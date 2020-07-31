<p>A can't miss event of this kind is happening tonight, in a very special location: London's Natural History Museum. To make the event—entitled "Some Summer Night" after one of Kennedy's songs—feel like a true live experience, the concert won't be available online after the event. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-633"> </div>
The show is time-zoned to specific regions:

30th July - Live #1 : Ireland, UK & Europe (9pm IST & BST / 10pm CEST)
30th July - Live #2 : East Coast North America and South America (8.00pm EDT / 7.00pm CDT)

30th July - Live #3 : West Coast North America and Central America (8.00pm PDT / 9.00pm MDT)

31st July - Live #4 : Australia, New Zealand & Asia (8.00pm AEST, 10pm NZST & 7pm JST & KST)

Even better, when purchasing a ticket, you will have the opportunity to donate to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, a charity that endeavors to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe.

Paul Mescal, who played Connell in the hit TV adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People, will be joining his fellow Irishman for the special event.
border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15);
margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px);
width:calc(100% - 2px);">
<div style="padding:8px;">
<div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center;
width:100%;">
<div style=" background:url();
display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
</div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;">
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDPP9YTgfvJ/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif;
font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;
word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p>

Kennedy has posted several photos with Mescal, making it obvious that the two have struck up a fast friendship. In one snap, Kennedy wrote, "Time well spent. It's a joy working with @paul.mescal . We're gonna bring you something so special. Ticket link in my bio! X"
border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15);
margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px);
width:calc(100% - 2px);">
<div style="padding:8px;">
<div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center;
width:100%;">
<div style=" background:url();
display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;">
</div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;">
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCtfv89gTs8/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif;
font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;
word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p>
The show coincides with the release of Kennedy's new single, "Giants," a moving ballad about nostalgia for glory days past. As for Mescal, many know him as an actor, but his musical talents are well documented on Instagram. While he hasn't released any original music yet, it's only a matter of time until his dulcet tones are available more widely.
In a world where even drive-in gigs are being cancelled (fellow Irishman Gavin James was forced to cancel his alternative drive-in concert series thanks to new government guidelines) and socially distant concerts are unrealistic and cost ineffective, live streams produced as fully fledged spectacles could spell the future of single and album promotion.

While upwards of $15 a ticket sounds like a lot for an at-home virtual experience, some think this may be the future of live music. "In the future, I can absolutely imagine we will be able to sit at home, strap on an augmented or virtual reality headset and … boom, suddenly be in the middle of Wembley," says Ray Winkler, CEO of Stufish Entertainment. "Your favourite artist will be performing, you'll be able to see them clearly, and the only thing missing is that you don't have to queue to go to the toilet, spend lots of money buying beer and spend two hours getting there."
Get your ticket for Some Summer Night here.
