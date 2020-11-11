2020 will go down as the most bizarre year in recorded history. From a global pandemic to the recent chaotic presidential election, this year exposed society's moral deficiencies, and many people's lack of compassion or empathy is on full display.
This level of self-entitlement and selfishness is reflected in Hip-Hop as well. Hip-Hop has always been a controversial genre because of its presumed glorification of crime and misogyny. But lately, the culture has been especially irresponsible in addressing social issues like politics, gun violence, and domestic abuse.
Street and gang culture have been ever-present in Hip-Hop. Many rappers indulged in street life before finding fame or are gang-affiliated themselves. Some have managed to put their pasts behind for the sake of their newfound fame, only to be killed before realizing their full potential.
Artists, personalities, and fans themselves have all have contributed to Hip-Hop's regression, and 2020 has highlighted how far Hip-Hop still needs to go in spite of how far it has come.
Privileged Politics
The recent presidential election saw many rappers become vocal about politics. Historically, Hip-Hop's influence has been essential in getting minorities to be active participants in America's democracy, from Diddy's "Vote or Die" campaign to the election of President Barack Obama. But this go-round saw key figures in Hip-Hop siding with the oppressor instead of speaking for the oppressed.
Donald Trump's presidency kicked off with a perplexing endorsement from Kanye West. Many questioned why one of rap's biggest stars would side with someone whom many of his fans flat-out hated. Still, Kanye sported a "Make America Great Again" cap while praising the president.
(L-R) Donald Trump, Lil Pump AP
Kanye's relationship with politics then manifested itself into a presidential campaign of his own. However, his megalomania picked a terrible time to go into overdrive. This election was probably one of the most important in recent memory, and Kanye's run was a distraction from its severity.
While Kanye was on the campaign trail, other rappers threw their support behind Trump. Rappers like 50 Cent and Lil Pump used the opportunity to troll the Internet. But rappers like Lil' Wayne and Ice Cube went as far as meeting with Trump to discuss what his administration could do to help Black people.
Rap stars have always been encouraged to use their platform and privilege to advocate for important causes. Instead, these rappers acted out of self-interest rather than speaking for the people who idolize them.
Ladies First
This year, Hip-Hop's unsavory attitude towards women hit a new low as well. The shooting incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez split Hip-Hop fans down the middle. Some felt that Megan was a blameless victim, while others thought Tory wasn't guilty of being the gunman.
(L-R) Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Despite the unknown circumstances surrounding the shooting, Megan's life was still in danger. Fans and rappers alike made jokes at her expense, called her a liar and even a snitch for confirming that Tory was the shooter.
In the wake of the murder of Breonna Taylor, protecting Black women became one of the primary narratives in Hip-Hop. Unfortunately, Megan wasn't the recipient of that energy.
This whole Meg Thee Stallion & Torey Lanez situation is strange..Rarely do Black men NOT be arrested for dischargin… https://t.co/UngnOh49hn— KanuriYah (@KanuriYah)1601036555.0
The wild part, we've seen enough to see @theestallion was shot, and she outright told us what happened and that she… https://t.co/RfnOBdX9ym— Yukida the Succubus (@Yukida the Succubus)1597982338.0
Gun Violence: Gone Too Soon
Hip-Hop has lost countless stars to gun violence over the decades. It has claimed the lives of some of the most promising artists, from The Notorious B.I.G to Nipsey Hussle. This tragic tradition continued in 2020.
In February, Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was murdered after a home invasion in Los Angeles. The Canarsie emcee was only 20 years old. He wouldn't live to see the release of his debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which was released in July and debuted at number one.
AFP via Getty Images
Upcoming Chicago rapper King Von also saw his life and career end prematurely. His untimely demise came in the form of an altercation outside of an Atlanta nightclub on November 6. Von was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition where he passed. He was 26 years old.
Mo3 and King Von dead. NBA Youngboy having mental battles and nobody’s trying to help. Yeah I know black lives matt… https://t.co/DQxNf8dnCp— CERTIFIED LOVER MAN🖤 (@CERTIFIED LOVER MAN🖤)1605126386.0
Rappers have stated time and time again that they aren't role models. But some of the traits Hip-Hop has exhibited indicate the culture needs to look inward. This year has been a constant reminder of the various improvements that need to be made in society.
So many people have forgone human compassion in the name of greed and self-preservation at the expense of others. Hopefully, 2021 will see Hip-Hop enter a more enlightened space.
The 6 Strangest Music Collaborations Of All Time
Some things just don't go together.
We all remember how mortified we felt in 2019 when Adam Levine and Travis Scott started bouncing around the stage together, Levine strumming a few power chords on the guitar, trying to excite a crowd that he knew was vehemently disinterested in him.
But the embarrassment we felt for the Maroon 5 frontman's dated rocker boy antics didn't distract us from seeing the performance in its shirtless, misogynistic entirety. There's a particular sort of dread that comes when celebrities clash–when fans' rose-tinted glasses come off and we witness something highly anticipated dissolve into a debacle. We can't look away, as much as we so desperately want to.
In music especially there's been a slew of uncomfortable collaborations that we can't believe actually happened. Fergie actually butchered "Sweet Child O' Mine" next to Slash himself at Super Bowl XLV in front of millions of people. We didn't just have a fever dream.
Here are other absurd music collaborations that should never have happened, but unfortunately did.
