Indie Roundup: Five New Albums to Stream Right Now
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Adrianne Lenker, songs / instrumentals
songs / instrumentals is a pair of new albums from singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker, better known as the vocalist of beloved indie folk ensemble Big Thief. After Big Thief triumphed last year with not one, but two critically acclaimed full-length albums, songs / instrumentals offer a stunningly pared-down musical escape. Recovering from a heartbreak in early quarantine, Lenker holed up in a tiny Massachusetts cabin and recorded these songs directly to tape; a few of them were written on the spot. While songs features only Lenker's voice and guitar, instrumentals incorporates piano and the soothing twinkle of a windchime. The result is a breathtaking collection of music that flows like a direct line to Lenker's psyche.
For fans of Grouper, Sufjan Stevens, and Angelo De Augustine.
I Love Your Lifestyle, No Driver
Hailing from Malmö and Gothenburg, Swedish rock band I Love Your Lifestyle are making waves across the pond with their contagious energy and massive hooks. Blending the twinkly guitars of midwest emo with the frenetic energy of pop-punk, their third album No Driver sees the five-piece band at their most polished sonically. Their lyrics present a more tongue-in-cheek twist on their genre's traditional tropes: "I'm so amazingly pathetic / I finally see how ironic it is," goes opening track "Stupid." "We are so easily read / And everything we've ever done has been nothing but stupid." Self-deprecation aside, I Love Your Lifestyle are a promising group gaining well-deserved international attention.
For fans of Oso Oso, Macseal, and Prince Daddy & the Hyena.
Jeff Tweedy, Love Is the King
With Wilco's 2020 tour cancelled for obvious reasons, frontman Jeff Tweedy put together Love Is the King as a way to fill his free time, less than a year after releasing his last solo album Ode to Joy. While there are similarities between the two records, Love Is the King hits especially close to home, being a family affair in the truest sense of the phrase. Tweedy's sons, Spencer and Sammy, both co-wrote and performed on much of the album, after setting a quarantine goal of writing and recording one song per day until they had a full album on their hands. Love Is the King bears a familiar rootsiness that'll please Wilco fans, with an additional homespun charm.
For fans of Justin Townes Earle, Bonny "Prince" Billy, and the Felice Brothers.
Junglepussy, JP4
Junglepussy is the stage name of Shayna McHayle, the New York City rapper best known for her grocery-loving TikTok hit "Trader Joe." Namechecking Erykah Badu and Missy Elliott as some of her biggest inspirations, Junglepussy takes cues from the melodies and textured depth of classic R&B and funk. On her new studio album, JP4, she levels up by pairing her laid-back flow with transfixing, layered beats. While there's blips of her trademark sense of cheeky humor, JP4 comes wrapped in a sense of relief, representing Junglepussy in her peak form. "I do this so nobody sleeps on the awkward black girl never ever again," she says.
For fans of Rico Nasty, Princess Nokia, and Le1f.
Magik Markers, 2020
Bold of Magik Markers to name their new album after the most doomed year in recent history. Whatever connotations you associate with 2020, the year, 2020, the album, is tailor-made to drown out the terror. Though the trio became known for their rambunctious noise-rock earlier in their career, 2020 presents a softer side to Magik Markers. Tracks like "You Can Find Me" still maintain a walloping garage-rock flair, but it's juxtaposed with songs like "Born Dead" that recall the homey twang of '70s folk heroes. On both sides of the spectrum, 2020 still exemplifies what make Magik Markers great; often unpredictable, but predictably exhilarating.
For fans of No Age, Liars, and Lightning Bolt.
How Old Songs Live a Second Life on TikTok
Fleetwood Mac, Nelly Furtado, and more are making new waves thanks to the video app.
The relentless doom of the Internet briefly subsided last month thanks to one dude who likes longboarding, cranberry juice, and Fleetwood Mac.
The longboarder in question is 37-year-old Nathan Apodaca, who was on his way to work at a potato factory in Idaho when the battery of his truck went out. Rather than trying to flag someone down to give him a ride or skipping work to get the battery replaced, Apodaca made the most of the situation: He grabbed his longboard, a jug of Ocean Spray, and his phone, then continued on his merry way.
Halloween Costumes That Only Make Sense In 2020
Halloween is undoubtedly going to look a lot different this year.
Halloween is undoubtedly going to look a lot different this year.
