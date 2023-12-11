On Friday, December 8, Nicki Minaj went back to her roots by releasing the second installment of her no-skips debut album, Pink Friday, with Pink Friday 2. The 2010 debut included radio hits like "Super Bass", "Fly (feat. Rihanna)", and "Moment 4 Life", and went triple Platinum. So you could imagine the hype behind The Queen of Hip-Hop's fifth studio album was surging to an all-time high...

Enter Gag City.

A few days before the album dropped, Minaj invited her army of Barbz to a pink utopia: Gag City. Named after the slang term, which we now use to indicate a loss for words, Gag City was every Barbie lover's dream...that became an instantaneous meme.







X (or Twitter, whichever you prefer) took their own creative liberties alongside the help of AI to put virtually anything you could think of in Gag City. Most of the Gag City attendees are fan-approved queens who are worthy of Nicki Minaj's approval, so obviously that includes the Starbucks Lemon Loaf. Unfortunately, others decided that Cardi B was denied entry to Gag City due to their 2018 New York Fashion Week brawl.

But there's one ultimate Barb who was awarded the Golden Ticket to Gag City...and that's none other than "Roman's Revenge" cover rapper, Timothee Chalamet! Spotify made our new Wonka star the cover of their Teen Beats playlist as he enters Gag City, which is just about the highest compliment.









Spotify, who had their own mega-viral moment with the introduction of Sound Towns during the release of 2023 Wrapped last week, also announced on X that they were including Gag City as a new destination. The streaming platform is seemingly teasing a visit from Nicki Minaj herself, making their headquarters on X "#GagCity" and interacting with the Queen Barb.





Pink Friday 2 is already a hit album, but we already knew it would be. Minaj hit every mark, including star collaborations like J. Cole, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future, and she has even promised to release a new track everyday. The gift that keeps on giving, Gag City and Pink Friday 2 will always be famous.

