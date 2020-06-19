"I'm a young Black man doing all that I can…" begins the original a cappella clip of Keedron Bryant's protest song, "I Just Wanna Live."

The song was written by Bryant's mother one day after the video of George Floyd's murder at the hands of police officers rocked the world and sparked protests around the globe. The video went viral, moving people around the globe and resonating with the rage and pain people were feeling and still feel today.



The moving track has earned Bryant a record deal with Warner Records and it's officially released today, on the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth.

But despite the success that the song has earned Bryant, the song's inherently tragic message has many people lamenting the fact that it had to be released at all.