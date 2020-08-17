Elvis Presley's seedy past is now common knowledge among music critics and historians, so why did so many people still flock to honor the late singer on the recent anniversary of his death?

Hundreds of people took to the singer's Graceland estate yesterday to catch a peep of Presley's gravesite and leave behind mementos to honor their idol.

But countless accusations of abuse and sexual predation have mounted against the singer for years, not to mention that he regularly appropriated Black culture to strengthen his status as the "King" of a genre that was never his to begin with. Aside from the fact that Elvis ripped off his entire swagger from Chuck Berry, the exploitation of Willie Mae Thornton, who originally created "Hound Dog," was especially heinous.