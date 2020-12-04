Indie Roundup: Our Five Favorite New Music Releases This Week
Here's what to stream this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Jordana, Something to Say to You
Inspired by 2000s indie rock as much as current rap heroes like Lil Uzi Vert, Jordana Nye's second full-length album, Something to Say to You, is a chameleonic collection of lo-fi bedroom pop. After her early SoundCloud releases caught the ears of New York indie label Grand Jury, Jordana's sound has leveled up — wavering between layered electronica and acoustic ballads — without ever losing her homespun charm.
Dogleg / Worst Party Ever, Go EPDogleg x Worst Party Ever - "GO"
After indulging in some fake Twitter beef last month, punk up-and-comers Dogleg and Worst Party Ever have made amends the best way they know how: by covering each other's songs. Go EP is only a mere four tracks, but for fans of either band, it's a heartwarming reminder of music's ability to connect us with each other even when live shows are impossible.
Winston C.W., Good Guess
Winston Cook-Wilson is a songwriter, music journalist, and frontman of the Brooklyn rock band Office Culture. On his latest release under the moniker Winston C.W., Good Guess, Cook-Wilson takes a quieter approach, with his jazzy piano and vocals backed by upright bassist Carmen Rothwell and guitarist Ryan Beckley. At once intimate and spacious, Good Guess acts as Cook-Wilson's reflection on a period of personal turmoil last year in a fitting soundtrack to healing.
Drakeo the Ruler, We Know the Truth
In November, when most of America was awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election, Darrell Caldwell—the Los Angeles-based rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler — was released from prison following years of institutional corruption at the hands of Los Angeles' District Attorney, Jackie Lacey.
Less than a month later, Drakeo has released his latest full-length project, We Know the Truth, a collection of gritty West Coast hip-hop that feels like a culmination of the rapper's emotions while behind bars. He wrote all the lyrics while in prison.
Joan of Arc, Tim Melina Theo Bobby
Joan of Arc were one of the most polarizing bands to emerge from emo's second wave around the turn of the century. Formed by frontman Tim Kinsella after the dissolution of his short-lived yet highly influential band Cap'n Jazz, Joan of Arc offered a more experimental interpretation of the genre.
Kinsella's knack for challenging expectations is still prevalent today on the band's final album, Tim Melina Theo Bobby. Idiosyncratic, evocative, and sprawling, the record helps memorialize the legacy of a band whose impact was often overlooked in its heyday.
Lady Gaga x Oreo and Other Odd Celebrity Food Collaborations
It's an unprecedented time for brand deals and nonsensical collaborations
I'm convinced that the Supreme Oreos that terrorized the internet (and which I haven't stopped thinking about since) were the cultural reset.
Released in February 2020, right as everything started to go wrong, these bright red Supreme Oreos were met with equally visceral confusion and anticipation. Despite many on the internet claiming that Supreme and Oreo had gone too far, the 3-pack of Oreos inevitably sold out in minutes online.
But the chaos didn't end here. Bidding sites were on fire, with one auction reaching almost $92,000 before being taken down. And apparently, they just tasted like regular Oreos.
It seems Oreo have not learned their lesson. Just announced: their collaboration with Lady Gaga
Jay-Z's 7 Best Albums
On his 51st birthday, we take a look at Jay-Z's best albums.
Shawn Carter, AKA Jay-Z, was born December 4, 1969.
He was raised in Marcy Houses, a housing project in Brooklyn, NY. He discovered a passion for music at a young age but became heavily involved in the streets as a crack cocaine dealer.
Jay's involvement with the drug trade would end after a near-fatal brush with death. This encounter motivated him to go legit and pursue music.
