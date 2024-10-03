It’s been enough time since Part 2 of Emily in Paris Season 4 has graced our televisions and screens…so if you’re reading this, you should be caught up by now. If not, there are spoilers ahead. And you probably already caught on from the title. Sorry.

Four seasons in, and it’s Christmas in Paris, finally…a harrowing reminder that this arduous production starring Lily Collins has stretched out every possible moment and only covered four months in Emily-time.

But actually, this was Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 jumping forward in time…so we’ve only technically covered like two months so far. From fall to Christmas, everyone’s lives seem to change drastically. And since there are a million different plots going on all at once, it seems like no one has it together.

Unfortunately, I tuned into Netflix again. I know you all must hate this by now, I’m like a broken record. But, like any tragic accident, you can’t look away.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Recap





If you recall from Part 1, Emily ends her relationship with chef (and client) Gabriel on a mountaintop because she’ll never come first over Camille. Camille has a secret of her own of course, because she’s not pregnant with Gabriel’s baby.

So, as we head into the second part of the season, I’m already tense. Emily is now (A) single and (B) not going to do well at her job for a multitude of reasons… again. Meanwhile, her boss Sylvie and boytoy, Laurent, have shacked up in Sylvie’s lavish apartment and all seems to be going well…

That is, until Laurent’s daughter, Geneviève , is arriving from the States to pursue a career in fashion…and Sylvie offers to get her a job with her competitor (who says no), so Sylvie ultimately decides to have her intern at her own company alongside painfully American Emily.

By working together, Sylvie learns that Laurent may be seeing other people (cough-cough, his ex wife). So, in total French fashion, she starts seeing someone else on the side, too. But this isn’t Sylvie in Paris, back to Emily Dearest.

We see Emily struggle to get over Gabriel. One of their clients even proposes a baby rattle perfume bottle, which she gives to Camille as a peace offering. However, Camille then dishes finally that she’s not actually knocked up and she thought she loved the idea of the life she and Gabriel could have had.

So, obviously Emily feels dumb, and what would be the correct thing to do here? Go to Rome. Exactly.

Meanwhile, Laurent’s daughter Geneviève starts doing everything that Emily is unable to: get through to Gabriel, be there for him in general, and yes, she even pulls a few moves on him. He gets his Michelin star, Laurent’s daughter tries to plant a smooch on him, and he realizes he misses Emily.

But Emily’s in Rome!! Yapping it up with a new rich guy and making someone else fall in love with her somehow. After returning from a whirlwind romance with some guy whose name is currently escaping me, and honestly, does it even matter?…the team sits down for a meeting.

Sylvie reveals that they will have to spearhead a permanent Rome office…and she wants it to be Emily who goes.

Yes, EMILY the American who actually is the least qualified of them all. Is going to lead their Rome team. And now she gets this hot new rich guy, too.

How Can Emily Go To Rome?





As we’ve noted, it’s only been four short months in Paris for Emily the Midwesterner. Now, after barely learning the language and culture, somehow she’s relocating to a totally different European country. My suspension of disbelief is utterly broken.

The clear take away from most of Part 2 is that Emily is not prepared to lead anyone. If I made this many rash decisions that crazily, whackily, luckily work out, I’d be fired. Not only does Emily quickly think she runs the place, but now…she actually does.

And, of course, this leaves Gabriel in the dust. Which honestly doesn’t bother me whatsoever. I feel absolutely nothing towards him. It’s all about Alfie for me.

Anywho, Emily will indeed trek to Rome for the next season of Emily in Paris…which has indeed already been confirmed. To my delight (or horror?) we get to see yet another man fall in love with Emily in a foreign country known for its art, culture, cuisine, and fashion. Awesome.