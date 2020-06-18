In hindsight, 2010 Eminem's journey into the pop landscape was calamitous.

Coming off of a sloppy comeback in 2009, Recovery was meant to serve as a comeback from his comeback. He spent the year spitting ferocious bars for anyone who'd hand him a microphone, determined to reclaim his quirky Slim Shady identity.

But his efforts remained underwhelming. He had been clean and sober going on 12 years, and as badly as he wanted to return to the drug-fueled mania of Slim Shady, he had changed exponentially as a man as a result of getting clean. That identity was long gone.