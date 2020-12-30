Is Hulu's "A Teacher" Too Hot For Its Own Good?
Hulu's new drama has viewers divided.
**Content Warning: Mentions of sexual abuse, grooming, and predation.**
There is no shortage of cultural tropes involving a high school jock lusting over his hot teacher.
From Van Halen's iconic "Hot for Teacher" to countless plots in romance novels and adult movies, we've been conditioned to see an affair between a young male student and an older female teacher as a victory for the student, not as an exploitative act of predation on the teacher's part.
Hulu's new drama A Teacher seeks to undo this conditioning. The 10-episode series is an adaptation of Hannah Fidell's 2013 indie film of the same name. While the film is a mere hour and fifteen minutes, the show's total run time is almost triple that length, leaving plenty of time to really get into the gritty details of the affair between barely 18-year-old Eric Walker (Nick Robinson) and Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), his 30-something-year-old English teacher.
A Teacher Official Trailer www.youtube.com
In the first few episodes, the show teeters on the brink of being a sexy, HBO-style portrayal of a raunchy fantasy. We see Claire, married to her college boyfriend and trying to get pregnant as she begins her new teaching job, becoming bored with her life. For Eric's part, his crush on his new teacher is evident, and he goes out of his way to put himself in situations where he can be close to Claire, once even calling her to pick him up from a house party in the middle of the night.
The show goes into very little detail about Claire's motivation for beginning the affair, but we get an alternating sense that she is fully intellectually aware of what she's doing and yet she's operating almost entirely blindly, just following impulse.
In creating these murky waters, the show does a good job of showing that many sexual predators aren't clear-cut villains with premeditated bad intentions, but rather broken, everyday people who don't even realize they're predators themselves. This, of course, makes them no less predatory, but it does make them harder to spot and explains why Eric never considers the possibility that what he's experiencing with his teacher is abuse while it is happening.
For all its semi-gratuitous sex scenes, the show does do a good job of portraying the subtleties of grooming and predation. Were the power dynamic between the two even remotely equal, one could certainly argue that Eric is doing much of the pursuing. But in reality, while the lines Claire crosses with Eric in early episodes aren't necessarily blatant, they embody some classic examples of grooming behavior.
Most experts agree that the classic steps of grooming a child for sexual abuse are:
1. Targeting the child
2. Gaining the child's and/or caregiver's trust
3. Filling a need
4. Isolating the child
5. Sexualizing the relationship
6. Maintaining control.
Firstly, we see Claire taking interest in Eric, going out of her way to engage him in conversation in a way she doesn't with her other students. She then offers to be his SAT tutor for free when he mentions that he can't afford one, and she takes him on a special trip to visit the college he hopes to attend, filling a need of his and making him feel increasingly indebted to her. Plus, this has the added benefit of gaining his mother's trust, who is of course thrilled that a teacher is taking special interest in helping her son achieve his goals.
She also begins to offer him small gestures to make him feel special, quickly assuring him he can call her Claire, not Mrs. Wilson, and using her brother's sway as a police officer to get him out of trouble at a house party. After the house party, she also implies to Eric that her help is a secret just between the two of them, quickly establishing an expectation of secrecy in their relationship. We also see her lying to her husband about her tutoring sessions with Eric, implying that her intentions were never just academic, despite her claims that she never meant to begin an affair with Eric.
Nick Robinson and Kate Mara in "A Teacher"
The show artfully shows how thoroughly Claire convinces Eric (and perhaps herself) that the affair was his idea, making it seem so consensual at first that even the audience can't help but to question if there is really anything that bad about the relationship.
After all, Eric kisses her first, which she responds to with a sharp admonishment...until later recanting and swearing him to secrecy before engaging in sexual intercourse with him. As the affair progresses, she reminds him over and over how much she is risking to be with him, effectively maintaining control.
