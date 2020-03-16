Joey Fortuna Teaches New Yorkers How to Stay Irish Strong During Quarantine With New Song "Everything"

These are strange days of quarantine – strange days, indeed.
With Ireland and the United States separated by travel bans and COVID-19, we're all indoors keeping it safe. That's what we do. We're New Yorkers. The city knows endurance. When life gets tough, New Yorkers get tougher. It's easy to feel unmoored, but music can be our anchor – it unifies cultures and countries, blending melodies, harmonies, rhythms from Mozambique to the hollers of West Virginia to the Fields of Athenry.
In troubled times music soothes souls and raises spirits. What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and the indomitable spirit of the Irish, here and abroad, than with a bit of song?
Here's great piece on Sinead O'Connor, and don't forget the mighty, mighty Pogues and the revolutionary Shane MacGowan which you can read about in "Reflecting on the Life and Music of Shane MacGowan after turning 60 this Christmas", "Congratulations to the Pogues, Your Favorite Irish Punk Band of All-Time," and "Saint Patrick's Throwback: Spider Stacy & Lost Bayou Ramblers Perform in the Boardroom."
Joey Fortuna has pulled an excellent long pint. "Everything" is a canny mixture of old and new. Dexy's Midnight Runners stand strong in a meld of virtuoso fiddling from the auld sod, Fortuna's trip-hop beat and his epic take-down of those who "can't separate want from need" – whether they're Johnny-Depp-famous, "Bill-Cosby-and-the-Milk-of-Amnesia"-infamous, "all those motherf*ckers do it for the payoff / points on the back end / spin from the kick-off."
So, pour yourself a shot of Jameson. Amp up the volume. Music unifies the world, starting here in the city that never sleeps – and never gives up
"When the need is great enough, dire enough, and the crisis sufficiently severe – there is no need for the noise of diplomacy. A thin line is drawn between the present and the near future and if you can race along that line without succumbing to disaster, if you know what needs to be done and if you can do it, then everyone will cheerfully get out of your way." -Joey Fortuna
Joey Fortuna is a singer / songwriter and the CTO of J2 Global. Joey lived and worked in Dublin as a writer and as part of a rock band that made a big splash in the 90s. He's been writing and singing original music in New York City since 1994. Currently on the board of the New York Chapter of Girls in Tech, he lives with his wife and children in Brooklyn.