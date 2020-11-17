Whether you're ready or not, the holiday season is on the horizon.

While this year's celebrations are sure to feel a little different than your normal holiday gatherings, gifts—whether exchanged in-person or long distance—are still a welcome way to help detract from the constant mess that is 2020. But gift shopping can be difficult even under normal circumstances, which is why we're here to help.

If by chance you're shopping for a music lover this holiday season, you're in luck: Music junkies make some of the easiest people to pick out presents for. Below, we've selected just a few ideas to help ease your shopping experience with great gifts you can buy online right now.

AZ + Genre Dividers Gift Set by Koeppel Design For record aficionados, flipping through your growing collection of vinyl can get tedious—not to mention the additional wear and tear it can create over time. This gift set of record dividers by Koeppel Design is a no-brainer for your loved one whose library is in dire need of a little more organization. Their setup will get an instant upgrade with these chic, laser-engraved wooden panels, which include your standard A-Z organizers as well as two additional panels of your choice. Genre? Decade? A general mood? No matter what option you go with, whoever you give this to can spend less time searching and more time listening. Buy Buy here.

Dongle Dangler Keychain It's been years now since Apple took away our headphone jacks, and we're still losing our dongles. If a music lover in your life is committed to wired headphones (the sound quality is usually better, anyway), they'll appreciate the convenience of a Dongle Dangler. These nifty gadgets easily attach your dongle to your keychain for easy access, so you'll never be without your music. Unless, of course, your loved one often loses their keys, in which case we can't help you. Buy Buy here.

A 33 ⅓ Book Bloomsbury's 33 ⅓ Series publishes short books about some of the greatest, most beloved albums in history. From classic releases like the Beach Boys' Pet Sounds and Radiohead's OK Computer to contemporary landmarks like Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Arcade Fire's The Suburbs, these tiny histories are irresistible for music lovers of all genres. With over 100 published so far (and counting), you're bound to find at least one that'll suit the avid listeners on your shopping list. Buy Buy here.

Uncommon Goods Karaoke Microphone Speaker Health-related shutdowns across the country mean that countless karaoke regulars have been without a microphone and an audience. While the boombox karaoke machines of our childhood might not be a feasible investment these days, Uncommon Goods sells a karaoke microphone speaker that offers the next best thing in terms of replicating a real-deal karaoke experience. Tote it along with you to your next socially-distanced gathering, fire up your favorite iPhone karaoke app, and let the fun begin. Buy Buy here.

Custom Wooden Soundwave Art Wall art is the easiest way to spruce up your home, but it can be hard to accurately match the decor tastes of even your closest friends and family. If your favorite music lover has been dropping hints that they want to embellish their space, it's hard to go wrong with an eye-catching piece of wooden wall art that correlates to their favorite song. Many artists on Etsy can create stunning pieces of work that'll remind your loved one of not only their favorite song, but you, too. Buy Buy here.

Record Display Shelf Sure, it's fun being able to listen to your records...but using them as decor is almost just as enjoyable. If someone on your holiday gift list is beginning to start their record collection, this wooden display shelf is a perfect, damage-free way to prop up whichever record they're currently spinning. Get them a few if you know they'll want to keep all their favorite or prettiest-looking records within eyesight. Buy here.