You Can't Change My Mind: Carole Baskin and Hillary Clinton Are the Same Person
Isn't it weird how you've never seen them in the same room?
This summer Hulu announced that the streaming service will be producing a new drama called Rodham.
The show will imagine an alternate version of Hillary Rodham's life in which she never married Bill Clinton. It's interesting enough as a premise, and it will probably get a lot of buzz. My only problem is that I already watched it in March, back when it was called Tiger King.
I'm hardly the first person to draw this comparison. This spring the parallels between Tiger King and the 2016 election—with Joe Exotic standing in for Donald Trump and Carole Baskin representing Hillary Clinton—were a common topic of think pieces.
But while these analyses may get to the heart of some deep-seated misogyny that causes American audiences to prefer crass, violent men over competent, cagey women, the analogy is necessarily superficial. It doesn't sustain more than a cursory assessment, because Donald Trump and Joe Exotic are just too different.
For all his flaws—and they are many—Joe Exotic seems to have a genuine zeal for life. He is driven by passion and seems to have at least a basic concept of regret. Donald Trump, by contrast, hates everything but himself, believes he can do no wrong, and is driven purely by the desire to force the world to recognize the flawless being he sees in the mirror.
But once you let the weaker half of the analogy melt away, you are left with the undeniable truth of the Clinton-Baskin synthesis. The two are so fundamentally linked that now—nearly six months since first being introduced to Carole Baskin, even as she joins the cast of Dancing With the Stars (with her ex-husband's family offering a reward for information against her during the commercial breaks)—I can no longer separate the two. They are permanently fused in my mind as a single entity.
I can already hear the objections: "That's not a fair comparison! Your sources aren't objective! She's been the target of character assassination by crazy, right-wing conspiracy theorists for years!" To that I say: I absolutely agree. I'm just not sure which one you're talking about.
Did Carole Baskin murder former husband Don Lewis? Did Hillary Clinton have deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster assassinated? Depending who you ask, one may be more likely than the other, but we really don't have strong evidence in either case—just vaguely suspicious circumstances and a lot of speculation. But that won't stop people from saying in each case, "She definitely did it!"
Both women married men who helped propel them into a male-dominated field, where they have sometimes been compelled to fight dirty. That willingness, coupled with a sense of hypocrisy in their publicly cheerful, benevolent personas, have led to both women being labeled "just as bad" as their opponents and detractors—an obvious falsehood.
Their facial expressions are endlessly scrutinized for evidence of deceit–in ways that men are never questioned. Both women know how to make Washington politics work for them. And both women, whatever they had to do to get where they are, have generally aimed to use their positions for good ends—though they don't always seem concerned about collateral damage.
Both women have dealt with infidelity, and have been accused of having domineering relationships with their husbands. Both have been encouraged to publicly show off their dance moves. Kate McKinnon is the actress of choice to portray either one. And both have dramatically revised their inhumane stances on "super predators"...
While their styles are dramatically different, you don't have to look back far to see where Hillary could have gone full-on flowerchild, or Carole could have adopted a buttoned-up professionalism.
Also, they kind of look similar.
In other words, there is no Hillary Clinton, and there is no Carole Baskin. Not in my mind. There is only Carilly Clintskin, and you can see her each week on DWTS, or look out for Hulu's forthcoming Drama Jonedham, which imagines a world in which Carrilly never married Dill Lewnton.
In Celebration of the Signs of Life on Venus, Here's an Alien-Themed Playlist
Songs for the space alien in you.
Space and music work quite well together (indeed, the space opera is a genre in and of itself).
Our desire to connect and commune with extraterrestrials—despite the many, many risks this entails—has frequently melted into our music, intertwining with our longing to connect with others and to find meaning in and beyond the limits of our world.
Now that we have proof of aliens via the Pentagon, and because signs of life were just detected on Venus, and particularly because we're all longing for escape during this terrifying time on Earth, could there be a better time to sing out in an attempt to reach the extraterrestrial realm?
It's All Happening: The Legacy of "Almost Famous" 20 Years Later
Released in 2000, Cameron Crowe's semi-autobiographical film is an ode to the love of music.
Before Cameron Crowe was a movie director and screenwriter, he was living a life many teenagers—and adults—can only dream of.
At age 16, the Southern California native had already achieved a major life accomplishment: A cover story for Rolling Stone. It was 1973, and Crowe had spent three weeks on the road profiling the Allman Brothers Band, becoming the youngest ever contributor to the magazine at the time.
If this story sounds familiar to you, then you've probably seen Almost Famous, the beloved music comedy-drama film that turned 20 years old last weekend.
