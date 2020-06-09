Can We All Just Pretend Daniel Radcliffe Wrote "Harry Potter?"
Harry Potter himself has a message for certified TERF J.K. Rowling: "Transgender women are women."
The Harry Potter franchise might've made some well-rounded points about race and government, but author J.K. Rowling's views are known to be horrifically outdated when it comes to the transgender community.
By now, Potterheads who spend a lot of time on Twitter know that Rowling can be classified as a TERF: a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. She's proudly publicized her absolutist view of sex, which coming from her especially, is a colossal embarassment; if you can hypothesize a world where goblins, merpeople, house elves, and animagi exist, why is a transgender person such a difficult concept to grasp?
29 Movies That Received a 0% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
To some extent, a 0% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes is an honor.
Even amongst trash cinema, the Rotten Tomatoes 0% are a special breed of stank.
For a movie to receive a 0% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it can't just be bad, and it can't even just be awful. No, a Rotten Tomatoes 0% movie needs to be so terrible that it convinces even the most contrarian film reviewers to unanimously agree that yes, the movie in question is objectively worthless. To put this into perspective, 21% of film critics gave Tom Hooper's Cats a Fresh rating even though, or perhaps because, it featured Dame Judy Dench licking her own crotch. For even starker perspective, one reviewer out of 80 even gave Daddy Day Camp a Fresh rating, and incredibly, it just so happened to be former Popdust reviewer Fred Topel:
The Last Days of American Crime
Netflix
Were Kanye West's MAGA Hats Just a Hoax to Manipulate Trump?
After the rapper made a $2 million donation to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, fans are speculating that his pro-Trump stance might've been a clever hoax.
If anyone has become a meme of themselves since the 2016 presidential election, it's Kanye West.
The rapper/mogul has faced a swarm of backlash over his outward support for President Trump, sporting red MAGA hats and implying his intent to vote for him in 2020. But despite a recent history full of conservative schmoozery, CNN reports that Kanye has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor—all Black people who have been unlawfully murdered by U.S. police this year. This donation includes legal fees for Arbery and Taylor's families, as well as support of black-owned businesses in Kanye's native Chicago and other cities. Kanye's representative also told CNN that the rapper has established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.