Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

On This Day: Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Took Over the World

“SHOW ME SOMETHIN' NATURAL LIKE AN A** WITH SOME STRETCH MARKS!"

 Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Music Features 03/30/20

“MY LEFT STROKE JUST WENT VIRAL!"

Who knew such an obscure phrase would become such a prolific calling card. On this day in 2017, Kendrick Lamar announced his return with “HUMBLE," the rapper's first song since 2015's internationally lauded To Pimp a Butterfly. After the poetic, jazz-infused lyricism of TPAB, “HUMBLE" was a drastic switch in sound for the artist, subbing out amalgamated funk and soul instrumentals for a braggadocious beat by Mike Will Made It. The track, which was released rather unexpectedly, drove fans into absolute madness and, in hindsight, wasn't even meant for Kendrick.

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. www.youtube.com

In an interview with NPR, Mike Will Made It spoke about his brash instrumental and how it was originally meant for Gucci Mane. “With 'HUMBLE,' I knew that beat was going to capture a moment. It just felt real urgent," he told NPR. “I made that beat when Gucci Mane was getting out of jail...with him in mind." Mike Will instead ended up showing the beat to Kendrick, because “it kind of [had] an N.W.A./Dr. Dre feel." Kendrick loved it, and Mike Will ended up producing two more tracks (“DNA," “XXX,) for the rapper's fourth studio album DAMN.

DAMN.

Show Comments ()
Trending Articles
AROUND THE WEB
 Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
humble. kendrick lamar kendrick lamar humble humble music video kendrick lamar vevo kendrick lamar anniversary kendrick lamar new song kendrick lamar damn 2017 damn grammy award to pimp a butterfly black panther the album pulitzer prize for music top dawg entertainment major label debut good kid good kid maad city kendrick lamar humble video stretch marks humble kendrick lamar
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.