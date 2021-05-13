Bad news for everyone who has a crush on Kat Dennings: the actress is officially off the market.

Less than a month after the 2 Broke Girls and Big Mouth star revealed that she was in a relationship with rocker Andrew W.K., it's been confirmed that the two are engaged. Congratulations to the happy (and very, very hot) couple!

Dennings broke the news in an Instagram post Thursday showing off her new rock. "Don't mind if I do," she captioned the photos.









W.K. shared the same series of photos on his own Instagram, simply captioned with the diamond ring emoji.

If it seems as though the pair are moving fast, you're not wrong. They only met earlier this year and began dating shortly after, though Vanity Fair points out they had been flirting with each other on Twitter as early as 2014. They first appeared on one another's social media profiles in April, and have looked adorable together ever since.

As for the rest of their 2021 plans, W.K.'s sixth studio album, God Is Partying, is set for release in September. Dennings starred in the Marvel spinoff series WandaVision earlier this year.

Alexa, play "She Is Beautiful."