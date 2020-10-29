I'm in a Toxic Relationship with the SNKRS App
We love things that hurt us.
It's 9:59 AM on a Thursday. You've been up since 8:00 AM to purchase the new Off-White Air Jordan 5 "Sail" on the SNKRS App.
You've made sure that your phone is at 100% and that your service is flawless while making sure your screen doesn't time out.
It's now 10:00 AM. The icon next to the hopefully soon-to-be-yours sneakers indicates they are now available for purchase.
You are now in a virtual line waiting to see if the Sneaker Gods will smile upon you. You're holding your breath as you anticipate your fate. Then an all-too familiar feeling takes over your body: "Didn't Get 'Em" appears in bold letters on your phone. This is the story of the abusive relationship between a sneakerhead...and the SNKRS App.
Since their release in 1985, Air Jordans have been the most popular athletic sneakers in history. Their revolutionary design would go on to change fashion history, just as their creator, Michael Jordan, redefined basketball history. They have evolved throughout the decades, and rare finds can carry a value of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Some Jordans carry a high resale value depending on the demand. This makes the need to grab them at retail price on release day imperative. On any given Saturday morning, people across the country will line up outside major sneaker chains like Foot Locker to secure the latest pair. Sneakerheads will camp outside of stores 24 hours or more to guarantee they would get first dibs.
In fact, waiting in line for sneakers is sort of a rite of passage for the passionate sneaker collector. It takes unrelenting dedication to sacrifice your health and well-being for a pair of $175 sneakers that will re-release in a few months in a different colorway. But it's not about the shoes. It's about the joy you felt when you got the 'Bred' 11s, or the agony when you didn't get the Infrared 6s.
The SNKRS App was supposed to alleviate the chore of standing in line for the hottest new releases. Though some still keep it old school via camping out for kicks, SNKRS allows you to purchase and have them shipped directly to you at the touch of a button.
Or is it? It seems being able to buy the new Js is still a long shot for many.
Today, if you scroll down the average sneakerhead's Twitter timeline, you will see a slew of angry tweets expressing frustration with SNKRS letting them down—again. The scene is similar to millions of people tearing up their lottery tickets because their numbers weren't the winning ones.
It's a sea of confusion as customers question: If neither they nor anyone they know got the sneakers, then who did?
The sell-out status of a pair of the latest Jordans on SNKRS happens almost instantaneously. At 10:00 AM, sneakers will become available, only to be gone by 10:01 AM.
It is almost as if the "You're in Line" notification acts as a placebo telling you a spot is secured on your behalf, all the while giving you a false sense of hope. The screen creates a delusion in the minds of sneakerheads, making them believe that, this time around, they will get lucky. But in less than a minute, reality comes crashing down.
However, there is a backup option, if you're really desperate for the latest Js. StockX is the New York Stock Exchange of sneakers where customers can buy, sell, and bid on Jordans and various sneakers like LeBrons, Yeezys, even Converse Chuck Taylors. StockX will rarely sell out of inventory. However, the drawback is the potential of paying double, or even triple, the retail price. StockX is a last resort rather than a first solution.
So why continue to allow the SNKRS app to waste our time, energy, and data? Because of the rush that most humans get when playing a game involving probability. It's not so much about factoring the mathematical odds, but the ability to take a risk on a gamble that's uncertain. Even when it's a gamble on something as frivolous as a pair of basketball sneakers that you will barely walk in, let alone play a pick-up game in, the adrenaline rush rivals playing high stakes craps in Las Vegas.
Hopefully, SNKRS will find a way to make the odds more favorable for the millions of sneakerheads like me. But if said odds don't improve, we will be right back on release day, ready to have our lives ruined once again.
The 5 Types of Voters You Meet Making Calls for Joe Biden
Making calls to Americans about Joe Biden was an illuminating, sometimes horrifying experience.
Like most people I know, I've been existing in a state of dread for all of October in anticipation of November 3rd.
In order to spend less time languishing in that dread, I've been partaking in small bouts of political activism in an effort to get out the vote. I've written the requisite several hundred postcards and made several strongly worded posts.
I've also been attempting to call voters. Earlier in the pandemic, I phonebanked for the first time—for progressive candidates in NYC, many of whom won their primaries. Fresh off that success, I felt ready to make some calls for Biden.
Happy Birthday Frank Ocean: His Most Underrated Deep-Cuts
The iconic crooner turns 33 today
Frank Ocean's intentionally elusive character has been a key ingredient in his rise as one of the last decade's most influential artists.
"If I start to tell a story and then I decide not to tell the story anymore, I can stop. It's my story," he told W Magazine last September. "The expectation for artists to be vulnerable and truthful is a lot, you know?"
