It's All Happening: The Legacy of "Almost Famous" 20 Years Later
Released in 2000, Cameron Crowe's semi-autobiographical film is an ode to the love of music.
Before Cameron Crowe was a movie director and screenwriter, he was living a life many teenagers—and adults—can only dream of.
At age 16, the Southern California native had already achieved a major life accomplishment: A cover story for Rolling Stone. It was 1973, and Crowe had spent three weeks on the road profiling the Allman Brothers Band, becoming the youngest ever contributor to the magazine at the time.
If this story sounds familiar to you, then you've probably seen Almost Famous, the beloved music comedy-drama film that turned 20 years old last weekend.
Having taken 10 years to develop, Almost Famous is a semi-autobiographical account of Crowe's time as a teenage rock music journalist. Released in 2000 and set in 1973, it follows the story of a precocious 15-year-old writer named William Miller who, inspired by his sister's collection of classic rock records on vinyl, begins freelancing for underground publications in San Diego.
After an assignment to review a Black Sabbath concert goes awry, William meets the opening band, Stillwater, as well as a group of enchanting groupies who call themselves "band aids." When William gets assigned to follow Stillwater on tour for a Rolling Stone article, he gets swept up into the electrifying world of rock stardom.
Almost Famous (3/9) Movie CLIP - Penny Lane & the Band-Aides (2000) HD www.youtube.com
On paper, the storyline of Almost Famous reads especially absurd, especially in the year 2020. In what world would the editor of one of the largest music magazines in the world hire a child to go on tour with a rock band? Especially now, when music publications are seemingly being sold off left and right while independent music blogs struggle to stay afloat, the thought of Rolling Stone publishing a cover story written by anyone without decades of experience is an unfathomable prospect. But, in its finished film format, Almost Famous feels jarringly authentic because it is so closely tied to real-life events.
"I wanted to find a way to tell a story that captured the people I'll never forget, and the feelings I had meeting the bands, doing interviews, going to see shows," Crowe told The Uncool. "I didn't want it to be like some of those semi-autobiographical stories that glorify the writer because the truth is I never felt like the center of any room I was in at that time. I was an observer. That's what the character of William Miller is—he's an observer."
While it's clear that William is the protagonist of Almost Famous, the film just as clearly spotlights its supporting characters. Through William's rose-colored lens, we get to know Russell Hammond, the Stillwater frontman who's hesitant to participate in any interviews, and Penny Lane, the "band aids'" ringleader who wants to be considered as more than just a groupie. And because William is young and naive, we see him make mistakes and reckon with writing a truthful article about Stillwater as he begins forming friendships with the band.
"William's probably never been outside of San Diego, and he doesn't really have any friends, but he's a true fan, so it's hard for him to not want to be friends with the rock stars he idolizes," said Patrick Fugit, who plays William. "He wants to fit in and have them think he's cool, but, in fact, he acts as a kind of mirror for them; they get to see how cool they are through his eyes. Then there's Lester Bangs, his mentor, telling him to be merciless and not to make friends with the rock stars, so William is caught in the middle."
The Faces Behind the Film
A contributing factor to the authenticity of Almost Famous is that a number of the characters are based on–if not direct depictions of–real people. While Crowe was getting his start in music journalism, he found mentorship in Lester Bangs, then an editor for rock magazine Creem. In the movie, William is contacted by Lester Bangs—portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman—after Lester reads William's work in local publications. In reality, Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres hired Crowe to write his profile on the Allman Brothers Band, similarly to how William is hired to write about Stillwater in the movie.
And, of course, Almost Famous wouldn't be what it is without the ethereal, fur-coated Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson. While the character is an amalgam of multiple women, the main inspiration behind her is Pennie Trumbull—who, during her days on the road, naturally went by Pennie Lane as a nod to the Beatles.
Almost Famous - Tiny Dancer www.youtube.com
After spending her teen years as an equestrian, Trumbull began going to shows in her native Portland, and decided to get into promotion. She told the Oregon Music News: "I made appointments with the three big promoters and said, 'Let's just be honest here. There are lots of girls that will sleep with you or blow you to get into a concert, but this isn't about that. I am bringing something different to you. Girls who won't step on any of the cords, get in your way, pass out or throw up and most importantly, won't kiss and tell.'"
Alongside her crew of friends known as the Flying Garter Girls, Trumbull spent about three years soaking in the rock 'n' roll scene before eventually settling down and earning a master's degree in marketing. Nearly three decades later, she got a call from Crowe—whom she had met while he was writing for Rolling Stone—inquiring about using her likeness for an upcoming feature film.
