JoJo's Bizarre Adventure may have debuted in 1987, but its unique sensibilities have always been ahead of its time.

Created by manga artist Hirohiko Araki, the long-running (still going strong after 23 years!) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series is most easily described as a genre-fluid anthology that follows various members of the Joestar family bloodline across generations. But the premise of JoJo is almost besides the point.