On one hand, JoJo does, indeed, have a great deal of substance, featuring lovable heroes, loathsome villains, and perhaps even ranking amongst the best epic stories ever told. At the same time, JoJo is synonymous with its uber-unique style—hyper-masculine-looking men strutting like models; over-the-top, gory battles that make even the most adrenaline-fueled shonen battles seem weak in comparison; endless pop culture references; and, most importantly, its penchant for the bizarre.
JoJo's deeply absurdist sense of humor has made the series a cultural juggernaut in the Internet memesphere—an especially impressive feat for jokes that were written before most families even owned a home computer. In 2020, if you want to have any hope of adequately navigating the Internet, you need to be down with JoJo. 

Lucky for you, I've been following JoJo for close to 20 years now, so I know every JoJo reference in existence. Now prepare your body for my crash course in JoJo memes:
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><h3>Is This a JoJo Reference?</h3><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwODI1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODM0OTI4N30.IVb2sASJQjYm8KjMW9eW669MhqVcJuOHv7ph-eNIeis/img.jpg?width=980" id="05e64" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57faaf3d2a9cbcfd9fd59a8cf914ab8c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pokemon JoJo">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">The Pokemon Company</small></p><p>Easily the most prolific of all JoJo references, "Is this a JoJo reference?" is a memetic reference to the prolific nature of <em>other </em>JoJo references. Which is to say, there are a metric sh*t ton of JoJo references <em>everywhere </em>online, so at some point, people just started memeing "Is this a JoJo reference?" at anything that even <em>might </em>be a JoJo reference. Even if you haven't seen a single episode of <em>JoJo, </em>just ask if everything is a <em>JoJo </em>reference. Usually you'll be right. Pretty much everything really is a JoJo reference.<br></p><h3>JoJo Poses and the Koichi Pose</h3><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwODIyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDgyMjE5M30.fgeb0zGLUBehOx8yZ9HxgXWs87jXuVEchDIGSF16Fw4/img.jpg?width=980" id="4119c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3ad206f95464a2190826f6ee90a1b52e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Risotto pose">
In the world of JoJo, every character has their own unique pose. After all, there's nothing more manly than two mega-buff dudes standing across from one another and striking hot poses to strike fear into each other's hearts. So naturally, the most iconic JoJo memes are all about posing. It's a safe bet that anytime you see anyone striking a pose in any form of media, you're witnessing a JoJo reference in action.
But even amidst a series chock-full of glorious poses, one pose stands supreme: The Koichi Pose.

Koichi is one of the main characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable. He is a small, shy high school freshman who loves living in a small town. This is his pose:
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwNzc1MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzgzMDAwMX0.pK6bs87F_qGcn6N4QUVu4jQDE_SpD5gvXi5jGHFTkbs/img.png?width=980" id="33917" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="235a8b6951f8e959aaf7b42fb203d9b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Koichi Pose">
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Damn, son.</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Shueisha</small></p><p>Look at that power. Look at that swagger. Look at that arm movement that could be reminiscent of either "walking like an Egyptian" <em>or</em> "boogie boarding." No pose can ever even hope top the Koichi pose, so if you're looking for a cooler pose, just stop. Instead, just bask in Koichi's glory.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4846e46ccbaed9ac0851d4e914cf43e8"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/p3W93OSJ7P0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">[Great Days] but Everyone is Koichi Posing REQUIEM [ACT 3/3]</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3W93OSJ7P0" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
Everything Dio

Dio is the villain to end all villains, a man-turned-vampire-turned-god who is so evil that he makes Voldemort, Sauron, and Thanos look like a little babies in poo poo diapers. Dio is dangerous. Dio is sexy. But most importantly, Dio is a tremendous, unabashed d*ckhead whose every action seems to turn into memetic gold.
We first meet Dio in the Victorian era during JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 1: Phantom Blood. At this point, Dio is but a mere human boy, orphaned and taken in by the noble Joestar family. Upon meeting his new brother, Jonathan, and the family dog, Danny, Dio does this:
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e9133847fbf0fa810c258262a2c7106d"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uI4olONREmk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Dio VS DANNY</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uI4olONREmk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
Yep. He just f*cking kicks Danny in the face for no reason. Later, to retaliate against Jonathan for beating him in a fight, Dio straight up incinerates Danny in a fire.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>He also kisses Jonathan's love interest, Erina, and then mocks her: "Have you even kissed JoJo yet? I thought not. So now, JoJo can't be your first." Dio then points at himself, shouting, "It was me, Dio." </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f392a290b3d7d731c0021d7ed1cf5f77"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l-NidcMz_xk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">It was me,Dio!</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-NidcMz_xk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
In this moment, Dio created one of the greatest fake-out memes in all of existence. Now, anything can be Dio. Anytime someone posts online about trying to find a song on the tip of their tongue, a movie recommendation, or even a long-lost sibling, tell them that you can help them out. Then hit them with a load of Dio.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwODQyMS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MzI0MTk4NH0.bU3XDcBQhN0JWG_t0qp3VSBCD9y3KSxUSKqWfaVSkMY/img.png?width=980" id="604d2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fd3655077ae3d616813afd09337842b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It was me Dio">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Shueisha</small></p><p>After Dio becomes a vampire (just watch the show, seriously), the meme-worthy douchebaggery only ramps up. Here's Dio responding to someone asking how many people he's killed by shooting back, "How many breads have you eaten in your life?"</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0a95d16ea4844843da0ca7a143e2714"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZjtA30DQdDU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">How many breads have you eaten in your life?</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjtA30DQdDU" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>Here's Dio yelling his new catchphrase, "Muda Muda Muda," which translates to "Useless Useless Useless," for an entire hour.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cede55cf87afd5363bb85a41ba7dc538"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AEMSUlSaels?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">One Hour of MUDA MUDA MUDA</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEMSUlSaels" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>Here's Dio in a 1998 fighting game, dropping a steamroller on his opponent and then screaming "WRYYYYY." Don't you dare ask for context. If you want context, then I'm sorry to tell you, but you're just not <em>getting it</em>.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="14883aaf8ca9a8219f74500b1156d72a"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qbArvIqZzkI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Jojo's Bizarre Adventure - WRYYYYYY</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/qbArvIqZzkI" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
Everything Jotaro

If Dio is the primary face of JoJo's stable of villains, then Jotaro Kujo is destined to be his foil.