Trumbull worked as a consultant during the production of Almost Famous, and while she often emphasizes that the film is "not a documentary," her presence on set can be felt in the multidimensionality of Penny Lane. In addition to the character's obsession with music and to her budding love for Russell, Penny deeply cares for her fellow band aids. She has dreams outside of just tagging along on a tour bus, which seems to echo her real-life counterpart's values. Her character arc and motives are a refreshing change of pace amid countless films that objectify female groupies.
"Don't take drugs!" - Almost Famous www.youtube.com
The events in Almost Famous could've never happened today, but Crowe's deep personal connection to the screenplay gives it an unmatched sense of realism. Today, it's not as much a movie about music—or even music journalism—as it is an ode to those exciting moments of falling in love with music for the first time. Almost Famous is a film for the people who—in the words of band aid Sapphire—"know what it means to be a fan. To truly love some silly little piece of music, or some band, so much that it hurts."
In Celebration of the Signs of Life on Venus, Here's an Alien-Themed Playlist
Songs for the space alien in you.
Space and music work quite well together (indeed, the space opera is a genre in and of itself).
Our desire to connect and commune with extraterrestrials—despite the many, many risks this entails—has frequently melted into our music, intertwining with our longing to connect with others and to find meaning in and beyond the limits of our world.
Now that we have proof of aliens via the Pentagon, and because signs of life were just detected on Venus, and particularly because we're all longing for escape during this terrifying time on Earth, could there be a better time to sing out in an attempt to reach the extraterrestrial realm?
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus https://t.co/9z1wPY5OiN https://t.co/YQA3QBEmSM— Reuters (@Reuters)1600108516.0
- Steve Carrell to star in new Netflix show "space force" - Popdust ›
- Singles Bar: Backstreet Boys, "Lost in Space" - Popdust ›
- American Music Awards 2014—Live Blog, Winners List ... ›
- Imagine Dragons Reimagine Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space'—Watch ... ›
- PREMIERE | L CON reinterpret "Form of Space" in new video ... ›
- Anie Delgado's New Video "Galaxy" Is a Joyride Through the ... ›
- Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' Video Is So Fantastically Fantastical ... ›
- Lena Stone Let's You Into Her "Personal Space" - Popdust ›
- David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' Has a New Video - Popdust ›
14 Celebrities Who Shared Their COVID-19 Stories
The coronavirus clearly cares little for fame.
When the coronavirus first began to sweep the world in early 2020, few could imagine that in September we'd still be fully immersed in it, living in a world ravaged by fire, disease, and chronic governmental ineptitude.
Today the United States has reported almost 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, and that number shows no sign of decreasing. The virus has spared no one and nothing, and Hollywood and the entertainment industries were hard-hit, with even some of the world's largest and wealthiest stars relegated to their beds, forced to turn to Instagram for sympathy and updates.
Here are some of the most famous people to confess that they received a positive COVID-19 test. It's likely that many other famous people had the virus and either were never diagnosed or chose not to share their stories. The list also doesn't begin to cover the tragedy of all those who died from the virus, or the agony felt by those whose lives were torn apart by the pandemic and other crises in 2020.
But even these few stories are testimonials to a virus that proved itself to be far more powerful than mankind's most renowned figures. And, if the fact that Tom Hanks is still isolating is any proof, it's not over yet.
1. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson<div id="97e06" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="796d70c6573cd617ca4b750c875fad8e"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9nVasnBNF5/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Tom Hanks and his wife Rita were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the early days of the virus. Their revelation, posted on March 11th, shocked the world and made many people realize just how serious the pandemic—then still in its first stages—actually was. </p><p>Now, Hanks is <a href="https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/peter-duttons-border-force-approved-tom-hanks-return-to-australia/ar-BB18VhAN" target="_blank">isolating in Australia six months</a> after his diagnosis after returning to continue filming an Elvis biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann. His arrival has prompted a discussion about re-infection rates and whether people need to re-quarantine after they have the virus.</p>
2. Idris Elba<p>Elba and his wife, Sabrina, both tested positive for "very mild," asymptomatic strains of coronavirus in March and have since fortunately recovered. The pair self-isolated in New Mexico, where Idris had been filming a movie, before returning to London in May.</p>
3. Colton Underwood<div id="ab84e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57facbaeb98df2e3c6b8528da3279572"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FinRJnH4f/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The <em>Bachelor </em>star and former NFL player was diagnosed with coronavirus in March. "The last few days were rougher than I expected," he wrote of his experiences with the virus. "The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs."</p><p>"I'm hopeful that they are starting to work! This morning was the first time that I've felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this," he wrote in a post. "I'm hopeful that I've turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine."</p><p>Underwood isolated on the third floor of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph's house in Huntington Beach. "I'm on the third story of the Randolph's home, isolated from the rest of the family (The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie's mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do)," he said. "When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me."</p><p>(Underwood has healed from COVID-19, presumably, but he and Randolph soon split and she <a href="https://news.yahoo.com/cassie-randolph-files-restraining-order-194736571.html" target="_blank">just filed a restraining order against him</a>, so clearly things went wrong somewhere).</p>
4. Aaron Tveit<div id="70eee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec7784e42cda7210592f4777b33f9c1a"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-FHsJCngXm/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Broadway's Aaron Tveit was starring in a production of Moulin Rouge when he began suffering from flu-like symptoms, but he and the show's cast still took precautions, canceling meet-and-greets and not allowing fans backstage. This was back in early March when confusing reports of COVID-19 were just beginning to flood in. Then Broadway went dark on March 12th, and Tveit received a COVID-19 test that confirmed he had the virus.</p><p>"I felt lethargic," Tveit said of his symptoms in April. "I never had the shortness of breath or fever that people were talking about. But then, very interestingly, I completely lost my sense of smell and taste."</p><p>"I wanted to put forward that this is such a serious thing. You could not have a fever, you could not have a shortness of breath, you could not have this dry cough, and you could still be positive. I wanted to share my experience and say this is very serious. You have to pay attention to this right now."</p><p>Tveit also expressed cautious optimism about Broadway's return, which feels a bit gut-wrenching given that he was interviewed in April and it is now September and Broadway remains closed. "Everything is a question: <em>When? What? How?</em> For the Broadway community specifically, I think everybody just feels unsure. There are shows that have just opened and yet to open that are hanging in the balance. We don't know when we will be going to work. Will people be interested in coming?" he said. Broadway shows are set to reopen in 2021.</p>
5. Slim Thug<div id="a2f6e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23c1eb783f0298bd82a9184402203339"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-H9XcEJNNx/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Rapper Slim Thug was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March. "I wasn't outside clubbing or doing something extra. Everything I was doing was essential. I did get a haircut. I must have caught the spray," he said. "Outside of that, I went to get something to eat. I stayed in my truck, I never got out of my truck."</p><p>He had some choice words for those ignoring pandemic advice: "They sound like people who want the coronavirus," he said. "If you want it, that's how you should move. If you don't want it, you should stay home and stay out the way.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
6. Jackson Browne<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a794c28c05a8c944a9a77a5601d3e750"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qKGTaplzmV4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>71-year-old Jackson Browne announced that he had coronavirus on March 24th in an interview with <em>Rolling Stone. </em>Fortunately, despite being in an at-risk age group, Browne's case wasn't too severe. "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that," he said.</p><p>Browne suspected he contracted the virus at March's Love Rocks NYC concert, which featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks performing at the Beacon Theatre. While crowds weren't invited to the show, Browne still suspects he may have contracted the virus from crew members or other performers. </p>
7. Alyssa Milano<div id="53725" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="252b3adf74af5430cd7d5469cef486f8"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEn9os5gALb/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Alyssa Milano has been suffering from an extremely prolonged version of coronavirus, which has lasted for months months. On April 2 she shared a photo of herself in an oxygen mask with the caption, "This was me on April 2 after being sick for two weeks. I had never been this kind of sick."</p><p>"It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest," she added. "I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds (4kg) in two weeks. I was confused. Low-grade fever. And the headaches were horrible." Despite her symptoms, Milano apparently tested negative twice for the virus, and she cited this as an example of the US's very flawed testing systems.</p><p>In September, she gave fans a long update about her condition, saying she was "starting to physically feel better," though she's still having heart palpitations and some other symptoms.</p>
