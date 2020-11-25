Jordan Peterson (Still) Wants to Tell You How to Live Your Life
Will his new book demonstrate growth or humility in light of recent life events?
Have you been feeling rudderless lately? Struggling to find direction?
Well all who wander may now rejoice, for the savior has returned. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is back to direct your life and make publishing employees cry.
He has made a career for himself as a passionate advocate for personal responsibility. Well, it's either his personal responsibility shtick or his hysterical concern for the future of free speech — with particular emphasis on his refusal to be "forced" into using people's preferred pronouns.
It was the latter that first propelled him to international attention. When Peterson mischaracterized a benign amendment to the Canadian constitution as an authoritarian attack on free thought, he became a celebrity "intellectual" overnight. But his bid for continued relevance has leaned heavily on his notion of himself as our culture's great defender of individualism and personal responsibility as the core of all value.
That's certainly a more sustainable angle — seeing as his alarmism about people being prosecuted over the use of pronouns has proven to be misplaced — but that pivot also puts a certain burden on him to demonstrate his own responsibility. He's gone so far as to claim that "happiness is a pointless goal" compared to the guiding beacon of personal responsibility.
And his advice is not entirely misguided. Along with his various lectures, Peterson's first mass market book, 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, is rife with level-headed (if fairly obvious) advice.
Jordan Peterson: “There was plenty of motivation to take me out. It just didn't work" | British GQ www.youtube.com
Leaving aside the fact that Peterson regularly equates chaos with femininity — so that title could be read as implying that women are poison — there's no doubt that many in his audience (of mostly straight white young men) could benefit from tips like "stand up straight" and "clean your room."
But the thread that has most defined his rhetoric is his edict to "set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world." This is the basis from which he cautions against various calls for cultural progress and social justice reform.
He believes that an individual must always look inward for the cause of any problems in their life before considering larger systemic forces. He doesn't accept the idea that differences in outcomes between groups should be taken into consideration, or that we place restrictions on personal freedoms — say the freedom to express bigotry — for the sake of broader societal benefits.
He's far from entirely consistent on these points, and has been caught off guard when it's pointed out that his advocacy for certain social reforms — to more evenly distribute sex for the benefit of undesirable men — defies this principle. But otherwise he makes great use of it in dismissing concerns about racism, sexism, and other forms of discrimination in our culture.
jordan peterson unfolds his deranged theory of inceldom, whereby "chads" get all the women and this is horrific for… https://t.co/rDrPCoS9IR— ☀️👀 (@☀️👀)1606291565.0
According to Peterson, it's always preferable for differences in attainment — based on gender, sexuality, race, etc. — to be attributed to the individuals involved. This helped to make Peterson beloved by the "anti-SJW" set, while people who care about progressive social causes have identified him as an enemy of their efforts.
That likely includes much of the staff of Penguin Random House in Canada, who were recently taken off guard by the revelation that the publishing house was putting out Peterson's new book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life. Their reaction to the news came to light this week in a company "town hall."
The event has generated a lot of headlines about tears that were apparently shed at the thought of platforming such a divisive figure. While Peterson could hardly have asked for better press, that's not to say their concerns were illegitimate. As one staff member put it, "I felt it was deliberately hidden and dropped on us once it was too late to change course."
The fact that the company seems to have kept the book secret from their own employees is suspect, but there are some bigger reasons to question this new volume. Since the publication of 12 Rules for Life, Peterson's own exercise of personal responsibility — and therefore his authority to write this sequel — has come into question.
The issues didn't become apparent until September of last year — when Peterson began addiction treatment — but they can be traced back to 2016.
I mean i get it dude that must be awful https://t.co/CFwZM2c05w— lib posting (@lib posting)1606258520.0
More than a year prior to the publication of 12 Rules for Life, Peterson reportedly experienced some nasty autoimmune responses to certain foods. He was given a prescription for Clonazepam and, on the advice of his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson — an unlicensed nutritionist — switched to a diet consisting largely of meat with a few vegetables.
In addition to his autoimmune issues, he was experiencing severe depression. On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience he explained the dire effects of straying from those restrictions, including an inability to sleep and "an overwhelming sense of impending doom" as a result of the sulfites in apple cider.
Later — consulting again with his daughter — he restricted his diet to nothing but beef, salt, and water. Health experts strongly advise against this, as there is little evidence of any benefits, and a high potential for malnutrition, which can have serious consequences for physical and mental health. But Mikhaila Peterson charges strangers for her unlicensed take on "the carnivore diet," and her father trusts her...
In early 2019, Peterson's wife Tammy was diagnosed with cancer and given a grim prognosis. Thankfully she has since recovered, but in the meantime Jordan Peterson was experiencing intense anxiety around her health, and his dosage of Clonazepam was increased.
The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast #9 - Jordan B. Peterson - Family Update June 2020 www.youtube.com
A clinical psychologist by trade, Peterson has pled ignorance to the addictive properties of benzodiazepines like Clonazepam. In any case, he soon found himself unable to reduce his intake without experiencing unbearable withdrawal symptoms including an "irresistible restlessness, bordering on panic."
Leaving aside possible parallels with the negative affects he previously attributed to drinking apple cider, he was admitted into a rehab facility in New York. He later travelled to Russia where he was put in a medically induced coma as part of an emergency detox.
He has since discussed the long, grueling process of his physical recovery. By all accounts he barely survived, and he deserves compassion both for his suffering in that time and for the ongoing struggle shared by all former addicts to remain clean. But the point remains that, throughout his burgeoning career as a cultural critic and font of life advice, his "house" was not "in perfect order" — far from it.
So will Jordan Peterson's new book acknowledge where he fell short? Will he renounce his "perfect order" rule, or maybe add a new rule about not buying into fad diets? Will he acknowledge that an ethos of personal responsibility is not always a match for the surprising challenges life throws at us?
Peterson has demonstrated a capacity for humility before. When confronted by counterarguments from men like Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies, and Slavoj Žižek — all of whom seem to defy his association between chaos and femininity — he has readily backed off some of his hardline stances.
jordan peterson is trending because he is apparently writing another "12 rule for life" which I think warrants a tr… https://t.co/HmG6wC2qcx— ☀️👀 (@☀️👀)1606290662.0
So it may turn out that Peterson's new book will be circumspect and self-aware — will demonstrate a willingness to learn from his mistakes and extend more compassion to the struggles of people who are unlike him. If that's the case, both Peterson and Penguin Random House can both be forgiven for what seems — at the moment — like a blindness to the irony involved.
But short of that kind of redemption arc, it seems absurd to think that anyone should still be looking to Jordan Peterson for life advice.
Beyond Order will go on sale next March, and is now available for pre-order for anyone who thinks happiness is pointless.
The 9 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes to Watch on Turkey Day
Celebrate thanksgiving by hiding from your family and watching these fictional families enjoy turkey day!
Celebrating Thanksgiving usually entails a day of eating, answering uncomfortable questions from your family about your career and romantic life, hearing about your grandma's bunion surgery, and, if you're lucky, a well-earned doze in front of the TV. This year, given the social distancing guidelines, you may bypass the family time and go straight to the couch.
Regardless of your plans for Turkey Day, when that second helping of turkey starts to settle in your belly and your eyelids start to feel heavy, it's time to shove your cousin (or cat) over on the couch, settle in, and turn on one of these classic Thanksgiving-themed episodes.
"The One With the Rumor," Friends

