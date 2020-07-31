<p>Instead of being granted the same empathy as some of her peers who have unfortunately been victims of gun violence, Megan's shooting was promptly memeified. Her shooting occurred at the same scene that <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9417890/tory-lanez-arrested-gun-charge" target="_blank">recording artist Tory Lanez had been arrested for possession of a firearm</a>, leading some to presume Lanez was Megan's shooter, though authorities have yet to confirm.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-634"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent11 - mid_content --></p><p> Nonetheless, <a href="https://bossip.com/1927879/former-comedian-jess-hilarious-posted-a-reenactment-of-megan-thee-stallion-shooting-gets-re-re-canceled-and-dragged/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=A/B%20-%20Cap%20vs%20No%20Cap&utm_content=A&utm_term=Bossip%20M-F%20Daily%20%28Smart%20List%29" target="_blank">comedian Jess Hilarious felt compelled to post a "reenactment" of Lanez shooting Megan</a>. "I have a Megan Thee Stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on," <a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/terrycarter/chrissy-teigen-apologized-megan-thee-stallion-joke" target="_blank">Chrissy Teigen wrote in a since-deleted tweet</a>. <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9425512/50-cent-apologizes-to-megan-thee-stallion-shooting-meme" target="_blank">50 Cent apologized to Megan</a> after sharing a meme poking fun at her shooting.<a href="https://thegrio.com/2020/07/22/draya-megan-thee-stallion-tory-lanez/" target="_blank"> Actress Draya Michele came under fire for comparing Megan and Lanez to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston</a>, adding: "I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-635"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent2 - long_content --></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=megan%20shot&src=typed_query" target="_blank">Fans of Megan were having none of the jokes</a>, and neither was Megan herself. As multiple Twitter users pointed out, the reaction would've been vastly different had Lanez shot Kylie Jenner (<a href="https://www.rap-up.com/2020/07/23/tory-lanez-megan-thee-stallion-shooting-dispute-kylie-jenner/" target="_blank">whose house party Megan and Lanez had allegedly attended the night of the shooting</a>). "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," Megan wrote on Twitter. "It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-636"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent22 - long_content --></p><div id="e71be" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="494426447504d35bcf02f747a760734d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1284236881971085313" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our ow… https://t.co/tYPT3LyJFp</div> — HOT GIRL MEG (@HOT GIRL MEG)<a href="https://twitter.com/theestallion/statuses/1284236881971085313">1595020907.0</a></blockquote></div><p></p><center><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script>
<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins>
<script>
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
</script></center><br><p></p><p>Megan's incident and the infuriating response that followed calls to mind the similar memeification of <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/article/breonna-taylor-police.html" target="_blank">Breonna Taylor's murder by Kentucky police</a>. For weeks after the 26-year-old Black woman was shot in her home on March 13, it was nearly impossible to scroll Twitter without seeing the phrase "arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" <a href="https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball/status/1286632257076289536?s=20" target="_blank">used as a punchline</a>.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-637"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent3 - longer_content --></p><p>"I'm not entirely sure when the shift happened, but it became really apparent that it had stopped being something that was a reminder for justice and was something more about finding the cleverest way to hide the message," <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/07/10/889842746/why-memes-around-breonna-taylors-death-are-not-doing-her-story-any-justice" target="_blank">pop culture critic Cate Young told NPR</a> regarding the memes around Taylor's death. "I think that whether or not they are effective for a small segment of the population should not override the fact that it is a disrespectful way to engage with her memory."</p><p>As <a href="https://www.teenvogue.com/story/black-women-safety-and-protection" target="_blank">writer A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez pointed out in an op-ed for <em>Teen Vogue</em></a>, Black women and girls are overly adultified, sexualized, and dehumanized. And while white audiences have come to embrace the notion of the "<a href="https://www.teenvogue.com/story/black-women-are-not-your-superheroes" target="_blank">strong Black woman</a>," those same women are constantly being failed and left in extreme danger.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-638"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent33 - longer_content --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ef0e62034d10d8fb4cec65155bc5033"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HW93_WNLQKc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Megan Thee Stallion talking about shooting on IG/Instagram live full 27 July 2020</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HW93_WNLQKc&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p></p><center><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script>
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
</script></center><p></p><p>Megan could be considered one of those "strong Black women." As she pointed out in her Instagram live, she has mourned the death of her grandmother and her parents all by the time she turned 25. Her discography proudly boasts a you-can't-f*ck-with-me attitude, spawning TikTok dances and catchphrases left and right. </p><p>Despite being a relative newcomer in the mainstream rap game, Megan has already scored a coveted collaboration with Beyonce, <a href="https://www.wfmz.com/entertainment/beyonce-and-rihanna-send-megan-thee-stallion-flowers/article_8601cf50-7184-57bb-ab88-67b99ebf6c17.html" target="_blank">who adorably sent Megan flowers after her shooting</a>, as did Rihanna. Megan's main support has come from fellow Black women, likely because others have seen Megan as an indestructible force who doesn't need any help.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-639"> </div>
<!-- End Ezoic - incontent4 - longest_content --></p><h2></h2><p>If it's true that Tory Lanez shot Megan, then that would make Megan among the <a href="http://iwpr.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/The-Status-of-Black-Women-6.26.17.pdf" target="_blank">41 percent of Black women who have experienced domestic violence</a> (compared to 32 of all women). White people have co-opted music, slang, fashion, dances, and makeup trends from Black women; it's long past time to defend and protect them with that same passion.</p>
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading
Show less