8. Pink<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="567c22f0c81111bde4ca764a13079b80"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RpZlS8Rmng4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Singer Pink had a terrifying experience in the early days of COVID-19, which also affected her 3-year-old son, Jameson. "We have been really, really sick. My 3-year-old, Jameson, has had the worst of it. I've had many nights where I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," she said on Instagram.</p><p>"It was terrifying at one point," Pink later <a href="https://www.ellentube.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">told</a> Ellen over video chat. "I've had really, really bad <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/health/what-is-asthma-what-to-know-about-the-respiratory-conditon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">asthma</a> to the point where sometimes I end up in the hospital. I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn't breathe. I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. I couldn't function without it. That's when I started to get really scared."</p><p>Pink has also donated $1 million to healthcare workers on the frontlines during the pandemic. </p>
9. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson<div id="551ee" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9862ea9b0ea5695cb7d90db7a05c722"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEppiNRlpvs/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The Rock, his wife Lauren, and his two daughters Jasmine and Tiana all contracted the coronavirus in early September. The Rock, who is <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-53746050#:~:text=Dwayne%20%22the%20Rock%22%20Johnson%20has,the%20Netflix%20thriller%20Red%20Notice." target="_blank">the world's highest paid actor,</a> confirmed this in a September 3rd Instagram video. The diagnosis was a "a kick in the gut," the actor said, as his family was "disciplined" in following safety protocols.</p><p>Fortunately, the actor's daughters only suffered from sore throats for a few days before bouncing back to normal, though Johnson and his wife apparently had a rougher go. "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Johnson said. Yes, COVID-19 can level even The Rock.</p>
10. Sara Bareilles<div id="fbd54" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b654607d1078b8844b59dbd3c31d4e0"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-gcX7bj8rE/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The singer-songwriter and <em>Waitress </em>creator shared her experience with COVID-19 in an instagram story posted in early April. "I had it, just so you know. I'm fully recovered, just so you know," she wrote. "And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do."</p><p>Later, Bareilles shared more details about her experiences. "You really have to listen to your body, rest and pay close attention if you're having any respiratory issues," she told <a href="https://people.com/music/sara-bareilles-boyfriend-joe-tippett-cared-for-her-covid-19/" target="_blank"><em>People Magazine</em></a>. "But it was scary because you're waiting for it to get worse the whole time. So I can understand why it's a really panic-ridden time for so many people."</p><p><br></p>
11. Sturgill Simpson<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d7284ca513c8da9bfcb3503ae70b67a0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/w5cMqD0WqYE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The musician started experiencing coronavirus symptoms on March 13 but was unable to get tested until a month later. "They pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels," he said in a caption on a photo he took in a hospital bed. </p><p>]"I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I 'did not fit testing criteria' and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested...," Simpson added.</p><p>"Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19," he continued. "My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative."</p><p>Simpson blamed the delay in results on the U.S. government's ineptitude and Trump's refusal to believe in science. "At least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to 'open America back up for business'!" he finished.</p>
12. Bryan Cranston<div id="6cfd1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75e5febdbb679726f166f3828efc95c6"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDReUi1pcDm/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The <em>Breaking Bad </em>star was apparently diagnosed with COVID-19 the very first weeks when the virus hit the USA. "We were very fortunate," he said of his and his wife's "mild symptoms." He and his wife, Robin Deaden, only experienced a "couple days of feeling achy" and "a week of severe lethargy."</p><p>But he chose to remain quiet because "I didn't think that the world needed another celebrity saying, 'Hey, I had it!' so I just didn't say anything and went about my way," he said. </p>
13. Usain Bolt<div id="72472" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9bb5610273012431184fdaf515d005c"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CERzrb4hGfA/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2020/04/23/usain-bolt-world-record-100-meters-bet/" target="_blank">The world's fastest man, Usain Bolt, </a>announced that he is self-quarantining for COVID-19 on August 24th. Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday in Jamaica with a mask-free party, and though he did not confirm that he had the virus, an official Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that he tested positive. </p><p>"Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," the legendary Olympian wrote in a social media post. Confirmed cases in Jamaica have reached 3511, with 40 deaths, and 73 new cases were confirmed on Thursday September 10.</p>
14. Robert Pattinson<div id="3adf6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="32f2e2ac2a8dd282895c26602d7cc329"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAFkvBblbGd/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/robert-pattinson-2647462903.html" target="_blank">Robert Pattinson was diagnosed with COVID-19 </a>in late August on the set of <em>The Batman. </em>Pattinson, who plays the film's title character, reportedly caught the virus during filming in the UK and is now self-isolating while some production continues on the film.</p>
- Quarantine Playlist: Songs for the Coronavirus - Popdust ›
- How Chris Cuomo Used CBD to Recover From Coronavirus - Find ... ›