Still, the actors themselves appear so close in age and the sex scenes show such enthusiastic consent from both parties that in the beginning of the show it's easy to forget just how wrong the relationship is. In fact, I spent much of the first few episodes angry that Hulu would make such a steamy show about something so dangerous. But, the show soon proved that that's undoubtedly done on purpose, a device used to make the audience see the events of the show not objectively, but from Claire's warped perspective.
One of the cleverest plot decisions in the show is the moment when Claire willingly reveals to a fellow teacher that she's sleeping with Eric, whispering it through giggles after a few drinks as if it's a juicy bit of gossip, not a felony. The other teacher reacts with shock and disgust, surprising Claire.
In that moment, both Claire and the audience are confronted with the reality of what's really transpired between the two. Suddenly, the audience is made to feel guilty about ever justifying the affair in their own minds and are forced to recognize that even child abuse warped into a shared fantasy is still child abuse. The house of cards that Claire built comes crashing down on top of her at this moment, ultimately leading to her being sent to prison.
From there, the show gets somewhat less entertaining but decidedly more gripping and raw. We watch Eric struggle to make sense of what happened to him as he begins his college career and Claire serves her time in jail. His frat brothers congratulate him and make light of the situation, while his mother tries to insist he seek professional help.
We watch Eric struggle to maintain healthy sexual relationships and turn to substance abuse, both classic symptoms exhibited by victims of sexual abuse. Meanwhile, Claire is eventually released and struggles to rebuild her shattered life.
The series makes its most poignant points in its final episode. Set 10 years after Eric's freshman year of college, making him 28, we see him return to his home town for a high school reunion. Claire also returns to town to visit her father, with her husband and two children in tow. The episode culminates in Eric and Claire meeting for lunch.
Claire attempts to apologize while still deflecting blame, saying, "I should have said no. I shouldn't have let you kiss me." It's in this moment that we see that Eric has finally understood what happened to him. He tells her how long it took him to realize that what happened wasn't his fault, that she took advantage of him, that he lost years of his life to the trauma she inflicted on him.
Nick Robinson in "A Teacher"
Powerfully, he mentions that he just saw his 17-year-old brother, and looking her dead in the eye, says, "He looks so f**king young." He tells her that since he has to live with the trauma of what happened, so does she. He walks out of the restaurant shortly after.
We're left with a stirring portrait of a victim of abuse and the far-reaching effects that abuse had on his life. But, perhaps even more interestingly, we're also left with a portrait of a predatory woman who never for a second considered herself a predator. While it's difficult to like Mara's character, given her inexcusable behavior, it's not impossible to sympathize with her.
In some ways, she was also a victim of cultural tropes that cast an affair with a male student as a raunchy fantasy, not an act of child abuse. She previously lived her life in such a tightly controlled manner, thanks in part to trauma from an alcoholic father, that in her mind her affair with Eric was a way to let loose for the first time.
While some could argue that casting an abuser in a sympathetic light is always in poor taste, the stronger argument is that in doing so, the show expressed how darkly insidious child abuse can be, especially when gender dynamics complicate the perecieved notion of what an abuser looks like.
The show would not have been nearly as effective in achieving its aim if it didn't feature such strong performances from Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. Both actors oscillate between shame, confusion, excitement, and titillation beautifully, artfully expressing just how much trauma can mar a life — even if neither party meant any harm.
Nostradamus Made 8 Spooky 2021 Predictions (for You Specifically)
A 16th century French astrologer-poet had a surprising amount to say about your plans for the new year.
In 1568, two years after his death, the final edition of Michel de Nostredame's Les Prophéties was published.
It contained 942 quatrains — four line stanzas of poetry — concerned largely with fire, death, and plagues. These were themes that figured heavily in Europe at that time, but Les Prophéties was intended to lay out the dark future of life on Earth leading up to the end of time.
