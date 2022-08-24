Rihanna is testing us. I’m not sure why, or what we did to deserve it…. but she is.

That’s correct. Instead of a Fenty Album, Rihanna has collaborated with MSCHF to release a “ketchup or makeup” line. Six packets of “ketchup” – it’s up to you to find out if it’s the Fenty gloss or regular ole Heinz ketchup.

At the price of $25, you can either get six single servings of Fenty lipgloss…or the most expensive set of ketchup packets in the world.

I guess my advice here would be to try the product on your hand? Maybe even smell it beforehand?

And may I ask what happens to the poor sucker who gets all six packages filled with ketchup? Rihanna shows up to the house?

I’ve compiled a list of what to do if you get ketchup on that fateful day:

Cook a single hot dog for yourself

Save them for a picnic

Make ketchup art?

Cry

Fenty Beauty has consistently pushed out revolutionary products that change the makeup game as we know it… and I know she’s sick of this question, but the album? When? It’s been 7 arduous years since she released Anti – I think the people would be fine if she skipped the condiment makeup and released a single instead.

Her collaborator MSCHF is no stranger to controversy, either. The brain child behind Lil Nas X ’s Satan Shoes helped land him a lawsuit from Nike and even potential jail time for the pop star. MSCHF loves to make you slightly uncomfortable – tres camp.