way to becoming a serious actor. This time, he’s in the same league as Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.

The film — which received a nine-minute standing ovation at this year’s Venice Film Festival — is the most daring movie of either actor’s career. Famous for his portrayal of LGBTQ relationships, Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name is a highly regarded film for this generation.

You already know who Daniel Craig — AKA 007 — is…but with the serious buzz around Starkey, everyone’s wondering: who the hell is he and — more importantly — is he single?

What is Queer About?





Queer is a historical romance drama that follows American expat — William Lee — in 1940s Mexico City as he falls in love with a younger man — Eugene Allerton. The film is based on a short novel that was written in the 50s by William S. Burroughs and published in 1985.

The book is semi-autobiographical and tracks Lee as he travels through South America and Mexico in search of sexual gratification and drugs. Lee — played by Daniel Craig — grows infatuated with fellow drug-addict, Allerton, who is played by Starkey.

It’s a complex, controversial novel for many reasons: mainly being that the novel came out during the rampantly homophobic 80s. This won’t be an easy love story to consume by any means.

The film debuted at Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2024 to rave reviews. Many are saying it’s the best performance from either actor. And there’s already Oscar buzz for Craig.

As the film ended in Venice, Guadagnino was met with chants of “Luca! Luca!” His recent success with Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist was another amazing homoerotic blockbuster.

But there’s another pressing fact that’s becoming increasingly prevalent: Drew Starkey is about to become the people’s princess.

Here Comes Drew Starkey Season





If you thought the thirst traps were bad when Drew Starkey starred as deranged sociopath Rafe Cameron…wait till you see Eugene Allerton in Queer.

The ladies have been swooning over his red carpet outfits, his press circuit quips, and steamy photos of him during this era. And while the film’s release date has not yet been set, I’m sure theaters will be packed.

His appearance at Venice Film Festival already stirred up internet memes, with his blue suit giving people PTSD flashbacks to last year’s Harry Styles — Don’t Worry, Darling — SpitGate drama.

He has all the makings for the next Hollywood heartthrob that we’ve been yearning for. Yes, Brad Pitt may be old and a terrible person…but there is a whole new wave of young, handsome actors to usher in.

So, while we gear up for the Drew Starkey inevitable renaissance, let’s answer the question we’re all here for:

Is Drew Starkey Single?





People ship the entire Outer Banks cast together…but don’t let it confuse you. Essentially, no one in the cast is dating in real life anymore.

Since his 2022 appearance in Hellraiser, Starkey has been linked to fellow co-star Odessa A’Zion. With multiple Instagram appearances on each other’s accounts, it looked like the pair were an item….until recently.

Neither A’Zion nor Starkey had confirmed their relationship in the first place…so fans are safe to assume that Drew Starkey is single until proven otherwise.