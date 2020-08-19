Fiona Apple has narrated a new film that explains how to document and record U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests.

The informative video premiered on Vulture this week, along with an extensive interview with Apple. "I think so many people want to help and they don't know how," said the musician, whose album Fetch the Bolt Cutters dropped to critical acclaim earlier this year.

Available in both English and Spanish—the Spanish version is narrated by activist Erika Andiola—the video, entitled "We Have Rights When Documenting Immigrant Arrests," was made in partnership with the organizations We Have Rights , Brooklyn Defender Services , and WITNESS .

ICE, which was created in response to the September 11 attacks, employs over 20,000 people. Originally created to protect America, it now seems to specialize in terrorizing immigrant families day and night.