You're Going to Hook Up With Someone You Meet Through Social Media<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzYyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjAyMTU2OH0.fgLZ65VM0tuq749mSiHpYMSCXShTNPAnycOOvui3tGs/img.jpg?width=980" id="99626" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5926355df5fdface76d5c57565413a6e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Twitter hookup" /><p>Century VIII, Quatrain 66</p><blockquote>When the inscription D.M. is found<br>in the ancient cave, revealed by a lamp.<br>Law, the King and Prince Ulpian tried,<br>the Queen and Duke in the pavilion under cover.</blockquote><p>Let's start with some good news. You're going to be looking through your DMs when you notice a horny one that you ignored a long time ago. You will connect with this thirsty stranger and get up to some freaky stuff with them. Good for you. Just make sure to clean up the pavilion after you guys try "the Queen and Duke." That one is messy.</p>
Your Houseplants are Not Going to Do Well<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzY0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDI3NDcwMX0.lavHaKFuXs-CeKvNMiBvBBFkxtqXZHIxvno0ov8X9O8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7704d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8c4084cf7e3343bf04bd80cff9ba7fe1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="dying houseplant" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 11</p><blockquote>The seven branches will be reduced to three,<br>The elder ones will be surprised by death,<br>The two will be seduced to fratricide,<br>The conspirators will be dead while sleeping.</blockquote><p>We all know you don't exactly have a green thumb, but this time it won't really be your fault. Just accept that these things happen, and next time you go plant shopping try to look for some succulents that are less conspiratorial.</p>
You will No Longer Be Able to Use Your Friend's Streaming Account<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NDAxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzI4NzYxMn0.7vNyrH-jW5S4Yknl949Iunl2vqR7dPkXr5M9m2mZKAk/img.jpg?width=980" id="0f941" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75628a4c3dc4a2876d3934d23d4e8bd9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Netflix error" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 34</p><blockquote>The device of flying fire<br>Will come to trouble the great besieged chief:<br>Within there will be such sedition<br>That the profligate ones will be in despair.</blockquote><p>You've been signed into your friend's Netflix for too long. He's sick of your viewing habits affecting his recommendations —he feels "besieged." So if you want to keep using your "device of flying fire" (Amazon Fire Stick), you and your roommates ("the profligate ones") have to get your own streaming account.</p>
That Rescue Cat Is Going to Be More Trouble Than It's Worth<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDQ5NTgyOH0.mdQqnug8xK-FxYLKikxW1qxCWUxw8r-Ol_3qyBGbldg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e558d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c92695c9e4caf2fb2a630d611d4f228c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Rescue Cat" /><p>Century III, Quatrain 73</p><blockquote>When the cripple will attain to the realm,<br>For his competitor he will have a near bastard:<br>He and the realm will become so very mangy<br>That before he recovers, it will be too late.</blockquote><p>You're going to adopt a cat that is missing at least one limb/eye (not cool for Nostradamus to call it "the cripple," but the 1500s were a different time). It's going to get outside and get in a fight with a neighborhood feral cat ("a near bastard"), and pick up an infestation of fleas as a result.</p><p>The next thing you know, there will be fleas all over your apartment, and they'll get into the rest of the building. Before you can get rid of them, you're going to get a bill for an exterminator from your landlord.</p>
You're Going to See Your Coworker's Dick<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NjU5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjExMzA3NX0.__LeFfRHa3_YiY7TmELiWmoMxoRWI8n1f05rPuLsego/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cfa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5910a4c1bbb889e2b82dbe14a5ea5091" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Work Christmas party" /><p>Century II, Quatrain 29</p><blockquote>The Easterner will leave his seat,<br>To pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul:<br>He will transpire the sky, the waters and the snow,<br>And everyone will be struck with his rod.</blockquote><p>At next year's office Christmas party, a drunk coworker who grew up on the east coast is going to go to the bathroom — or "pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul" as it was known in 16th century France. When he comes back, his junk will be hanging out of his open fly.</p><p>He will be so embarrassed that he will request to be transferred to the European branch of the company and thus "transpire the sky, the waters, and the snow." But everyone will still be talking about his rod.</p>
The lost thing is discovered, hidden for many centuries.
