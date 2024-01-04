By now, you should have seen Saltburn. One of the most viral moments of 2023 came at the very end of the year when Emerald Fennell's film hit Amazon Prime Video. Starring two of Hollywood's favorite leading men, Jacob Elordi as Felix and Barry Keoghan as Oliver, the movie is both appalling and captivating. I describe it as like watching a car accident: the events taking place so vile that you can't help but stare at the damage.

And forget about the infamous bathtub scene (the only thing I knew to expect from the film) or even the graveyard scene (the thing I did not expect in my wildest dreams)...I'm constantly replaying one scene: the final one where Oliver Quick has finally overtaken the estate and can dance around naked. By this point in the movie, my jaw had permanently resided on the floor...but this scene made me want to get up and dance too.









It's thanks to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 song "Murder On The Dance Floor", which is having a spike in popularity similar to Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) after playing in Stranger Things. On New Year's Eve alone, "Murder On The Dance Floor" had its biggest streaming date on Spotify with 1.5 million plays and entered the Global Spotify Chart for the first time at no. 130.



In the week after Saltburn's theater release on November 22, streaming increased over 360% for the song and 340% for Ellis-Bextor's Read My Lips album. It was a song that perfectly juxtaposed the dark message behind the film- which was riddled with comic relief and short, witty quips to satirically add to the mood.

"Murder On The Dance Floor" should be on everyone's playlist this week...For more Saltburn-related music, check out Amazon Prime's "Saltburn: Official Playlist" on Spotify!



