A new month is always good news for movie lovers.

Temperatures outside might be warming up, but don't get ahead of yourself — we're still spending a lot of time indoors. Thankfully, streaming services like Hulu continue to deliver a fresh batch of new content each month to help the socially-distanced time pass.

Below, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite movies that are new to Hulu right now, from rom-coms to drama classics.

50/50 (2011) 50/50, a black comedy starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is based on screenwriter Will Reiser's own experience with cancer. Come for the great chemistry between Gordon-Levitt and Anna Kendrick, stay for Seth Rogen in a rare semi-dramatic role.

As Good as It Gets (1997) In this romantic comedy, Jack Nicholson stars as a misanthropic and obsessive-compulsive author living in New York City. For their performances in As Good As It Gets, Nicholson and Helen Hunt earned the Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Actress, making the film the most recent to win both.

The Descent (2006) After a tragic accident, a group of friends decide to go on a caving expedition. When the cave suddenly collapses, a group of bloodthirsty humanoid creatures begin hunting the friends.

Enemy of the State (1998) When a group of NSA agents conspire to kill a congressman, a videotape of the murder gets into the wrong hands, leading the assassins to stage a complex cover-up in an attempt to avoid their own grisly fate.

The Ghost Writer (2010) In this mystery thriller, Ewan McGregor stars as a ghostwriter hired to complete the British Prime Minister's autobiography after the politician's previous assistant dies in a mysterious apparent drowning accident.

Malcolm X (1992) Directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington in the title role, Malcolm X is an epic biographical drama about one of the most important figures in the American civil rights movement. Washington received an Academy Award nomination for his performance.

Pretty Woman (1990) This '90s classic stars Richard Gere as a wealthy businessman who hires a Hollywood prostitute (Julia Roberts) to be his escort for various events; naturally, a romance between the two begins to flourish.

Rushmore (1999) Rushmore stars Jason Schwartzman as an eccentric, precocious student at a prep school, whose academic success is hindered when he begins crushing on a beautiful young teacher. The film is known for launching the careers of both Schwartzman and director Wes Anderson.

The Social Network (2010) Fuel your hatred of billionaires by watching The Social Network. This critically lauded biopic stars Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg during the founding of Facebook and its tumultuous early years.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) Starsky & Hutch revolves around two men — played by Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson — who are hired together as undercover cops despite their irreconcilable differences. The goofy comedy is based off the '70s television series of the same name.