Having taken 10 years to develop, Almost Famous is a semi-autobiographical account of Crowe's time as a teenage rock music journalist. Released in 2000 and set in 1973, it follows the story of a precocious 15-year-old writer named William Miller who, inspired by his sister's collection of classic rock records on vinyl, begins freelancing for underground publications in San Diego.
After an assignment to review a Black Sabbath concert goes awry, William meets the opening band, Stillwater, as well as a group of enchanting groupies who call themselves "band aids." When William gets assigned to follow Stillwater on tour for a Rolling Stone article, he gets swept up into the electrifying world of rock stardom.
On paper, the storyline of Almost Famous reads especially absurd, especially in the year 2020. In what world would the editor of one of the largest music magazines in the world hire a child to go on tour with a rock band? Especially now, when music publications are seemingly being sold off left and right while independent music blogs struggle to stay afloat, the thought of Rolling Stone publishing a cover story written by anyone without decades of experience is an unfathomable prospect. But, in its finished film format, Almost Famous feels jarringly authentic because it is so closely tied to real-life events.
"I wanted to find a way to tell a story that captured the people I'll never forget, and the feelings I had meeting the bands, doing interviews, going to see shows," Crowe told The Uncool. "I didn't want it to be like some of those semi-autobiographical stories that glorify the writer because the truth is I never felt like the center of any room I was in at that time. I was an observer. That's what the character of William Miller is—he's an observer."
While it's clear that William is the protagonist of Almost Famous, the film just as clearly spotlights its supporting characters. Through William's rose-colored lens, we get to know Russell Hammond, the Stillwater frontman who's hesitant to participate in any interviews, and Penny Lane, the "band aids'" ringleader who wants to be considered as more than just a groupie. And because William is young and naive, we see him make mistakes and reckon with writing a truthful article about Stillwater as he begins forming friendships with the band.
"William's probably never been outside of San Diego, and he doesn't really have any friends, but he's a true fan, so it's hard for him to not want to be friends with the rock stars he idolizes," said Patrick Fugit, who plays William. "He wants to fit in and have them think he's cool, but, in fact, he acts as a kind of mirror for them; they get to see how cool they are through his eyes. Then there's Lester Bangs, his mentor, telling him to be merciless and not to make friends with the rock stars, so William is caught in the middle."
The Faces Behind the Film
A contributing factor to the authenticity of Almost Famous is that a number of the characters are based on–if not direct depictions of–real people. While Crowe was getting his start in music journalism, he found mentorship in Lester Bangs, then an editor for rock magazine Creem. In the movie, William is contacted by Lester Bangs—portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman—after Lester reads William's work in local publications. In reality, Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres hired Crowe to write his profile on the Allman Brothers Band, similarly to how William is hired to write about Stillwater in the movie.
And, of course, Almost Famous wouldn't be what it is without the ethereal, fur-coated Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson. While the character is an amalgam of multiple women, the main inspiration behind her is Pennie Trumbull—who, during her days on the road, naturally went by Pennie Lane as a nod to the Beatles.
After spending her teen years as an equestrian, Trumbull began going to shows in her native Portland, and decided to get into promotion. She told the Oregon Music News: "I made appointments with the three big promoters and said, 'Let's just be honest here. There are lots of girls that will sleep with you or blow you to get into a concert, but this isn't about that. I am bringing something different to you. Girls who won't step on any of the cords, get in your way, pass out or throw up and most importantly, won't kiss and tell.'"
Alongside her crew of friends known as the Flying Garter Girls, Trumbull spent about three years soaking in the rock 'n' roll scene before eventually settling down and earning a master's degree in marketing. Nearly three decades later, she got a call from Crowe—whom she had met while he was writing for Rolling Stone—inquiring about using her likeness for an upcoming feature film.
Trumbull worked as a consultant during the production of Almost Famous, and while she often emphasizes that the film is "not a documentary," her presence on set can be felt in the multidimensionality of Penny Lane. In addition to the character's obsession with music and to her budding love for Russell, Penny deeply cares for her fellow band aids. She has dreams outside of just tagging along on a tour bus, which seems to echo her real-life counterpart's values. Her character arc and motives are a refreshing change of pace amid countless films that objectify female groupies.
The events in Almost Famous could've never happened today, but Crowe's deep personal connection to the screenplay gives it an unmatched sense of realism. Today, it's not as much a movie about music—or even music journalism—as it is an ode to those exciting moments of falling in love with music for the first time. Almost Famous is a film for the people who—in the words of band aid Sapphire—"know what it means to be a fan. To truly love some silly little piece of music, or some band, so much that it hurts."