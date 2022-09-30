Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker Hocus Pocus - 1993/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s that spooky time of the year is here. All Hallows Eve is right around the corner, so it's time to break out the fake skeletons, light the jack-o '- lanterns, and re-watch Hocus Pocus. Oh, wait… Hocus Pocus 2 is out, I can binge-watch them both — “Come we fly''!

Since the movie was released in 1993, I couldn’t watch it then — I wasn’t born yet. But it’s been a Halloween tradition in my home ever since I can remember. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy know how to turn up the spookiness. I make my best friends watch it, my partner watches it every Halloween since we started dating, and I’ll definitely make my kids watch it, too.

Each and every year, the Sanderson sisters light the Black Flame Candle and take me on an unforgettable journey. And although I know most of the dialogue, it’s my Halloween must-watch. It’s close to 29 years later and we finally have the sequel.

Some sequels can be a total letdown — we all want to forget Home Alone 3, 4 and The Holiday Heist were ever made. But that didn’t stop Disney+, who took on the challenge and produced Hocus Pocus 2. Early reactions have been pouring into the cauldron and they’re all incredibly positive.

Fans claim it to be as fantastic as the original — but I definitely need to judge for myself. In the meantime — before its release — here’s another look at the trailer.





In honor of the sequel’s long-awaited release, the Sister's iconic cottage is now on Airbnb! On October 20th, two lucky guests will have an exclusive stay at the recreated, iconic cottage that looks as though it's been frozen in time for 300 years.



So, while I’m getting myself psyched to see the Sanderson sisters come back to life again, I went all out and carted a few things to fill my room and tummy.



Here are all the spooky things I picked up from Amazon:

Sweatshirt

You can’t watch a movie without being in a comfy, and what better than this Hocus Pocus sweatshirt? It’s lightweight, soft, and breathable. Plus, it’s a little big on me which — precisely how a sweatshirt should be.



Sanderson Sisters Cauldron Potion



Yes, I actually picked up a 3D ceramic cauldron-shaped mug so I can sip a steaming cup of hot chocolate — with marshmallows of course. All while watching the sisters conjure their latest concoctions.



Cupcake Toppers

Sure, I have Candy Corn and Sour Gummies, but I’ll have to bake my special vanilla with salted caramel cupcakes for the occasion. They’ll definitely make the night.

Throw Blanket

You cannot watch a scary movie without cuddling up under the blanket. This Hocus Pocus 2 flannel is super soft and ideal for every season. Lying under this throw in front of an open fire as the only source of light makes the season eerie.

Tray Decor

Trays are not usually my first buy, but I had to cart this puppy. But it holds all my sweets and cool cupcakes and is the piece of the puzzle that makes this night come together.