Season 8 Epsiode 9

This iconic episode guest stars Brad Pitt (then married to Jennifer Aniston) as Rachel's former classmate who was still bitter about being an ignored and overweight teenager who co-founded the "I Hate Rachel Green Club" with Ross back in high school.

Where to watch: Netflix
"Parents," New Girl

Season 2 Episode 8

This is an adorable and realistic depiction of the family drama that inevitably comes with Thanksgiving. Here, Jess tries to reunite her divorced parents and, obviously, chaos ensues. 

Where to watch: Netflix
"Homo for the Holidays," Will and Grace

Season 2 Episode 7

This episode centers on Jack trying to come out to his mother over Thanksgiving dinner. It's as messy and hilarious as it is touching. 

Where to watch: Hulu
"Slapsgiving," How I Met Your Mother

Season 3 Episode 9

HIMYM is all about running jokes, and this episode is full of them. The gang is going through a time of transition, since Ted and Robin just broke up and Lilly and Marshall were recently married, and things get rocky (and hilarious) as a result. 

Where to watch: Hulu
"Turkey In a Can," Bob's Burgers

Season 7 Episode 6

The plot of this episode revolves around a turkey ending up in a toilet. That's it. Its fantastic. 

Where to watch: Hulu
"A Lilith Thanksgiving," Frasier

Season 4 Episode 7

One of the few Frasier episodes that takes place in Boston, this episode sees Frasier and his ex-wife vying to get their son into a prestigious school, while Frasier's dad tries to teach his grandson to play baseball. There are also some fantastic Niles cooking mishaps that make the episode worth watching. 

Where to watch: Netflix
"Lockdown," Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Season 2 Episode 7 

There are several great Thanksgiving episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but this one, in which the squad gets locked inside the station due to an anthrax scare, takes the cake.

Where to watch: Hulu
"Thanksgiving," Master of None

Season 2 Episode 8 

This episode hits all the heart strings in all the right ways. It shows family Thanksgivings over the course of 30 years and tells the moving story of Dez's bestfriend coming out to her mom. 

Where the watch: Netflix
"WUPHF.com," The Office

Season 7 Episode 9

In this episode, Dwight decides that a hay festival is just what everyone needs to get them in the holiday spirit. Meanwhile, Ryan tries to scam his coworkers out of a lot of money. Good stuff!

