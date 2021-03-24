An underrated gem of a handheld console, the PSP was ahead of its time.

Released on this day in 2005, the PlayStation Portable was exactly as advertised: a technical marvel that could allow you to bring some of the best PS2 games of all time with you wherever you went. It remains to be seen why the PSP never truly took off the way it should have.

Sure, it was slightly hefty, and the single analog stick was clunky as hell, but considering the vast richness of games available at your fingertips, it was all worth it. To celebrate the PSP's birthday, here are all the best games millennials grew up with — a homage to a system that should have withstood the test of time.

Valkria Chronicles 2 Valkyria Chronicles 2 When this portable sequel to 2008's Valkyria Chronicles was released strictly for the PSP, skepticism was high. But Sega managed to create an engrossing world that was somehow just as good as its predecessor. Valkyria Chronicles 2 picks up right where Avan Hardin's story left off as the game takes you through endless hours of perfecting a strategy to win Gallia's war. The sequel's endless playability was a pleasant surprise.

Monster Hunter Freedom Monster Hunter Freedom Known for its sprawling open world, challenging boss battles, and massive treasures, all of that and more awaited those brave enough to tackle Monster Hunter Freedom. Bigger enemies required quick reflexes and endless experimentation in order to take them down, and the in-game rewards were so awesome they were motivation enough to give that tough boss battle another go. When you grew tired of hunting monsters, the game also offered a wide array of gathering quests which encouraged you to explore the world and bask in its splendor. Monster Hunter Freedom wasn't quite as well-rounded as its console predecessors, but the fact you could hunt monsters on the go was more than enough incentive to pick up a copy.

Patapon 3 Patapon 3 The gorgeously animated rhythm combat game was unlike anything that came before and after it. Part rhythm game part RPG, Patapon 3's combat would rely strictly on you hitting the right buttons in the right order, which made for some tense and exciting boss battles along the way. It's impossible to really describe how fun this game was. Those who played it know that Patapon 3 just needed to be experienced.

Daxter Daxter For those who remember the iconic Jak and Daxter series on the PS2, Daxter was the spin-off you didn't know you needed. Set at the beginning of Jak 2, the open-world platformer chronicled the adventure of everyone's favorite wise-guy ocelot as he fought to save Jak from Baron Praxis. Even for those who weren't familiar with the series, Daxter was still a thrill. Its visuals were bright and opulent and the platforming gameplay was fluid and addictive. The story was chock-full of drama, laughs, and plenty of boss fights and mini-games–not to mention the opportunity to play against your friends in LAN multiplayer.

Tekken: Dark Resurrection Tekken: Dark Resurrection For fighting game fanatics, Tekken: Dark Resurrection was a welcomed PSP entry that scratched that itch and then some. It was the first fighting game to be released for the console, and did everything that Tekken games do so well, such as fluid combat, great character selection, and colorful and blistering combos that decimated your foes. New ranks, new moves, and new music were all sprinkled in to give the entry enough pizazz to stand on its own two feet. Oh, and don't forget that sweet multiplayer that made bus rides to school super exciting.

Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Final Fantasy nuts nearly lost their marbles when a Final Fantasy 7 prequel was announced for the PSP. Crisis Core offered short and fast-paced missions rather than long drawn-out RPG elements, but the combat was tight and a lot of fun despite it being a little different from what FF traditionalists were used to. The graphics, for the time, were also gorgeous. Crisis Core's emotional story and excellent character development helped establish the prequel as one of the best PSP games ever.

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker A massive 30-hour runtime made Peace Walker feel just as well-rounded as the other Metal Gear Solid games that came both before and after. The action is clean and precise, and the stealth controls are somehow not nearly as wonky as one would expect. Throw in some addictive multi-player co-op and versus modes, and you have a legendary MGS game that can stand on its own two feet.

Burnout Legends Burnout Legends It turns out the thrill of watching your foe smash into a smoldering wreck was just as satisfying on the PSP. Burnout Legends wasn't the first racing game to hit the handheld platform, but it definitely was the craziest. It featured all the original gameplay modes from the previous Burnout games, repackaged into a nice little handheld format.

God of War: Ghost of Sparta God of War: Ghost of Sparta Bringing the God of War series to a handheld platform was no doubt a massive undertaking, but somehow Ready at Dawn and SCE Santa Monica Studio were able to capture the brutal magic that made the series so compelling in the first place. Ghost of Sparta was breathtaking in terms of its graphics, and its gameplay was just as quick and hard-hitting as its console predecessors. With a moving story to boot, Ghost of Sparta showed just what the PSP was truly capable of.