Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Migos, Meek Mill, Future, the Jonas Brothers: These are just a few of the artists who have signed a new open letter that essentially states: "Bad cops must be held accountable."

The Justice in Policing Act (tentatively called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act) is a plan intended to hold law enforcement accountable for their behavior. It includes motions to establish federal oversight of police, a restriction of qualified immunity protections—which prevent officers from facing legal consequences for deaths that occurred while they were on the job.