Reasonable Doubt<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODA4MzAyMn0.pJuJC1ctgkTK8VMS4cc64WjNgzWi47itT0_azWhNlOk/img.jpg?width=980" id="fd083" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7daa4d3d010a30df69a3b488ac94102a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Reasonable Doubt" /><p>Jay-Z's debut album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3YPK0bNOuayhmSrs0sIIBR" target="_blank"><em>Reasonable Doubt</em></a><em>. </em>was supposed to be his only album. The original plan was for him to release an album and act as an executive of <a href="https://www.discogs.com/label/9433-Roc-A-Fella-Records" target="_blank">Rocafella Records</a> alongside friends and business partners <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0201965/" target="_blank">Damon "Dame" Dash</a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1974675/" target="_blank"> Kareem "Biggs" Burke</a>.</p> <p>Released in June of 1996, <em>Reasonable Doubt</em> is a 15 track dissection of street life through the eyes of a man with vivid insight. To this day, it is one of the genre's most critically acclaimed debuts, with features from <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004763/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mary J. Blige</a>, Jay-Z's proteges <a href="https://www.instagram.com/foxybrown/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Foxy Brown</a> and<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/126064-Memphis-Bleek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Memphis Bleek</a>, and friend and fellow Brooklyn emcee, <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/biggie-smalls" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Notorious B.I.G</a>.</p>
Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjA0NTM3NH0.jkGaFqmqJXtfwF0bbqs8eGbPCafGKDJy7GitpMivKlU/img.jpg?width=980" id="9a4c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45079d27f3c4cb664bfb62917dacf449" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Hard Knock Life" /><p>Jay's <em>Volume</em> series saw him transition from Brooklyn street rapper to Hip-Hop superstar. Jay managed to maintain his insightful wordplay when rapping about growing up in Marcy Projects. However, he combined his narratives from his hustling days with Top 40s production, making his songs more radio-friendly.</p> <p>As a result, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3j1xCJdBMCl6wYQXurz2tb?autoplay=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life</em></a> became Jay's most successful commercial album. Released in September of 1998, <em>Vol. 2 </em>was Jay-Z's first number one album and sold over 5 million copies. The album even won Best Rap Album at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards. </p>
The Blueprint<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDM3OTgwOH0.XuNAwpJOn3ahw_qSzyBw3xlf_UVXaeZtxGzADXkHeio/img.jpg?width=980" id="671eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a31c88f0f50092ae7ae0225b93e5ae" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z The Blueprint" /><p>By the 2000s, Jay-Z had solidified himself as one of rap's top acts. Hip-Hop had become more visible than ever before, and Jay-Z and Rocafella Records were leading the charge in music and fashion with the launch of the clothing line,<a href="https://www.rocawear.com/" target="_blank"> Rocawear</a>.</p><p>But in 2001, Jay-Z would set the standard yet again with his sixth studio album, <em>The Blueprint. </em>Unfortunately, the album's release would coincide with the tragic events of <a href="https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/9-11-attacks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">September 11</a>. Still, <em>The Blueprint </em>debuted at number one, and in 2019 the album was selected by the <a href="https://www.loc.gov/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Library of Congress</a> for preservation in the <a href="https://www.loc.gov/search/?in=&q=The+Blueprint+Jay-Z&new=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">National Recording Registry</a>. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Jay-Z: Unplugged.<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1Nzk3MjIwM30.zp36yjr9ThEDgT0YXnNzVYLDj-jDHjvM1Q0Mg6jGmpg/img.jpg?width=980" id="0d43a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5e6b07189e169d684480ed90b317890" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Unplugged" /><p>From 1989 to 1999, <a href="https://www.mtv.com/" target="_blank">MTV </a>ran its series<em> MTV Unplugged</em>, a show where music's biggest stars would perform stripped-down versions of their catalog. In 2000, the network announced the series was returning under the name<em> MTV Unplugged No. 2.0</em>.</p> <p>In 2001, Jay-Z would appear on the fifth episode of the reboot. Backed by legendary Hip-Hop band <a href="https://twitter.com/theroots?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Roots</a>, Hov performed acoustic versions of some of his biggest songs.<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6ixqbuaVT6GB0v6TBVwTea" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>Jay-Z Unplugged</em></a> released in December of 2001. <em>Unplugged</em> only sold a modest 600,000 copies, but The Roots' fresh take on classic Jay songs makes it a gem in his discography. </p>
