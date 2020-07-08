It's exhausting to try to formulate an opinion on the morality of every celebrity the Internet takes it into its hive-mind to cancel.

Most recently, #JodieComerIsOverParty started trending on Twitter. Why? Because she MIGHT be dating a man who supports Donald Trump. Given Comer's role as Villanelle, a queer woman, on the hit show Killing Eve as well as her vocal support of causes like Black Lives Matter and LGBTQI+ rights, fans were quick to accuse the actress of hypocrisy.