Where to watch: Netflix
This Haunts Me: Did Scientists at CERN End the World in 2012?
Can the strangeness of recent history be blamed on scientists meddling with forces beyond their understanding?
Do you remember 2012?
People were convinced that the world was going to end — that the Maya calendar had predicted it more than 2,000 years earlier. And protesters and time travelers continued to decry the cataclysmic dangers of CERN's Large Hadron Collider, where scientists were taking apart the building blocks of the universe to understand how they worked...
Distantly Thankful: Popdust's Thanksgiving Playlist for 2020
It's harder to remember what we're grateful for this year, but maybe some music will jog your memory.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, although this year's holiday festivities are looking pretty bleak.
Even with recent vaccine updates providing a little light at the end of the tunnel, we still have a long way to go before large group gatherings can resume as normal. Travelers are going to great lengths to ensure they reach their destination safely; many folks are opting out of traveling altogether, choosing to spend their holiday season alone at home.
6 Most Awkward Thanksgiving TV Specials
Thanksgiving is destined to be uncomfortable this year.
If you are able to safely gather with loved ones, bitter conservative relatives are almost guaranteed to dampen the mood. Meanwhile, for those of us spending Turkey Day alone this year, it may be nice to escape to alternate TV universes, where the dysfunctions of Thanksgiving 2020 don't even hold a torch to the absurdity of Joey getting his head stuck in a raw turkey. Here are the worst TV Thanksgivings to help you feel better about yours.
The A-Team: "Family Reunion"

The A-Team don't really do Thanksgiving. Sure, they acknowledge that it's a thing, but the team celebrates the holiday a lot differently than others. 

In "Family Reunion" the team gathers at a palatial estate, where viewers quickly learn that "you should never get too friendly with a bird you're about to eat." But the celebration is derailed before it even begins, as the A-Team have only 24 hours to reunite a daughter with her terminally ill dad in exchange for secret information on distrustful politicians.
Buffy, The Vampire Slayer: "Pangs"

Buffy has fought her share of blood-sucking vamps, but all she wanted to do in season 4 was enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast with the Scooby Gang. But the holiday spirit is soon thwarted, as the ancient Chumash Tribe, vindictive for being wiped out by settlers, get accidentally released on the world by Xander. A massive brawl ensues, all but ruining Thanksgiving for Buffy and the gang.
Dexter: "Hungry Man"

While Dexter has fought for four long seasons to balance his serial killer instincts with his domesticated home life, it all unravels after Dexter spends Thanksgiving at the home of Arthur, AKA the Trinity Killer, who would soon go on to murder Dexter's wife in one of the most shocking twists in TV history. 

Halfway through prepping the Thanksgiving meal, Dexter realizes that Arthur viciously abuses his family, as he learns that beats his son and locks his daughter in her room, causing Dexter to fully loose his cool in front of Arthur's family.
Cheers: "Thanksgiving Orphans"

Nothing like a couple of lonely alcoholics to make you feel better about your lonesome holiday. The band of drunks gather together for a pot luck since they all have nowhere to go in one of the only episodes that takes place outside of a bar. 

But dinner at Carla's soon takes a turn for the worst. The turkey takes forever to cook, so the gang gets crabby and soon start to snip at one another, fully unleashing their fury in a messy food fight that ruins the occasion.
Family Guy: "Thanksgiving"

One of the tensest moments in Family Guy, Joe and Bonnie learn that their son Kevin died in Iraq on Thanksgiving Day, forever traumatizing them and ruining Thanksgiving. 

But it turns out that Kevin faked his death to desert the army and shows up unannounced at Peter's door. Joe is viciously disappointed in his son, and the gang all sit down for one hell of an awkward (and hilarious) Thanksgiving dinner.
Food Network: Giada De Laurentiis "Thanksgiving Live"

We've all succumbed to a fair share of cooking-related injuries on Thanksgiving day, but not a lot of people can say they've wounded themselves on live TV. 

Chef Diada's one job was to cut the turkey without cutting herself, and she ended up cutting her finger so bad that she needed stitches. It wasn't a very romantic moment, and that whole turkey was definitely contaminated and inedible.
Beyonce, Bridgers, Black Pumas: Our Take on the 2020 Grammy Nominations
If it feels like the same 5 people were nominated for everything, it's because they kind of were.
2020 was a tumultuous year, and the music industry felt it.
From tour cancellations and Zoom press junkets to #BlackoutTuesday originating from two Black women in the music industry, there was no aspect of the 2020 hellscape that didn't touch the music industry. Inevitably, this spawned a wealth of new content, from those awful "Imagine" viral videos to quarantine songs that evolved as the year did — isolation songs, to protest songs, to even election-themed songs.
With awards season in full swing after the American Music Awards this summer, the Grammy Awards, scheduled for 2021 with Trevor Noah slated to host, just released their list of nominations. With altered categories and June's promises of inclusion on the brain, the Grammys were under a lot of pressure to get it right this year.
Sometimes they did, mostly they didn't. Here are the highlights.