The Black Album<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzgxNjU2NH0.9lMdYBcwluayz8t5n2GbpFdiQkD_Gc0z7OkTeerwA8U/img.jpg?width=980" id="adc31" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3939be2e2b8023ea683865138856f367" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z The Black Album" /><p>Much like how <em>Reasonable Doubt </em>was supposed to be his only album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6vT81iUtDPLkfHDAwoRNpu" target="_blank"><em>The Black Album</em></a> was supposed to be Jay-Z's swan song.</p><p>In 2003, Jay announced that he was retiring from rap and <em>The Black Album </em>would be his last album. The album's creation and "farewell" performances at <a href="https://www.msg.com/madison-square-garden" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Madison Square Garden</a> were filmed and turned into the documentary <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0428518/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Fade to Black</em></a><em>.</em></p><p><em>The Black Album </em>is one of Jay-Z's best albums, not because it was supposed to be his final one but because of its level of perfection. The album was produced by those who were the most influential in shaping Jay-Z's sound, including, <a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/17110-The-Neptunes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Neptunes</a>,<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/153456-Just-Blaze" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Just Blaze</a>, and<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/137880-Kanye-West" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Kanye West</a>. If this was going to be his last album, Jay made sure it was going to be his best.</p>
American Gangster<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDk2NzE3MH0.B_SMXK61MWY7se0VW743QmW4nxMGoKEHxHNHiyKmUto/img.png?width=980" id="e7893" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5cfdb49e82e3e07e3823c8eec630986c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z American Gangster" /><p>The inspiration for Jay-Z's tenth album came from an early screening of a <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000243/" target="_blank">Denzel Washington </a>movie with the same name.<a href="https://www.popdust.com/jay-z-2648654085.html" target="_self"> <em>American Gangster</em></a> was a biopic about the life of a Harlem drug dealer named Frank Lucas. Washington's portrayal of Lucas reminded Jay of himself back when he was a drug dealer.</p> <p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5KiQUIfCpu05tCLYBv0pdr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>American Gangster</em></a> was released in November of 2007. It wasn't Jay's best outing in regards to sales and chart performance, but fans and critics compared the album to Jay's debut in terms of its cohesive sound and innovative storytelling.</p>
4:44<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4Ny9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg2MjEwOX0.6-aEonkvF8wA0wcsJAio9oIAX9VgzYfbGuhMMEXIdmU/img.png?width=980" id="5cb6b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68eeebe920b899e477dcb8f2be00732a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z 4:44" /><p>This album showcased Jay-Z's growth not so much as an artist but as a man. Released in June of 2017, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/7GoZNNb7Yl74fpk8Z6I2cv" target="_blank"><em>4:44</em></a> is a look at who Shawn Carter — not Jay-Z — is. Jay-Z addresses Black people's need to secure financial freedom, his battle to uphold fidelity, and his overall legacy in Hip-Hop.</p> <p>Up until this point, Jay was very guarded when it came to certain aspects of his personal life. To see him be so transparent was refreshing and proof of his ability to adapt to rap's changing climate without compromising his artistic integrity. </p>
Everything You Need for "Euphoria" -Inspired Makeup Looks
Life is short, go for a bold eye like Jules.
Regardless of how you felt about the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria, you have to admit the looks in the show are pretty iconic.
From Rue's grungy over-sized aesthetic to Jules' femme futuristic looks, there are plenty of outfits shown throughout the series to inspire you to reinvent your whole wardrobe. Not to mention the makeup looks, which are so unique and striking as to have inspired hundreds of Halloween costumes last year. But why reserve a neon eye shadow or sequin eyelid look for Halloween when you can channel your inner Maddie or Jules all year long?
Euphoria Season 2 may be a few months away, but HBO is releasing two special episodes much sooner. The first of these specials, "Trouble Don't Last Always," focuses on Rue (played by Zendaya) and just dropped on HBO Max. To celebrate, we've listed some of the most essential cosmetic products to help you make your Euphoria-inspired makeup dreams come true—no drugs required.
"The Mandalorian" S2, E6 Full Episode RECAP
Season 2 just went full Empire Strikes Back
With only two more episodes left in the season, The Mandalorian kick-started the final narrative with an explosive new entry.
The Mandalorian "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" premiered Friday, December 4th on Disney+. We're going to breakdown and explain all the major moments in this episode as well as its implications for the future of Season 2 and the series as a whole. It's all spoilers from this point forward. Do yourself a favor, watch Season 2, Episode 6, and come back!
Spoilers ahead for "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 6
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Rap
New releases from Baby Smoove, Yung Baby Tate & more
Many of you are waking up to a good amount of mainstream releases this morning. With new releases from YUNGBLUD and Shawn Mendes, pop fans are having a good day today.