The idea of staying true to yourself may not sound inherently groundbreaking, but for the last near-decade, Frank Ocean has spoken almost exclusively through his music, at times sprinkling loosies online merely for the sake of getting something off his chest. "There's something that happens when you say what you're doing before it's done," he said to W. "You're accountable for that version that you talk about... It's usually better for me to make what I make, put it out or don't, and then talk about it freely."
Wildfire<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8fc3f180510c425031e86829f9a20d0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G6z7c-nIQ6M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>On the severely underappreciated return-to-form John Mayer project <em>Paradise Valley</em>, Frank Ocean coos about a passionate love affair over the chirp of late-night peeper. While the brief interlude is over in a little over a minute, it's a transporting few moments and conjures up the all-consuming sensuality that comes with a fleeting summer romance. The track was also a coy ode to French model Willy Cartier, who the singer was rumored to be dating at the time.</p>
Bitches Talkin' / Songs For Women<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5fd567794c7eb788b01a2cb053354d95"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_09OZPldk_g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Over a slick infusion of lo-fi surf rock and '80s synth-pop, Frank Ocean grinds out memorable bars and shows welcomed versatility as a rapper and singer. He explores a newfound love affair, and over the course of the song, watches it deteriorate as he prioritizes making music, but the singer never changes his mind. He understands his music will make women swoon, but at the end of the day, they remain unable to relate to his lifestyle.</p>
Pilot Jones<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e43aaa5ce9277ac381309e8b8061aad"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/azgDZ-TBCzk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The glitchy <em>Channel Orange </em>deep-cut "Pilot Jones" once again finds Frank offering stream-of-consciousness anecdotes about another relationship. The love affair is undoubtedly toxic, and Frank's voice weaves in and out of various tempos and pitches, his voice at times shaky and unguarded then clear and pristine. </p><p>His voice wavers and stumbles with an almost drunken elegance as electronic clicks and wurrs gently push him along. He is trying to bring himself down to his partner's level, a prospect he ultimately fails to achieve. It's an absorbing track that shows that Frank truly thrives when placed amongst deteriorating song structures.</p>
Blue Whale<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4a2300d9667687dcd6aa0ac190231b20"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vinLW-uY53Q?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>An early album outtake uploaded spontaneously, "Blue Whale" finds Frank full-on rapping and speaking frankly on his relationships and his poor adjustment to fame. "This life goes on man that's one thing about it," he says with defeat. He knows there's no escape from this lifestyle he chose. The beat, produced by Pharrell Williams, flows like a gentle body of water, and it's a shame the track didn't get a final album cut.</p>
Biking<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5730e5f548adc50d72a70eff8acd4afc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fYGPcfUqzL0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>With hard-hitting features from Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator, it's a shame this 2017 loosie didn't get more attention. While the song's lo-fi vibe fits perfectly in Frank's world, Tyler, the Creator and Jay also sound right at home. Frank's buoyancy sounds optimistic, a refreshing departure from his signature slow-burn hums, and that's because Frank was hesitantly content at this point in his career. </p><p>"God gave you what you could handle," he calls out on the track's hook, his voice soaked in reverb; there doesn't seem to be anything he can't conquer on his own. It's a fleeting victory lap for someone as empathetic as Frank, and you know it won't be long before he's down in the dumps again. But the crooner tries to relish in this moment of satisfaction rather than question it this time around, and it's a welcomed change of pace.</p>
Crack Rock<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="37ff7120dbd7b20bb5b389fbb251f8ec"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IVzzw7Vkiyg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Aided by bouncy drums and a breezy keyboard, Frank abandons his relationship commentary in favor of a deep reflection on drug addiction and the war on drugs. Here he croons with a breathy quip, a move he said was intentional in order to mimic <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/music/2012/jul/21/frank-ocean-guardian-exclusive-interview" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">how a "smoker would sing it."</a> The track's narrative remains powerful and transportive to this day.</p>
Skyline To<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e85a2198e917f8808a6ecbf30582f29"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CtkUJb22oSQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While almost every song on <em>Blonde</em> is by no means underappreciated, "Skyline To" finds Frank once again gliding freely in the clouds, nothing but improvisational guitars to push him along. The song's power is that it is merely a collection of ruminating thoughts Frank has had over the last few years, most of them soaked in bitter nostalgia. "It begins to blur, we get older," he cries. "Summer's not as long as it used to be." </p><p>"Skyline To" highlights what makes Frank such a compelling artist: his ability to take the mental struggles of the human experience and shape them into song.</p>