As the high school punk protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 3: Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro sets out on a globe-trotting trek to track down the now vampiric and super-powered Dio, in order to save his mother from a mysterious death curse of Dio's doing. Luckily, Jotaro is to badassery as Dio is to evil. Meaning, yeah, there are endless Jotaro memes.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>See, Jotaro has a catch phrase of his own: "Yare yare daze." This translates to "good grief," and when Jotaro says it, he tends to strut and tip his cooly tip his brimmed hat. This means that saying "Yare yare daze" is now, officially, the coolest thing you can do.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d25918274825fad9f35ef32c2e7bc215"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yWDAw2nsIjw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Yare Yare Daze</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWDAw2nsIjw" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>Jotaro also happens to have super powers in the form of a Stand (a physical manifestation of someone's life energy that I refuse to explain beyond that because go watch the damn show). Anyways, when he punches with it, he says, "Ora Ora Ora," so here's ten hours of that, too.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0b58c728c9f2dff7fd6633e6061fc326"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VWBFpKA2IEc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Jojo's Bizarre Adventure - ORA ORA ORA 10 hours</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWBFpKA2IEc" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>Now that you know "Ora Ora Ora," prepare to see it absolutely everywhere. Even modern anime juggernauts, like <em>My Hero Academia</em>, can't resist the occasional Ora Ora Ora.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c1ed56c8ec167939392d17ee5701e1a8"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QJ9JokSYtII?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Kirishima and Sato ORA ORA ORA JoJo Reference Boku no Hero Academia Season 2 Episode 21</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJ9JokSYtII" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Clearly, Dio and Jotaro are a match made in some sort of meme hellhole. So what happens when these two masters of meme fodder confront one another? </p><p>A walk-off, of course.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwODY2Mi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMTMzNzkzMX0.euM4tOWutIQ9S0EgIYZ0QSzexdhcoSCxH5V3Pf1bZGg/img.png?width=980" id="f47f0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59bf67d6a5fe96f3b95d3de7604d7f42" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Oh you're approaching me">
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Shueisha</small></p><p>The iconic confrontation, popularly known as "Oh, you're approaching me," is the epitome of two powerful rivals staring each other down, but also strutting. This is what legends are made of, lads. </p><p>It's no wonder, then, that the image has spawned a copycat format that includes stand-offs between opposing forces ranging from the <a href="https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/menacing-%E3%82%B4%E3%82%B4%E3%82%B4%E3%82%B4" target="_blank">Virgin and the Chad</a> to Woody from Toy Story and still Dio.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwODY2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTUyNTQzNn0.RsQeJLLI5i4ATc5a3_d_XeY12qd63Hguuhwvgxhqwvs/img.jpg?width=980" id="f662e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f716974abf6ea1411609300e2001aea2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="woody vs dio">
</p><h3>Really, Everything Is JoJo</h3><p>Have you ever come across the legendary "My name is Yoshika Kira" <a href="https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/my-name-is-yoshikage-kira" target="_blank">copypasta</a>? </p><p>That's a JoJo meme.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18dcbb8b4d5a066d1353a18e2331a268"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yUCGIL1k1dw?start=142&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">JJBA Diamond is Unbreakable - Kira Yoshikage and Killer Queen</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/yUCGIL1k1dw?t=142" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><p>Or how about someone saying, "This is the taste of a liar," and then linking to an image of a man with a bob haircut licking another man. Because yeah, that's a JoJo meme.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="170d0d98bf2746a9c1408c797ae1febf"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nk60Jwv4wGE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">JoJo - Taste of A Liar [HD]</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nk60Jwv4wGE" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
How about the purple Japanese katakana for "Menacing" that oftentimes show up in images of the buffest boys hulking out?
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwODcwNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzY5MjE2MH0._Ni73B9-uBs_L9abyDj6HJwmC_8ITFKppzaoGu6coyM/img.png?width=980" id="ca3b7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="657d82825f9d3cb14aebd76cbcc46939" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Spongebob menacing">
</p><p>Of course, that's JoJo, too. Also, it's <em>really </em>funny that they show up when you look up the word "menacing" on Wikipedia.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzMwODcxMS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NTU1MTYzN30.39QQcz2-lOfcRIN3bmqUD5WCWUBLUnrgFaiosQWvBU4/img.png?width=980" id="3c46d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8124db6eeb47d8f68283d0b7972d4a75" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Menacing JoJo">
</p><p>Truthfully, the only way to truly become a JoJo meme master is to immerse yourself in the source material. Do yourself a favor and read the manga, or at least watch the anime. It's a wonderful series, and you can't hope to become a true denizen of the Internet without out.</p><p>Until then...</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="03122c706f720ef31a3f6f10fe7c7b44"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7uBqNgxAuBA?start=40&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Roundabout by Yes (to be continued meme music)</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/7uBqNgxAuBA?t=40" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p><h2></h2><p>Oh, and those "To Be Continued" <a href="https://www.popdust.com/meme-coffin-dance-2645952982.html" target="_blank">fail videos</a> that are so popular right now? All JoJo memes.<em></em></p>