Justin Bieber and Busta Rhymes<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="974275f31d195610de9994a497863758"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/txpdpWyY2xg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off of Bieber's oddly beloved 2011 Christmas album, <em>Under The Mistletoe</em>, the Busta Rhymes collaboration on "Drummer Boy" was a lost cause once the high-hats started kicking from the tracks start. At first glance, it's easy to think that a splash of high hat drums is the only slight variation to the 1940 carol, but then the song completely breaks down and mutates into an agonizing hip-hop beat, with Bieber spitting bars like: "I'm surprised you didn't hear this from the bible / I'm so tight I might go psycho." </p><p>Busta Rhymes serves as a splash of gasoline on the already raging dumpster fire, merely telling the story about how he came to be featured on this song and just not mentioning Christmas at all: "At the table with the family, havin' dinner / Blackberry on our hip and then it gave a little flicker / Then I took a look to see before it activates the ringer / Came to realize my homie Bieber hit me on Twitter." The whole ordeal is just bizarre.</p>
Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9a9e5f4c59bdcaa824933e895cd49ca"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tKJpj2uqZ5E?start=24&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The best movie plot ever: Jake Farris (Dolly Parton) a down and out country singer stuck performing at a sleazy urban cowboy nightclub in the Big Apple, tells the club manager that she bets the remainder of her contract she can turn anyone into a country star in two weeks. The club manager agrees to the bet, but if she loses then another five years will be added to her tenure, and she'll have to sleep with him. He also gets to pick the man, so he picks Rambo.</p><p>A critical and commercial failure, 1984's <em>Rhinestone </em>should never have happened. Sylvester Stallone's tone-deaf grumbles cripple every ounce of charm this movie could have had, even when Parton's talent swoops in to save the day. The film went on to be nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards, winning Worst Actor (Stallone) and Worst Song ("Drinkenstein.") </p>
Brad Paisley and LL Cool J<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d047a80c2b13d15c2a95c6a4a2e2602"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KSurzeGvPrQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The title of the song alone is enough to warrant a fat cancellation in 2020, but the song itself, a country power ballad that equates slavery to the fight "of yesterday," somehow finds a way to even further trivialize racism. "The relationship between the Mason-Dixon needs some fixin," raps LL Cool J in complete seriousness. "The past is the past; you feel me?"</p><p><span></span>"I think it's ludicrous to think for a second that I would ever trivialize slavery," LL said on <em>The Ellen Show</em> after the track's inevitable backlash. "I don't feel like African Americans have to be upset. I don't define myself by slavery...I just wanted to have a real honest conversation with a guy about being a human being first." The track in and of itself is a cringe ballad, but the sentiment of being an "Accidental Racist" really drove home the point that this piece of work should never have happened.</p>
Brian May and Dappy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="91b7b8b483b5089bc0e6b49d47c3a35d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J5tKSeSF8-w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of them is one of Rock and Roll's most famous guitarists, and the other is from N-Dubz. Apparently, May was a massive fan of Dappy's work and wrote to the rapper, telling him he should "win an Ivor Novello for lyrics." "He told me, 'You are a very different artist and unique, so carry on what you're doing. There's nobody else challenging you," Dappy said of his conversation with May.</p><p>The bizarre mash-up is like a bastard child of the <a href="https://www.popdust.com/metal-bands-2647075079.html" target="_self">Nu Metal era</a>. It sounds like the rap of B.o.B got swallowed up by Dance Gavin Dance. The result is genuinely atrocious.</p>
Eddie Murphy and Michael Jackson<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d10cf758a8c9a0fff340e680b520b142"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D9cQOcAC_K8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While it has all the makings of an effective parody, 1993's "Whatzupwitu" was 100% serious. Murphy had tried his hand at making music on more than one occasion, but his third studio effort, <em>Love's Alright,</em> was particularly cringe-worthy. Jackson became involved in "Whatzupwitu" after hearing the lyrics and thinking they had a positive message ("Men ain't got no power / He kills nothing but himself / men is a creation / men is nothing else, so"). </p><p>The track's coinciding music video, which features Jackson and Murphy aimlessly floating around a computer graphic made-background that looks jankier than those on Apple's Photobooth, was ranked by<em> MTV </em>viewers in 1999 as the <a href="https://uproxx.com/tv/about-the-time-vanilla-ice-went-apesht-with-a-bat-on-the-mtv-set-and-nearly-took-out-jon-stewart/" target="_blank">third-worst music video of all time</a>. From the sad clown at the video's beginning saying "the elephant is dying" to the animated graphic of three elephants standing on top of a sea turtle while holding Earth on their backs, this collaboration simply made no logical sense.</p>
Jack White and Insane Clown Posse<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="84be21de1ec61a455691b704694bd7e7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qk2HD8-UtO4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In August of 2011, Jack White contacted the Posse and invited the horrorcore duo to his mansion to collaborate. The rocker showed them a track he had been working on: an absurd arrangement of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Leck mich im arsch," the title of which translated to "Lick My A**." </p><p>The end result is absolute chaos, with a haunting choir singing "lick my ass" alongside rocking guitars, as the ludicrous duo rap about licking butts. Yet the collaboration somehow... works? I found myself humming the track's absurd chorus afterward, so that's something, isn't it? Maybe some music is so strange, it's good.</p>
6 Most Underrated Xbox One Games
As Xbox Series X and S finally arrive today, let's look back at the Xbox One games that never quite got the love they deserved.
The inevitable demise of the Xbox One has finally begun.
As the Xbox Series X and S finally hit shelves today, Xbox fans who pre-ordered the console say farewell to the One, revisiting classic games like The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4, Devil May Cry 5, Fallout 4, and of course, Red Dead 2.
But there were so many One games that came and went over the last 7 years that never garnered the mainstream recognition they deserved, and overrated titles like Gears 4 and Modern Warfare instead robbed them of their well-earned spotlight.