Pasteur will be celebrated almost as a god-like figure.
This is when the moon completes her great cycle,
but by other rumours he shall be dishonoured.

You will be about to start your period — "when the moon completes her great cycle." If this has never happened to you, and you don't really have the anatomy to pull it off, don't worry. The important part is that you will have some intense cravings.

You'll find some old cheese hidden in the back of the fridge, and it will look okay, so you will celebrate Louis Pasteur — inventor of dairy pasteurization process. Or possibly just some random pastor. Do you buy your cheese from a random pastor?

But then it will turn out that the cheese was actually bad, and you will end up cursing his name from the bathroom.
You're Finally Going to Get Your Bathroom Redone<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA3MDg2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Nzc4Njc5OH0.Xy_J9g_lPWJMZN8_vBVRA8rq6wa-lzhDXhr-vnaVrPM/img.jpg?width=980" id="80fa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff1509e0e38a0468b15634317e5150b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Marble bathroom" /><p>Century X, Quatrain 89</p><blockquote>The walls will be converted from brick to marble,<br>Seven and fifty pacific years:<br>Joy to mortals, the aqueduct renewed,<br>Health, abundance of fruits, joy and mellifluous times.</blockquote><p>It might be that time you spend stuck in the bathroom that motivates you to finally renovate. Marble tiles, new pipes ("aqueduct") and an ocean color scheme. Just pick everything carefully, because you're going to be stuck with it for the next 57 years. As a final touch, you will put a picture of fruit in the corner to soothe you while you're noisily using the facilities ("mellifluous times"). Good for you.</p>
You're Going to Execute a Daring Prison Escape<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2ODA5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM0NTA3N30.L667VZHkk3QefAxXCDmx4W8RoZun9xwg_7rPnW1ErpQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="22325" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a435509535644722b40ce0b8a47c820f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="prison escape" /><p>Century IV, Quatrain 8</p><blockquote>The great city by prompt and sudden assault<br>Surprised at night, guards interrupted:<br>The guards and watches of Saint-Quentin<br>Slaughtered, guards and the portals broken.</blockquote><p>More good news! You're going to break out of San Quentin State Prison and get back to terrorizing "the great city" — San Francisco really is underrated. It's too bad about those guards, but they shouldn't have gotten in your way. While we can't condone your actions, we're happy that you're happy.</p>
The Most Underrated Aly & AJ Tracks
The explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" is HERE.
The explicit release of Aly and AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" is the light at the end of the tunnel for 2020.
Who knew switching "stupid" for "f**king" and "stuff" for "sh*t" would trigger such visceral nostalgia and feelings of empowerment? But it's worth noting that while "Potential Breakup Song" would be the track that defined a generation, Aly & AJ have churned out other pop hits as well.
