What is a white boy of the month? The term originated on the social media app formerly known as Twitter, as most ubiquitous pillars of stan culture do. The Twitter white boy of the month began as a joke poking fun at the cyclical nature of thirst on the internet. Every month, everyone’s feeds erupted with photos and fancams of a new heartthrob — usually a young, white actor or musician with heartthrob hair — only to be replaced weeks later by the latest flavor of the month.

Then came the ranking system. Stan communities pitted their white boys against each other, ranking them according to whether they were hot or not. But soon, as the term entered the mainstream, the internet seemed to come to a consensus: these are all our parasocial boyfriends. We should all just get along.

Thus, the internet boyfriend or the white boy of the month has become a fixture of being chronically online. The term has evolved so much that this flavor of the month doesn’t even have to be white. Often, his relevancy doesn’t even last an entire month in our minds. Blame our TikTok-addled brains but these heartthrobs are being cycled through like micro trends.

However, during award season, we are inundated with content from the same fleet of internet boyfriends — keeping them in rotation and lodging their gorgeous faces in the centers of our brain for longer. Don’t mind if I do.

We get red carpet content, heartwarming speeches, interviews, group photos — how can we choose just one white boy of the month under conditions like these? The sight of them keeps us entertained during peak Seasonal Affective Disorder months, and for that, I thank them for their service.

No matter who gets awarded the most statues by various guilds and academies this season, I just hope all my internet boyfriends have fun.

A Field Guide to Internet Boyfriends

If you’re overwhelmed and hot under the collar, look no further than this field guide to internet boyfriends. As talented as they are beautiful, this year’s slate of award season hotties is serving up more than a few white boys of the month and we’re eating good.

If you've been paying attention to the indie scene, you've likely had a crush on actor Callum Turner for a while. This year, Callum Turner — Masters of the Air and The Boys in the Boat under his belt — he's made it into the mainstream and straight into the running for white boy of the month. It also doesn't hurt that Callum Turner's girlfriend is none other than Dua Lipa. I want to be them so bad.

Notable Callum Turner Movies and TV Shows: Masters of the Air, The Boys in the Boat, The Only Living Boy in New York, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Emma

If you're an Austin Butler fan, he's been your white boy of the month since Elvis — maybe even before if you remember him before his voice changed and took on the spirit of Elvis himself. Gorge yourself on Austin Butler photos because he's been serving alongside Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Anya Taylor-Joy on the Dune 2 press tour. And if that's not enough he's also promoting Apple TV's Masters of the Air alongside aforementioned white boy of the month, Callum Turner. Notable Austin Butler Movies and TV Shows: Elvis, Masters of the Air, Dune: Part Two, Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood, The Bikeriders, The Carrie Diaries

Timothée Chalamet's personal life has been my Roman Empire lately. Did Timothée Chalamet dump Kylie Jenner? And what about the Selena Gomez and Kylie beef? It's gag city, and I'm enthralled. But watching Dune 2 reminded me that I'm also enthralled by his work. The boy can act, which is why he's been a white boy of the month since 2017.

Notable Timothée Chalamet Movies and TV Shows: Wonka, Dune, Dune: Part Two, Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, The French Dispatch, The King, Bones and All, Don’t Look Up, Interstellar, Little Women

Charles Melton, known for May December (and that May December prosthetic), has truly done the impossible and transcended from Riverdale heartthrob to art house film darling. Though he was snubbed for this year's Oscar, his career seems to be shooting up and I can't wait for him to be an enduring award season internet boyfriend for years to come. He's proven he's more than just abs and a jawline — but what fantastic abs and what a fantastic jawline.



Notable Charles Melton Movies and TV Shows: Riverdale, May December, The Sun Is Also A Star, Poker Face, American Horror Stories, Bad Boys for Life

Short kings are so up. Barry Keoghan danced into our hearts to the tune of "Murder on the Dancefloor" in Saltburn alongside Jacob Elordi. After already being applauded for his performance in 2022's Banshees of Inisherin, he's finally become the leading man and heartthrob he deserved to be. Sabrina girl, I so see the vision.



Notable Barry Keoghan Movies and TV Shows: Saltburn, Banshees of Inisherin, American Animals, Killing of the Sacred Deer, Eternals, Chernobyl, Dunkirk, Masters of the Air, Top Boy, The Green Knight

One of the sleeper stars of Saltburn was Archie Madekwe, who also starred alongside David Harbour and Orlando Bloom in Gran Turismo. I hope we see more of this rising star on our screens for years to come. Notable Archie Madekwe Movies and TV Shows: Saltburn, Gran Turismo, Midsommar, Beau is Afraid

All I can say is: Yes, chef. Thanks to those abs, those biceps, and a particularly thirsty Calvin Klein ad, Jeremy Allen White is not going anywhere. Just the other day he was spotted buying heaps of flowers from a farmers market in Los Angeles. Peak internet boyfriend behavior. And after The Iron Claw and The Bear, he's sweeping up awards and showing what a force he is as an actor. And a short king. Notable Jeremy Allen White Movies and TV Shows: The Iron Claw, The Bear, Shameless, Fingernails, Fremont, The Birthday Cake, Homecoming

Paul Mescal, park running menace of East London (IYKYK), has quickly emerged as one of Ireland's premier heartthrobs. Thus far, all his roles have made me ugly cry. But he's preparing for Gladiator 2 so some pure heartthrob fodder is on its way soon. But if you ever see Paul Mescal running, watch out. Notable Paul Mescal Movies and TV Shows: Aftersun, Normal People, All of Us Strangers, Foe, Carmen, The Lost Daughter

Okay hear me out. Though she's neither white nor a boy, Ayo Edebiri has been receiving very white boy of the month flavored attention on social media during award season. She's the people's princess but she's also giving heartthrob, especially whenever she steps out in menswear and proves she's a menswear god. God bless the Irish.



Notable Ayo Edebiri Movies and TV Shows: Bottoms, The Bear, The Sweet East, Theater Camp, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Abbott Elementary, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

David Jonsson's versatility is perhaps why he's everywhere right now. From reinvigorating the romantic comedy in Rye Lane to taking a turn at Agatha Christie in Murder is Easy, he's just showing off at this point — especially after being one of the most compelling characters in HBO's Industry. Notable David Jonsson Movies and TV Shows: Rye Lane, Murder is Easy, Industry, Alien: Romulus, Deep State