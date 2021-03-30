It's a good year for sneakerheads.

Despite a year spent mostly indoors with no one but your housemates and your pets to see you flex your shoe game , the resale sneaker market boomed. With coveted drops happening exclusively online, some people panic-selling rare grails, and even the NFT bubble making collectibles all the more coveted, sneakerheads managed to thrive over the pandemic.

And with more people prioritizing comfort in their clothing, athleisure and streetwear are poised to continue their growth over the next year. Coveted recent releases like the Nike Air Max 90 "Bacon" and even the customized Lil Nas X x MSCHF Nike Air Max 97 "Satan Shoes" both launching after Air Max Day in late March promise a Sneaker Spring filled with highly anticipated releases and new colorways.

Fitting for the season, many of the high profile releases come in pastel and white tones in preparation for the new Spring wardrobe. So mark your calendars and hold your SNKRS app close. From retro collaborations to seasonal pastels, April is full of new releases, but these are our favorites:

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 Retro Release Date: Spring 2021 Color: White/Medium Grey/Violet Ore/White Price: $200 Neutral colorways are becoming more and more popular. Both the brown hued Travis Scott Jordan 1s and the Off White Jordan 4 "Sails," which are a neutral sand color, are some of the most valuable recent collaborations on resale markets right now. Maybe it's an inevitable consequence of the Yeezy effect, or maybe it's a reaction to the overwhelming stimuli of the year, but fashion is going the way of Instagram infographics — minimal, neutral, pared back. Joining the trend of minimal retro Jordans is a gorgeous limited edition collaboration with the Atlanta-based boutique Joining the trend of minimal retro Jordans is a gorgeous limited edition collaboration with the Atlanta-based boutique A Ma Maniére , offered in exclusively women's sizes. The exact release date is unknown after the brand delayed their original March 30 date, so fans are on the lookout for it soon – possibly as early as April.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Hyper Royal” Release Date: April 17, 2021 Color: Hyper Royal/Light Smoke Grey-White Price: $170 Another coveted colorway is always baby blue. Carolina Blue is a frequent Jordan colorway, created in celebration of Michael Jordan's Alma Mater, UNC. Given the success of the Off-White Jordan 1s in UNC blue and the Jordan 1 "Obsidians," the "Hyper Royals" are sure to go fast. The retro blue color is artfully distressed to look vintage and faded, complemented by a smoke grey swoosh and smoke grey detailing, all on a bright white base which makes the muted tones pop. The "Hyper Royals" are launching on April 17th on the SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 4 Retro “University Blue” Release Date: April 28, 2021 Color: University Blue/Tech Grey-White-Black Price: $225 Another UNC blue sneaker coming this month is the Air Jordan 4 Retro "University Blue." The bold color combination and the retro shape make them an instant classic and are undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year, let alone the month. If you're looking to finally make a bold shoe statement once you're vaxxed, these are the way to go. The Retro 4s shape uses ubiquitous details — like the cement-colored, speckled trims — to make the all-over blue less intimidating while adding a classic element to the bold, potentially trendy all-over color design. The pair will release on SNKRS and in select retailers so, if you're fully inoculated and ready to battle in person for sneakers instead of trying to outspeed bots, that might be your best bet.

Air Jordan 12 Low “Easter” Release Date: April 3, 2021 Color: White/White-Multi-Color Price: $200 The Air Jordan 12 Low "Easters" are the perfect combination of the pared back aesthetic and the baby blue craze. Jordan has announced multiple Easter-themed sneakers — including some Air Jordan 1 lows and some Zoom CMFTs — and these are the most fire. With an icy panelled blue sole and the word "JUMPMAN" on the metallic side, the bright white is contrasted by the baby blue gummy sole and the metal details, which make the sneaker stand out. Show up your family members on Easter (whether over Zoom or in person) when these are released on April 3rd on the SNKRS app and select retailers.