Promises<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTExMzQ1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDc1NzQwNH0.4N82l4KLbkkwohtEGQeqDhnAhCS136n-wl_bMmRyK8Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="0e831" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1442a42689c36bdc1b3343c2ba90431" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Aly & AJ "Promises"" /><p>This 2020 single is soaked in '80s synth-pop without sounding imitative. After a decade-long break, Aly & AJ went from the commercial wave pop sounds of <em>Insomniatic</em> to a beefy 13-track synth-pop collection full of mature songwriting. "Promises" chugs along with a glitchy production that caresses the sisters' voices. Thematically, it's like if the heartbroken kid from "Potential Breakup Song" relapsed and reimmersed themself in yet another troubling relationship, a mistake we've all made.</p>
If I Could Have You Back<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41df32b36cc1254187d22abcb01b7d3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Oqgzdrhyac?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another bouncy pop track from 2007's <em>Insomniatik</em>, "If I Could Have You Back" has just as much high school drama and rock and roll drive as "Potential Breakup Song," but it adds a splash of autotune and '80s flair, because why not? The glitchy chorus, the fleeting crunch of the guitars, the sprinkle of video game sounds as the girls coo, "It's game over, you've lost this round" — it's all ripe to soundtrack a high school coming-of-age story, but unless you were a die-hard Aly & AJ stan, you probably missed this one.</p>
Collapsed<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b307ee921310201b4212610dc97f3a5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxCQTQyYh5g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off their platinum debu<em>t , Into The Rush</em>, "Collapsed" is like an early-aughts time capsule. The track moves with the urgency of a <em>One Tree Hill </em>montage, plowing along with nothing but pure teen mania and melodramatic lyrics ("there you stood, you're blue eyes hidden underneath your hurt.") "Collapsed" feels like an episode of<em> Lizzie McGuire </em>turned into a song.</p>
Off their platinum debut , Into The Rush, "Collapsed" is like an early-aughts time capsule. The track moves with the urgency of a One Tree Hill montage, plowing along with nothing but pure teen mania and melodramatic lyrics ("there you stood, you're blue eyes hidden underneath your hurt.") "Collapsed" feels like an episode of Lizzie McGuire turned into a song.

Bullseye

If listeners were to tune in for a few brief moments after "Potential Breakup Song," they would be serenaded by a heavier rock track arguably better than its predecessor. "Bullseye" is heavy with grunge guitars and synthesized drums and even offers a shredder of a guitar solo at the halfway mark.

"Bullseye" seemed to be the track that would distance the duo from their Disney teen fan base altogether, fully marking a departure from their family-friendly sound of Into The Rush in favor of a more mature grind about setting emotional boundaries rather than indulging in fleeting romances.
Like Whoa<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea6b0bdf74f33bbb88ac8d501a2e7a9f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L8p5t4uPCZQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Like Whoa" was one of those songs that many didn't know; but if you did, it was impossible to remove from your brain. While released as an official single from <em>Insomniatic</em>, the track only made it to #63 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the track's electronic drive and "whoa-oh's" were as indulgent as candy.</p><p>With a chorus that wriggles its way into your brain like a parasite, the track should have exploded into the mainstream, but somehow missed the wave. Regardless, it brings back nostalgic memories for anyone who was lucky enough to hear it.</p>
Insomniatic<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e36f4bdc365cd3b1f22bdda7b5978393"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j-6dJdRb31M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>From the album of the same title, "Insomniatic" is melodically one of the grittier tracks on the record. Leaning fully into their newfound rock and roll aesthetic, the track actually heaves and haws with all the charisma of a mid-aughts rock track. The song never broke through to the masses, which is too bad considering it was a charismatic piece of songwriting.</p>
Melania Trump hates Christmas.
That's pretty much canon at this point after a phone call audio featuring Melania complaining about Christmas went public. "I'm working my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct?" she said in an audio file leaked by her former friend Stephanie Winston Wokoff.
But after four years of seeing her decorations stain the White House in all their ominous, grim glory, are any of us really that surprised?
Recently, The Cut ranked Melania's decorations from most to least haunted. It gave 2018's blood-red Christmas trees the top spot; and truly, those were cursed. The particular shade of red was ominous against the bland carpets; images of Melania walking alone through them had something of a Little Red Riding Hood feel to them.
But this raises the question: is Melania Little Red Riding Hood or the wolf?
Is Playboi Carti's “Whole Lotta Red” Really That Bad?
Playboi Carti has always been a trendsetter, an explorer of new worlds, and Whole Lotta Red finds him further pushing the boundaries.
"Damn my sh*t so radical," Playboi Carti caws over giddy synths and meticulous high hats on his 2017 debut mixtape.
To be fair, to call Playboi Carti's discography anything other than progressive is to do the emcee a disservice. From the guileful braggadocio of his self-titled mixtape to the unhinged, animated mania of 2018's Die Lit, Playboi Carti has always walked the line between groundbreaking art and nonsensical absurdity.