It remains to be seen how Trick-or-Treaters are gonna fare this Halloween, but if your family plans to do any sort of festivities this year, there remain plenty of costume ideas. The whirlwind of 2020 has left no surprises, but from the death of Kobe Bryant to the everyday dealings of the White House's Commander-and-Chief, there remain plenty of figures to mimic and pay homage to. Here are some of the best costumes for 2020's unusual Halloween.
Murder Hornet<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTYxOTc2NX0._d9FHkIULNQihKI1dr7Rkuq8r1Z-_rD4mTXdMzjiUqU/img.jpg?width=980" id="0b5f1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20e155c7d11276d8783c2eb09e385cb4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Murder Hornet" /><p>When it was announced back in July that <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/02/us/asian-giant-hornet-washington.html" target="_blank">Murder Hornets had descended upon Washington and already mated</a>, it was the moment we realized that 2020 being overall chaotic was officially a trend. While it is unclear if the deadly bee executioners have officially taken up permanent residency here in the U.S., why not dress up as the bastards and take some power back!</p><p>Sure, Murder Hornet costumes don't exist specifically, but buy a full-body bee costume and throw some fake blood on there, and people will know exactly what you are.</p>
Tiger King<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODA1NzYwNX0.8tYKeANZIVhAmK0NsZrUeOnN3ve4U_FeOzot77wItx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="d67d8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="684d5341df6cf0febfc1748c8e21cc96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Tiger King halloween costume" /><p>As controversial as Joe Exotic remains, the pop culture phenomenon will undoubtedly be one of the biggest costumes this year. The Tiger King's flashy wardrobe, trashy piercings, and bright blonde mullet sound like a lot of details to nail all at once, but luckily <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tiger-King-Joe-Exotic-Costume/dp/B089GXTH5B" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> carries an entire pack solely for the dedicated. It even comes with fake piercings and the Tiger King's signature fake seashell necklace.</p>
<p>For the niche pop culture fanatics, HAIM's release of <em>Women in Music Pt. III</em> was one of the biggest music releases of 2020, and the album art can be mimicked super easily for any sisters or friends on a budget. Grab three aprons, a few tanks and white tees to wear underneath, and a ratty white dishcloth for your Alaina equivalent. Strike the trio's signature pose, and hipster neighbors far and wide will know exactly who you are.</p>
PEN15<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUzNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDkzMTk2Mn0.vM2SJqSZ4bOcDMVN8XKY93rG8Lo29o0jCclnmF-XwSw/img.jpg?width=980" id="b76bb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="62a66fb4d5a8ee4117acfbab38f45581" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="PEN15" /><p>At one point, people were either watching Season 2 of Maya Eskrine and Ana Konkles's cringe comedy <em>PEN15</em>, or you were watching the NBA Playoffs. For those who sought nostalgic refuge in the former, there are a variety of great costumes to choose from the show. If you and your besties are strapped for time and cash, grab a "loaded" XXXL Tommy Hilfiger T-Shirt and slip it on all three of you. </p>
Naomi Osaka<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDAyNjM0MX0.RjVMHEWFetXEH5FOEdWjo7-PrbDoNvGSkWg4MSyiaL8/img.jpg?width=980" id="8fcff" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b3fd0bf848b587c9ec29fda0db88142" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Naomi Osaka" /><p>For another pandemic-safe costume option that makes a statement, grab a purple visor and a black face mask (perhaps brandishing <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/01/us/naomi-osaka-breonna-taylor-mask-us-open-trnd/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Breonna Taylor's name</a>) and strap on your best workout gear. Ideally, everything should be purple, and extra points if you can mimic her marble white tennis racket. Regardless, it's an easy, affordable, and safe costume–but please for the love of God, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/gucci-blackface-sweater-2628296683.html" target="_self">don't go in blackface</a>. </p>
Black Panther<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDU0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzQwMTEzM30.d7q2so-GRIJ-9eVvFwmO40-rKtytkwgCyT4PJyiMl7k/img.jpg?width=980" id="e2cbd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e0a1f3438376f83daf66cb4da5f4b83" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Black Panther" /><p>A pandemic-safe costume for your kids, Black Panther costumes are selling quickly after the shocking <a href="https://www.popdust.com/chadwick-boseman-dies-of-cancer-at-43-twitter-reacts-2647396224.html" target="_self">death of Chadwick Boseman</a> in August. If you can somehow scrounge one up in time for Halloween next week, just make sure your kid keeps his helmet on if they're going trick-or-treating, which shouldn't be a problem considering how cool your kid will look. </p>