"Hardwood Classics" – Baby Smoove<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f061075360f2bf5a44dd80101a8fb803"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bLudiAO5Ud8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Soft-spoken Detroit emcee Baby Smoove has never had any issue getting his point across. He is never one to exaggerate, and his bars are often candid. In turn, they're often menacing in their minimalism. </p><p>"Can't even lie, f*cked me up you still alive," he whispers to his foes on "Prada Me," the second track off his excellent new mixtape, <em>Hardwood Classic</em>. "I'll pay like 20k to find out where y'all hide." </p><p>Smoove's voice rarely floats above a soft murmur and is sometimes barely audible above <em>Hardwood Classic</em>'s quaking 808s, but on tracks like "Sleep Walking Pt. 2" and "Floyd May," he implores you to lean in and engage in his hushed conversations. </p>
"After The Rain" – Yung Baby Tate<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7cf66c3c1e1c304ba3a7385dc7152511"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KeR0GRHiOdM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Yung Baby Tate is through with comparisons. The ATL emcee and vocalist finally released her <em>After the Rain </em>EP today, her mother's birthday (the legendary Dionne Farris). It's her first release on Issa Rae's Raedio label, which she was signed to earlier this year. </p><p>The braggadocious EP is filled with both audacious bubble-gum rhymes and brooding soulful crooning. Building off the versatile momentum of last year's confident debut, <em>Girls</em>, Tate has begun to distance herself from the Nicki Minaj comparisons that overshadowed her last project. </p><p>Her honeyed voice glides on "Baecation" and cracks like a whip on melodic trap offerings like "Bounce." Overall, it's her charisma that gives the project its distinctive flair. "Oh damn, I just outdid b*tches again," she snaps on "Rainbow Cadillac." "If they wasn't hating so hard, we probably could've been friends." </p>
"Waiting to Die" – Working on Dying<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:2SbgyrDcbsPnuBEeg2amNK" id="3b0cb" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf438e0b18496e0264a98dca40a6a295" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The debut project from the platinum-selling production collective Working on Dying, <em>Waiting to Die</em> is a haunting collection of woozy instrumentals and quippy rhymes from indie emcees like Key!, Robb Banks, Lucki, and Father.</p><p>The project is an all-consuming experience. Tracks like "Cedric Benson" and "Loose Screw" are muddied and fast-paced, building on the collective's signature "tread" subgenre. Meanwhile, tracks like "Off the Lead" and "FYB" find newcomers Hula and Lancey Foux casually slinking alongside a distorted gurgle of synths and high hats. WOD's debut will scratch the itch for anyone who loved their grimy work on <em>Eternal Atake</em>.<br></p>
"Belair Baby 2" – LBS Kee'vin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57762b0729001b95cfdfd02db25c8fb8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RV4EtSiI1_s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>LBS Kee'vin's melodic spitfire has earned him a significant amount of buzz in 2020. In January, the Florida emcee <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8548072/florida-rapper-lbs-keevin-signs-visionary-records" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">signed with Visionary Records</a>, which had just announced a massive partnership with Sony Music. LBS then started cranking out work in 2020, releasing <em>Belair Baby</em> earlier this year, only to quickly follow up with its sequel today. </p><p>With features from 42 Dugg, Juicy J, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/interview-2647880210.html" target="_self">and Luh Kel</a>, <em>Belair Baby 2</em> is a captivating ride that rolls along with confidence. Kee'vin bounces hand-in-hand with Dugg's choppy flow on "Shining," before exhaling a turbulent freestyle on "John Doe" and howling with earnestness on "Toxic" and "Mixed Emotions." Kee'vin covers a lot of melodic ground in the project's half-hour runtime, and it makes for a captivating listen.</p>
"Wasteland." – TisaKorean<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0eb5c456bee56a1caafdb44855854d94"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yMd4U5_ZRzU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The messy Fruity Loops-inspired beats and quippy bars of TisaKorean made his debut, <em>A Guide to Being a Partying Freshman, </em>a 2019 stand-out. TisaKorean's latest work, <em>Wasteland.,</em> is just as playfully choppy. Here, the Texas "dance-rap" king returns with another collection of witty squawks and exuberant bedroom beats. </p><p>TisaKorean's goal has always been virality, and each song on <em>Wasteland.</em> sounds fit for any range of exuberant Tik Toks. One can't help but smile at the innocence presented on <em>Wasteland</em>. </p><p>On "F*ck It Up," TisaKorean raps enthusiastically about the money he's throwing at strippers, as each dollar bill gets him visibly more excited. On "Sunset," TisaKorean howls about lost love in an atmospheric haze of autotune that is new melodic territory for the emcee.</p><p> But he thrives in minimalist realms like "iRock (Sippin on that Ciroc)" a jaunty club anthem that is presented at goofy face value ("It ain't Thanksgiving, but she gon' eat this d*ck like it's a feast!").</p><p><em>Wasteland.</em> is not meant to be absorbed in one sitting, but rather to be picked apart for whatever viral ideas you have for your TikTok or Triller. It's a niche market for sure, but TisaKorean's knack for curating viral anthems hasn't faltered yet.<br></p>
